Best deals on the internet: Avoid the last-minute crowds

You don't need us to tell you that the year is winding down.

Every day, there are fewer and fewer shopping opportunities left before Christmas. But there's still time to grab a terrific deal on coveted items big and small and make sure everything arrives in time for wrapping.

If the holiday stress is setting in, don't let it take hold. You can still get gifts that the people on your list will cherish without fighting through crowded department stores, suffering through holiday traffic, or putting your account into the red.

Take a look at these highly discounted and giftable products that your loved ones will be excited to unwrap. And there just might be something in here that you want, too.

Deal of the day -- Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones: $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Among the highest regarded brands in audio, Bose offers an impressive array of headphones. That's why it's noteworthy when this brand puts its gear on sale. These Soundsport headphones are perfect for exercising, as they feature dynamic sound while being weather- and sweat-resistant.

Samsung 50-inch 4k UHD Smart TV: $347.99 at Amazon (was $499.99)

With so much terrific content available and so much of it being made in 4K Ultra High Definition, there's no time like the present to own a quality smart TV that lets you enjoy visuals to their fullest. This 50-inch option by Samsung is relatively inexpensive and will make a worthy addition to any home entertainment system.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5: $139 at Amazon (Was $288.99)

Enhance your smart home this holiday season with this Amazon bundle. The Ring Video doorbell lets you know who's outside and pairs with the included Echo Show 5, Amazon's latest countertop hub. The Show is great for browsing, streaming, and monitoring everything that's happening in the house.

Ninja Air Fryer: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Air fryers are the hot countertop kitchen appliance of the season, offering a chance to get rid of oil in your meals by frying items with hot air. Ninja makes one of the biggest and most comprehensive, as this unit also dehydrates. A new world of cooking awaits with an air fryer.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console: $190 at Amazon (was $299.99)

For the aspiring gaming enthusiast, check out this Xbox One bundle. It forgoes discs as a digital-only console and it comes with one included controller, offering the perfect indoor winter entertainment.

Instant Pot Duo 80: $99 at Amazon (was $139.95)

Surely by now, you've heard of the trendy Instant Pot pressure cooker. Make soup, cook beans, steam vegetables, and more quickly and easily. This is one of the largest options available, ideal for meal prep and cooking for a family, now offered at a great price.

Kindle Paperwhite: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

With massive storage and a potent battery, the latest Kindle is a must-have for any avid reader. It's particularly easy on the eyes, whether you're reading in bed at night or poolside on a sunny day. For the latter situation, it's also waterproof.

FitBit Inspire: $79 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Prepare for positive New Year's resolutions with a fitness tracker. The Inspire by Fitbit monitors your heart rate, exercise, and sleep schedule to help you stay mindful and healthy. Use the app to set up milestones and rewards to keep you motivated daily.

Springfield III 5-Piece Luggage Set: $69.99 at Macy's (was $240)

Travel in style and safety with this set of aesthetically pleasing and practical suitcases and bags. The five pieces are comprehensive enough to cover all your needs, whether taking a lengthy trip overseas or a simple overnight excursion.

Marmot Tungsten 3-Person Tent: $181.30 at Backcountry (was $258.85)

Get excited about warmer weather when you pick up this cozy tent that fits three people. Stay dirt- and bug-free while still enjoying quality airflow as you relax with your closest friends in the great outdoors.

Funko Pop Rise of Skywalker Rey: $7.48 at Amazon (was $10.99)

Whether you're a Funko collector or just a big Star Wars fan, this Rey figurine inspired by the latest and final film of the Skywalker Saga is sure to bring delight. We don't yet know how her journey comes to an end, but Rey has already inspired many youngsters.

FurHaven Plush Pet Bed: $51.99 at Chewy (was $79.99)

Don't forget about your furry friends this holiday season! Help your pup relax by rewarding them with this super comfy plush bed. It's great for naps, dozes, lazes, and all the other things dogs do when lounging around the house.

Cura Digital Ionic Hair Dryer: $179.99 at Macy's (was $235)

Anyone with long or hard to style hair knows that there's a huge difference between a quality hairdryer and a generic one. This powerful ionic hair dryer from Cura works on all types of hair while still maintaining body and shine.

Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser: $34.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond (was $49.99)

An essential oil diffuser is a soothing and aromatic addition to any room in the home, and they are especially helpful in the wintertime. It can add moisture to the air while creating a variety of scents to suit your needs, from invigorating to relaxing.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom: $39.99 at Amazon (was $44.95)

Everyone should own some type of portable Bluetooth speaker: They're great for hosting, heading outdoors, sitting by the pool, or traveling. This compact option from Ultimate Ears, a trusted name in audio technology, is affordable and still provides booming sound.

Vitamix Venturist V1200: $269.95 at Amazon (was $449.95)

A trusted name in high-performance blending, a Vitamix is a necessary part of any kitchen for the active and health-conscious. The large container works well for a family or for meal prep, while the current price tag is superb, especially since the appliance will last you a long time.

Kate Spade Leather Clutch: $110.60 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $158)

Keep your essentials at hand while showing off a bit of sparkle and shine with this glittery leather clutch by Kate Spade. The glittery pink and rose gold will pair with outfits across the seasons, and with a large discount, it's worth snatching up.

Cole Haan Hooded Parka: $109 at Nordstrom (was $225)

Make sure you're warm and cozy when venturing out this winter -- and many more seasons to come -- with this quality hooded parka. While relatively puffy, it's still fitted at the waist and offers the rare combination of style and practicality when it comes to winter outerwear.

Studio Silversmiths Diamond Whiskey Set: $16.99 at Home Depot (was $39.99)

Any whiskey lover needs a quality decanter and glass set in their kitchen or bar. This diamond set featuring six glasses is both elegant and practical. The design allows the whiskey to aerate in the glass, while also being easy on the hands and appealing to the eyes.

Body Power Multi-Functional Power Tower: $259.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $349.99)

Start your New Year resolutions off on the right track with a home gym. This comprehensive power tower will help tone, tighten, and strengthen your arms, legs, and core -- a perfect start to health and happiness.

Body Firming Duo Kit: $42.00 at Ulta (was $60)

Wintertime calls for extra attention when it comes to skincare. This simple and effective two-step treatment by Ahava firms, smooths, and contours, working to reduce the appearance of cellulite to make sure you look and feel your best.

Gloomhaven Board Game: $106.90 at Amazon (was $140)

There aren't many board games at this price point, but Gloomhaven is worth every penny. This elaborate and critically acclaimed role-playing tabletop game will keep you engaged for hours on end as you battle your way through demons and dungeons.

