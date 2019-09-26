Best deals to head into the weekend with

There are two kinds of people who can benefit from Friday's featured deal: Those who want to add a top-of-the-line blender to their kitchen; and those who might end up shopping for someone like that this holiday season.

When we see a Vitamix blender marked down 33%, it catches our eye, and we knew it had to lead our super roundup of deals for this weekend as well.

In that collection, you'll find markdowns on wine, a Bose product, and items for your pet -- basically, all the things that make weekends fun.

You'll also find practical items as we browsed top retailers like Amazon, Dermstore and Macy's to complete the list.

Featured deal of the day

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Are you ready to bring some smart technology to your meal prep tasks? The Ascent Series Smart Blender by VItamix offers impressive capabilities that include self-detecting technology built into the base that adjusts the machine to the size of the container for precise results. It has variable speed control and although the motor runs cool, it can produce enough friction to make hot soup without the need to cook it once the ingredients are prepared. It's 33% off right now and you'll pay just $399.99.

Buy from Amazon.

Super weekend deals roundup

1. Danielle Creations Chrome Mini Mirror

No vanity or makeup collection is complete without a worthwhile mirror, like the one by Danielle Creations that's marked down from $14.99 to a low $10. The chrome construction sports an attractive high-shine finish, plus the mirror has two sides -- standard and 4X magnification for accomplishing numerous beauty tasks.

Buy from Dermstore.

2. Zesty Paws Oatmeal Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo

Itchy skin is a common problem for many dogs, but a quality shampoo can help. That's why we like Zesty Paws Oatmeal Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo that's marked down from $19.95 to $12.97. In addition to oatmeal, it contains ingredients like aloe vera, vitamins, and other plant extracts that soothe skin and calm irritations that make dogs want to scratch.

Buy from Chewy.

3. Omron Alvita Ultimate Pedometer

A pedometer may be a simple device, but it can go a long way in helping you map your activity goals. Omron's Alvita Ultimate is compact and easy to clip or carry, yet it can track steps, calories, and distance. It's currently available for $23.72, which is a discount of 21%.

Buy from Amazon.

4. Fairfield Square Collection Sophia Reversible 8-Piece Comfort Sets

Dress up your bed with the eight pieces that comes in the Sophia Comfort Set by Fairfield Square Collection. It includes shams, bedskirt, flat and fitted sheets, and a reversible comforter. The pieces are machine washable for easy care. This versatile set is only available for a short time for $39.99, a savings of 60% off the usual $100 price.

Buy from Amazon.

5. Epionce Renewal Eye Cream

Now is a great time to stock up on Epionce Renewal Eye Cream that earns rave reviews for producing noticeable results that include smoother skin and minimized lines and wrinkles. It's the nutrient-packed formula that contains plant extracts and hyaluronic acid that make a difference, and the $56 price tag that makes it a good deal (a savings of 20%).

Buy from Dermstore.

6. RevitaLash V'Lumine Serum

RevitaLash's V'Lumine Serum has developed a fan-following for its ability to strengthen lashes, allowing them to grow fuller and longer. Botanical extracts, biotin, and peptides are the main ingredients that nourish lashes, plus this formula can even be used on brows. Get yours now for $68 and save 20%.

Buy from Dermstore.

7. Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller

The Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller makes it easy to get out and stay active with your little one thanks to the foldable design that is simple to stow and large tires that move effortlessly over different terrains. It's available in many stylish colors at different sale prices, like the bubblegum model that's marked down from $109.99 to just $71.92.

Buy from Amazon.

8. Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Custom Closet Organizer System

We love the Rubbermaid Closet Organizer System's ability to turn your closet into neatly structured storage space. It features shelves, rods, brackets, and all the hardware you'll need to install it and get organized. The $116.53 price reflects a major savings of $103.46.

Buy from Amazon.

9. Southern Hemisphere Mixed Mystery Set

If you are ready to try a collection of delicious white and red wines, check out the Southern Hemisphere Mixed Mystery Set that's available on Wine Access for $125 (marked down from $160). You'll get six bottles of wine crafted in regions of the world known for producing a variety of distinctive notes and scents.

Buy from Wine Access.

10. On2Pets Luxury Cat Tree

If your cat longs for the outdoors but is a pampered house-dweller, chances are she'll appreciate the Luxury Cat Tree by On2Pets that looks like a real tree. Tucked among the faux leaves are carpeted perches so your pet can climb, hide and nap. You can bring this realistic looking cat "tree" to your kitty for the sale price of $127.99 and save $72.

Buy from Chewy.

11. Apple Airpods

Not only do the Apple AirPods deliver rich sound and feel comfortable in the ears, but they are compatible with Siri for easy access to your favorite tunes and more. Their own charging case is included for the price of $144, a savings of $15.

Buy from Amazon.

12. Samsung Galaxy Tab E

If you aren't entrenched in the Apple ecosystem of products and want to upgrade your tablet, we suggest this model from Samsung, selling for $154.40. This fan-favorite device boasts a generous 9.6-inch screen, WiFi, and 16GB storage - important features for streaming, working, and playing.

Buy from Amazon.

13. Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

With modern, stainless steel construction, a precision blade system, and a roomy work capacity, you'd have a difficult time finding a better deal than the one that's available on Cuisinart's 14-cup model. This chef-friendly appliance is on sale for $155.62, a savings of 22%.

Buy from Amazon.

14. KidKraft Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen

We found an awesome deal on a cool play kitchen that has all the bells and whistles that youngsters love. The KidKraft Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen is marked down from $229.99 to just $162.44, and is packed with "appliances" that look like the real deal. It even has multiple moving parts and working lights and sounds to inspire your child's imagination.

Buy from Amazon.

15. Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System

Not quite satisfied with your TV's audio quality? The Bose Solo 5 Soundbar is on sale from $249 to $199, and has user-friendly features like Bluetooth connectivity, a slim build, and universal remote. It's also easy to set up so you can begin enjoying better sounding entertainment, right out of the box.

Buy from Amazon.

16. KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer

From novice cooks to experienced chefs, almost everyone wants the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer. That's why we were thrilled to find the Classic 4.5-quart model on Macy's for a limited-time price of only $199.99 marked down from $324.99. It comes with all the features customers love, including 10 speed settings, a tilt head, and an accessory trio that includes a dough hook, wire whip, and flat beater.

Buy from Macy's.

17. Amazon Kindle Oasis E-reader, 9th Generation

It may not be the latest version of the Kindle Oasis, but the 9th gen e-reader still has a lot to offer, including waterproof construction, Audible access, and sharp 300 ppi resolution all in a gorgeous 7-inch screen. We think you'll also like the $50 savings, as it's currently marked down to $229.99.

Buy from Amazon.

18. All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set

Macy's limited time deal on All-Clad's 7-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is a value worth hurrying to buy, because it's marked down by an incredible 52% from $629.99 to $299.99. This comprehensive set comes with a 10-inch fry pan and covered 6-quart stockpot, 3-quart saute pan, and 3-quart saucepan, all backed by a manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty.

Buy from Macy's.

19. Penfolds Grange Bin 95

If you are in the market to treat yourself to a truly remarkable wine, then you'll be impressed to save $100 off Penfolds Grange Bin 95 that's on sale for $750. This Australian-crafted wine stands out to wine connoisseurs for the double 98-point ratings from Wine Advocate and Wine Spectators.

Buy from Wine Access.

