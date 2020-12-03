Best deals to make home more productive

While whispers of plans to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine are growing in volume, elevated case numbers mean that students and professionals will continue to work from home for the time being. As we plan for another few months at home, many are looking to upgrade their home office and classroom setups to make the experience more enjoyable.

There are a number of office items from laptops and tablets to standing desks and office furniture that are on sale right now. Whether you’re looking to make a children’s virtual learning space more organized or you’re hoping to find some noise cancelling headphones to tune out a family member’s conference calls, we have you covered. Get these deals now before they’re gone.

Best deals on laptops and other WFH items today

HP 2-in-1 Touch Screen Chromebook: $269 at Best Buy (was $399)

It’s easy to stay productive with this convertible Chromebook featuring a 14-inch WLED touch screen display. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, it’s an economical option for remote work, distance learning, or casual use.

HP Envy X360 Laptop: $629.99 at HP (was $889.99)

Professionals and students will appreciate the smooth user experience of this laptop-tablet. It’s ideal for creatives and those doing technical work because of its seamless media management and SSD storage for quick start-up and speedy operation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB: $129.99 at Best Buy (was $199.99)

This tablet features dual HD cameras and records video up to 1280 x 70 at 30 fps, making it a popular choice for video conferencing. The device offers a seamless experience across all Android devices with cloud integration.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle: $756.97 at Best Buy (was $1,163.97)

Whether you’re working from your kitchen table or your office desk this bundle has everything you’ll need to stay productive. The Surface Pro 7 features a high-resolution PixelSense display as well as improved graphics and battery life. A Surface Pen, Mobile Mouse, and one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal are included.

PBS Kids Playtime Pad Kid-Safe Tablet: $59.99 at Best Buy (was $79.99)

Learning is fun with this tablet featuring educational activities for kids ages 2 to 10. It streams 100 hours of content through the PBS app and it’s preloaded with content and games covering all subjects as well as social skills and school readiness preparation.

HP LaserJet Pro All-in-One Laser Printer: $698.99 at Best Buy (was $898.99)

Touted as the ideal small business printer, this model prints, scans, copies, and faxes. It’s easy to send jobs to print from most devices, or you can manage duties through the intuitive 3.5-inch touch screen control panel.

Avaya IX Huddle Webcam: $199.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

Improve your video conferencing experience with a high-definition webcam that captures 1080p video. Enjoy video and audio clarity with a clear channel microphone, 8.5-megapixel sensor, and 8x zoom capabilities. The webcam is also Mac-compatible.

Amazon Echo Flex: $9.99 at Amazon (was $24.99)

The Echo Flex lets you access Alexa right from your home office. Use it to control and schedule smart devices around your home, or use it as a two-way microphone to communicate with family members in other rooms.

Linksys Velop Mesh WiFi Router 3-Pack: $249.99 at Amazon (was $499.97)

Hoping to improve your home WiFi? A Mesh WiFi system can strengthen and prevent lost connections. This three-pack offers fast and reliable coverage to multi-story homes up to 6,000 square feet. It’s compatible with Apple HomeKit and Alexa.

Simple Designs Home Etagere Organizer Floor Lamp: $44.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Add a touch of contemporary style to your home office with a floor lamp that doubles as a storage unit. The linen shade casts a soft glow while the three shelves offer ample space to store books, small electronics, or a few favorite chotchkies.

OttLite Study LED Desk Lamp: $19.99 at Best Buy (wass $29.99)

Reduce eye strain by investing in a quality desk lamp. This option has a flexible neck for customized light positioning and has energy-efficient LEDs that last up to 40,000 hours. The touch-activated base adjusts light to three levels of brightness.

Serta AIR Health and Wellness Executive Office Chair: $271.99 at Amazon (was $344.99)

If you work long hours, consider investing in an ergonomic office chair like this one from Serta. The executive-style design features a cradled support through the torso and has a high-loft padded headrest.

Flexispot 35-Inch Standing Desk Converter: $118.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Looking for ways to get on your feet while you work from home? Invest in this standing desk converter, whose spacious design accommodates dual monitors and offers plenty of room for peripherals and note-taking.

SD Gaming Zone Curved Table: $199.99 at Best Buy (was $379.99)

A favorite among gamers, this desk with sprawling writing space is also great for distance learning. It’s equipped with convenient features like a headphones hook, drink holder, and integrated charging station for peripherals.

Walker Edison Home Office Deluxe Computer Desk: $599 at Macy’s (was $1,079)

This modern spin on the classic wooden desk offers plenty of organization and storage solutions. The design features a drop-down keyboard tray, built-in filing cabinet, and a removable hutch to provide a versatile working surface.

Mind Reader Memory Foam Lumbar and Footrest Combo Set: $39.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)

Make your workspace more comfortable with this ergonomic combo pack for your lumbar spine and feet. The contoured lumbar support realigns the spine for better posture, and the textured adjustable footrest improves circulation by raising feet off the ground.

Delta Children Kids Bin Organizer: $49.97 at Amazon (was $63.33)

Students learning from home can stay organized with this cubby system, whose spacious bins leave plenty of room for school and art supplies. Parents will love that this bin organizer meets all national standards for safety.

Mind Reader Monitor Stand Organizer: $20.99 at Macy’s (was $38)

Besides being a space-savvy organizer, this monitor stand raises your screen to eye level to reduce neck and eye strain. It’s equipped with three drawers with smaller compartments to organize office or school supplies.

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Scarlett Bookcase with Drawers: $359 at Macy’s (56% off)

With a contemporary silhouette and refreshed finish, this bookcase is a great option for the modern home office. It can serve as a stylish backdrop for video calls, too, given its clean lines and professional appearance.

Vintiquewise Natural Water Hyacinth Storage Caddy: $29.40 at Macy’s (was $42)

Add an earthy vibe and some texture to your workspace with this all-natural caddy. The three compartments provide ample space to store office supplies, small electronics, and notepads.

iRobot Roomba i7 WiFi Smart Robotic Vacuum: $399 at Amazon (was $699.99)

Stay on top of cleaning while you work— without having to lift a finger. This robotic vacuum learns the layout of your home to clean quietly and efficiently while you and your kids work and learn.

eKids Super Mario Wired Headphones: $14.99 at Kohl’s (was $29.99)

Help younger students immerse themselves in virtual classes with these kid-friendly headphones. The sound quality is clear, and the headphones are equipped with a volume limiting feature to ensure kids enjoy audio at safe listening levels.

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: $123 at Best Buy (over 50% off)

Eliminate distractions with these premium noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. The built-in microphone offers a stellar hands-free calling experience with crisp audio quality. Enjoy up to 30 hours of playtime per charge.

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

These sporty earphones are perfect for professionals looking for a less bulky headset. They offer reliable connectivity and extended range with Bluetooth, plus their lightweight design makes them comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Homedics TotalClean 5-in-1 Tower Air Purifier UV Clean: $129.99 at Macy’s (was $216.99)

The Air quality in your home office matters, so invest in a high quality air purifier. This model’s HEPA filter removes up to 99% of airborne contaminants. It’s equipped with a UV-C light to kill germs, bacteria, and viruses as an additional line of defense.

APC SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Surge Protector: $43.99 at Best Buy (was $55.99)

Protect all the devices in your workstation with a surge protector. This deluxe design features 11 protected outlets, including five regular and six transformer-spaced outlets for oversized plugs. It also protects up to two devices connected via USB.

