Best deals left on the internet for holiday shopping

The holidays are quickly approaching.

It's important to strategize your shopping to make sure that you check off everyone on your list before you run out of the time to have things shipped before the holidays.

There's nothing worse than fighting through traffic to get last-minute gifts in-store; stay on top of it with these deals that will help you with your holiday checklist. Whether you're shopping for your kid, your spouse, a pet owner, a skincare guru, or a stylish dresser, you'll find a bargain on a gift that will appeal to them.

There are items for everyone and for every budget on this list. Prices and availability of deals are subject to change.

Philips Norelco Multigroom All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000: $79.95 at Amazon (was $99.99)

This is an unbeatable deal on a men's grooming set by one of the most trusted brands on the market. He can use this Philips Norelco to keep his beard trimmed to perfection or to trim other unwanted facial hair to maintain that clean-cut appearance with ease.

Oral-B Genius Pro 8000: $129.94 at Amazon (was $179.94)

A practical item that will be used every day makes a useful gift for anyone on your list. This electric toothbrush is one of the top-selling models by a trusted brand, and it's currently available at Amazon at a significant savings.

Biddeford Comfort Knit Fleece Electric Blanket: $29.99 - $89.99 at Macy's (was $120 - $260)

With prices that are between 65% and 75% off, this electric blanket is a gift that's both affordable and practical. Your loved one won't mind the chilly winter nights thanks to choice of 10 heat settings and soft fleece material that makes for nights of warm, relaxing sleep.

Keurig K-Mini: $69.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Everybody loves how easy it is to make fresh single cups in a Keurig, but not everyone has the space or need for a large-capacity brewer. That's why the K-Mini is an awesome gift for the dorm or apartment dweller. It works similarly to the original Keurig and is compatible with K-Cups, but at less than five inches wide will fit in just about any place a caffeine fiend wants to stash it.

Hover-1 Horizon Hoverboard Electric Scooter: $179.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

Your kid will feel like the coolest on the block when he opens this hoverboard on Christmas morning. It's packed with exciting features like built-in WiFi, speaker, lights, and access to an app to keep track of performance, battery life, and more.

Patagonia Arbor Classic 25L: $69.98 at Backcountry (was $99)

This may be the most practical backpack you'll ever find, as it's structured to fit just the right amount of gear without weighing you down. Lightweight yet rugged, it has easy-access pockets and can even fit a laptop. The Patagonia brand is sure to appeal to the hiker, student, or work commuter on your shopping list.

iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker: $34.99 at Amazon (was $54.99)

This neat little speaker is perfect for singing in the shower, as it's contained in a completely waterproof design that can even be fully submerged. It connects via Bluetooth to just about any device and offers long battery life for hours of listening, dry or wet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $162.19 at Amazon

Check out the Galaxy Active2 for the person on your list who is wishing for a new smartwatch. This trim device not only tells time, displays the weather, and tracks sleep and movement, but it can personalize fitness goals and monitor heart rate and stress levels for insight into a healthier 2020.

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: $154.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

For the loved one who has plans to get in shape in the new year, this exercise bike will spark motivation. It features eight levels of resistance so it's easy to start out slowly and work towards future fitness goals.

KONG Holiday Refillables Purrsonality Naughty Cat Toy: $4.19 Chewy (was $5.99)

Your kitty may have been good all year long, but she'll still enjoy this naughty cat crinkly toy that has a hidden compartment to stuff with catnip. It's refillable and even comes with a container of catnip.

ZippyPaws Burrow Squeaky Hide n Seek Puzzle Set: $7.99 at Chewy (was $13.99)

Don't forget to shop for your furry family members this holiday. Chewy has a selection of cute holiday toys for dogs and cats, like this plush puzzle toy with a Santa's milk and cookies theme that encourages dogs to look for the squeaky cookies.

Baby's Carter's Reindeer Cardigan: $14.40 at Macy's (was $36)

Kids look adorable all dressed up in clothes with holiday themes, and this reindeer cardigan won't disappoint. That's because it has a hood with reindeer antlers sewn on that will turn any little one into an irresistible Christmas character.

Awake Beauty Face Flexin' Opalite Facial Roller: $18.75 at Ulta (was $25.00)

Facial rollers made of natural stone are hot beauty tools right now for their ability to stimulate blood flow and reduce puffiness. This model features blue opalite rollers with a polished finish that feels smooth against skin. It will make a nice addition to any beauty enthusiast's makeup kit.

CO-Z Tiffany Style Table Lamp: $59.99 at Amazon (was $65.99)

You may not think of a lamp when you think gifts, but the art glass lampshade of this model sets it apart from a typical table lamp. With a floral and butterfly design, it's a nice gift idea for nature lovers, glass collectors, or homeowners, which makes it as versatile as it is beautiful.

Women's Pyper Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch: $146.25 at Macy's (was $195)

Everyone needs a dress watch, so you can't go wrong giving one to a special person on your holiday shopping list. Macy's has discounted Michael Kors watches just in time for gift-giving, like this gorgeous mesh bracelet watch for women that has a slim, elegant design and trendy rose gold-tone finish. It looks great with professional outfits and evening wear.

Melissa & Doug Adopt-a-Pal Animal Care Activity Center: $155.31 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Kids that love animals will get caught in hours of imaginative play with this animal-themed play center that will let them take care of all their stuffed animals. It's constructed of durable wood and compartments for supplies and counter space so kids can practice their grooming and veterinary skills.

Men's Chronograph Wren Stainless Steel Watch: $206.25 at Macy's (was $275)

This MK men's watch has a handsome chronograph structure and sleek stainless steel band that stands out with attire for business or special occasions. We also love how the blue dial contrasts and pops with the cool, silvertone finish.

Dermaflash Glow in a Flash Set: $128 at Nordstrom (was $225)

You can give the gift of spa-like treatments at home with the Dermaflash system that exfoliates skin and leaves in glowing. This complete set includes the brand's dermaplaning device, peel pads, and skincare products for professional results.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 10-piece: $699.99 at Macy's (was $879.99)

Not just any cookware set will do for an aspiring chef or someone who prepares large meals on a regular basis. This professional-grade All-Clad set includes pans and pots that are constructed of stainless steel that heats evenly and maintains cooking temperatures for perfect results.

2019 55-inch Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV: $2,197.99+ at Samsung (was $2,497.99)

Don't just give someone a TV this holiday -- stun them with a high-tech model from Samsung with life-like video quality. The Q900 offers 8K ultra-high-definition resolution that produces exceptional colors, definition, and clarity, plus the extremely smart Quantum Processor that work together to take home entertainment to a whole new level.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.