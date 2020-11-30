Best deals of Cyber Monday 2020

This year, Cyber Monday is expected to take on larger significance than ever. With door-buster events not really happening, most holiday shoppers are turning online. And with on-time delivery being a potential sticking point, we recommend you shop as soon as possible if you want everything to arrive by Dec. 25.

Most retailers are running some of their best sales of the year — and we should know since we track them year-round. So we’ve collected the best bargains on the internet to make Cyber Monday shopping a breeze. We’ve got something for everybody — whether you want that perfect toy to light up a loved one’s face, or something practical because people always need socks.

We will be updating this list constantly throughout Cyber Monday. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Best trending gifts of Cyber Monday

Roku Ultra 2020 at Amazon: $69 ($30 off)

Tired of streaming Netflix on your laptop? While the Roku Ultra is discounted to $69, it’s a modest upgrade that will make a big difference for your home entertainment.

iRobot Roomba i3+ at Amazon: $399 ($200 off)

Help your loved one stay on top of house cleaning with this high-tech robotic vacuum that makes quick work of dirt, dust, and pet dander. This Roomba model is app-compatible, making it more convenient than ever to schedule cleanings.

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker at Amazon: $119.95 (29% off)

This feature-packed fitness tracker by Fitbit is on sale today for only $119.95, making it a solid purchase if you want to monitor your lifestyle habits and vitals to improve your health.

Tile Performance Pack at Amazon: $44.99 (25% off)

If you have a tendency to misplace your keys and wallet, Tile’s products can be a lifesaver. This two-pack comes with one Tile Pro, which can be attached to a keychain, and one Tile Slim, which can fit into a wallet like a credit card.

Ray-Ban Unisex Rb3025 Classic Sunglasses at Amazon: $107.80 (30% off)

These aviators from Ray-Bans make an excellent present or gift for yourself, especially when they’re discounted almost $50. If you’re looking for a classic, lightweight pair of sunglasses you can’t go wrong with these.

Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Women's Winter Boots at Kohl’s: $67.49 ($22.50 off)

UGG makes some of the most comfortable and cozy winter footwear. We love that these Koolaburra boots by UGG are just as warm as the original UGG boots but a fraction of the price.

SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker at Bed Bath & Beyond: $79.99 ($50 off)

If you love fizzy water, why not make it at home? We love that SodaStream is easy to use and it’s a great option for those who like to make their own delicious drinks.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Shawl-Collar Robe at Macy’s: $63 (30% off)

A luxurious robe can add some comfort and warmth to an otherwise uneventful morning. We love that this shawl-collared robe from Polo Ralph Lauren hits below the knee and includes pockets at the waist.

Segway Ninebot Drift Hovershoes at Amazon: $199.99 ($200 off)

Kids driving you nuts at home? Consider gifting them these Hovershoes to zip around on your driveway or at a local park.

Braingames Jeopardy! Challenge Book at Kohl’s: $8 (original price is $20)

If you’re a Jeopardy fan, you’ll love this book of word search puzzles. Each puzzle is based on a Jeopardy theme like world history, word origins, or state capitals.

Best tech deals of Cyber Monday

Echo Show 5 at Amazon: $44.99 (was $89.99)

Need a little help around the house? Invite Alexa into your life with their latest Show model. Whether you’d like to play music or a game, or want to add items to your cart on Amazon, Alexa is the virtual assistant you never knew you needed so much — so pick it up for today for less than $50.

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker at Kohl’s: $18.99 (was $49)

Prefer Google’s smart assistant over Alexa? This Google Nest is a great option for music lovers, this Bluetooth speaker has great audio quality in addition to smart features, like built-in voice-assistant technology to respond to commands.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon: $199 (was $299)

With many folks likely to continue working from home well into 2021, you probably know someone who'd appreciate a little peace and quiet at home. These headphones not only sound great, but they also have impressive noise cancellation to help block out distracting noises.

JBL Charge 4 at Amazon: $119.95 (was $179.95)

We’re big fans of JBL speaker sound quality, not to mention it’s easy to sync with virtually any device. At a mere $119.95 today, it’s a great buy as a gift for yourself or someone else.

Smart Gear Live Stream Set with Ring Light at Kohl’s: $19.99 (was $39.99)

More and more people are investing in ring lights to improve the look of their conference calls and other online interactions. This gear makes it easy to look your best while live streaming and conducting video conference calls from your phone.

Kindle Oasis at Amazon: $194.99 (was $269.99)

A Kindle is a practical device for any bookworm: It allows you to carry an entire library of books anywhere, plus you can easily read in the dark or by the pool.

LG Ultra PC High Performance Laptop at Amazon: $1,296.99 (24% off)

Is your laptop overheating when you play games? There’s a better laptop for that. This model from LG is a high-performance machine, letting you spend hours playing without the fan going nuts or the screen freezing up.

Skullcandy - Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones at Best Buy: $24.99 (was $59.99)

Wireless earbuds make a great gift for the music lover on your holiday list. We recommend this inexpensive and easy-to-use pair from Skullcandy.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 at Best Buy: $179 ($100 off)

Chromebooks are a great budget laptop option for students or casual use. The Flex 3 is one of our all-around favorites, especially right now while it’s discounted $100.

Apple MacBook Air at Best Buy: $1,149.99 ($100 off)

If you’ve always wanted an Apple laptop, take advantage of Cyber Monday’s sale on the MacBook Air. It’s marked down $100 right now and will likely sell out before the day is over.

LG - 75" Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy: $649 ($200 off) In the market for a new TV? Upgrade to a smart TV, like this model from LG, which makes it easy to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming services without extra hardware or wires.

Best Cyber Monday deals for parents

Zen Laboratory Jumbo Slime Kit at Amazon: $23.95 (was $39.99)

Keep the kids entertained for hours with this kit that includes 18 different colors of nontoxic slime as well as glitter, beads, and foam balls for mixing. Extra-cool bonus: It comes with glow-in-the-dark powder.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures First Order Driver and Treadspeeder at Kohl’s: $17.49 (50% off)

If you’re looking for some old-school fun, pick up this Star Wars-themed RC car this Cyber Monday.

Wilson Official Encore Basketball 29.5" at Dick’s Sporting Goods: $29.99 ($30 off)

If you’re looking for a regulation-sized adult basketball, this one from Wilson is a great option. It works well for both indoor or outdoor play and it’s only $29.99.

Lifetime 50" All Star Portable Basketball Hoop at Dick’s Sporting Goods: $262.49 ($237.50 off)

A portable basketball hoop is a great option for driveways, back yards, and cul-de-sacs. This hoop is almost 50% off right now at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Fisher-Price Play Food Set at Kohl’s: $19.99 ($20 off)

Right now, your budding chef can dish out this 33-piece set of plastic play food from Fisher-Price for a deep discount. Kids love the corn cob with a bite taken out of it, the stretchy, stackable veggie slices, and other fun details.

Melissa & Doug Adopt-A-Pal Vet Activity Center at Kohl’s: $114.99 (was $229.99)

Kids will have fun caring for their furry friends with this exciting veterinary and grooming center from Melissa & Doug, a top maker of wholesome toys that stretch the imagination and develop the mind.

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat at Amazon: $199.99 ($100 off)

This versatile Graco unit acts as a rear-facing car seat for infants starting at four pounds and seamlessly transitions as the child moves through their first 10 years. It’s an amazing price for such a long-lasting and vital piece of childhood gear.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter at Amazon: $499.99 ($270 off)

If you’ve been thinking about splurging on an electric scooter this Cyber Monday consider the ES4 from Segway Ninebot. This scooter can reach top speeds of 19 mph and has an impressive 28-mile range.

Tzumi Pop Solo Bling Rechargeable Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone and Voice Mixer with Smartphone Holder at Macy’s: $19.99 (was $50)

It’s easier than ever to reach for the stars with this deeply discounted Bluetooth-enabled karaoke microphone. Pair it with your smartphone and tablet and entertain adoring fans up to 30 feet away.

RIMABLE Mini Kick Scooter w/LED Light-Up Wheels at Amazon: $19.99 (was $47.88)

This scooter is a great option for active kids. Kids will love the LED wheels that light up in the dark. The handlebars are adjustable to ensure your kid has the perfect fit every time they hop on.

FAO Schwarz Toy RC Warwick at Macy’s: $24.99 (was $64)

The classic RC car from FAO Schwarz makes a great present for the person on your list who loves racing.

FAO Schwarz Laser Tag Set at Macy’s: $29.99 (was $59.99)

Gear up for an intense face-off with a laser tag set. Snag this set today to get a headstart on fun.

FAO Schwarz Easel Tabletop LED 3-in-1 STEM at Macy’s: $39.99 (was $79.99)

With this three-in-one easel set from FAO Schwartz, little ones can create masterpieces in LED lights, chalk, color pencils, and crayons. Parents will like that this easel is easy to set up at a kitchen table or playroom desk.

Best Cyber Monday deals for home chefs

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker at Amazon: $89.99 (was $129.95)

Enjoy meals ready in a snap with this enhanced six-quart Instant Pot that truly does it all; easily whip up stews, soups, rice, eggs, even yogurt and cake with just the press of a button.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Rectangular Roaster at Amazon: $199.95 (was $284.95)

From baking casseroles to roasting chicken to perfection, this reliable pan from the famed French brand boasts superior heat distribution and an enamel interior that’s easy to clean. Choose from four different colors.

Philips Indoor Smokeless BBQ Grill at Bed Bath & Beyond: $219.99 (was $279.99)

If you’re a fan of grilled meats and veggies but hate braving the cold to get your fix, we’d recommend this Philips smokeless grill. You’ll still be able to achieve that delicious grilled taste from the comfort of your kitchen.

CRUX Artisan Series 6-Slice Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $119.99 (was $179.99)

Looking to prep quick and healthy meals at home? Consider grabbing a combination air fryer and toaster oven during Cyber Monday sales — like this CRU that’s marked down 33%.

Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Blender, Juicer, and Processor at Bed Bath & Beyond: $149.99 (was $199.99)

There’s a big difference between cheap blenders and high-quality ones. This is a kitchen tool that justifies a bit of a splurge.

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor at Macy’s: $79.99 (was $149.99)

Want to chop, slice, dice, purée, and shred ingredients with minimal effort or mess? You need a food processor, and this one is not only a top-performer, but at the sale price of $79.99, it’s also a total steal.

J.A. Henckels Zwilling Stainless Steel 8-Piece Porterhouse Steak Knife Set at Macy’s: $49 (was $160)

If your current knife set is on the chopping block (but not in a good way), upgrade to this J.A. Henckels Zwilling stainless steel knife set for only $49. Each piece features a well-balanced design and an ergonomic grip for comfortable, safe slicing and dicing.

Best self-care deals of Cyber Monday

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush & Water Flosser Combo at Amazon: $116 (was $199.99)

Hate flossing but care about your oral hygiene? An oral irrigator is the next best thing. It’s basically a pressure washer for your mouth. The top-rated Waterpik is marked down to $116 for Cyber Monday.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer at Ulta: $39.99 (was $59.99)

This year’s essential heat styling tool is the hot air brush, and for Cyber Monday, you can snag this Revlon for under $40. It adds plenty of shine and volume, all without damaging your hair the way flat irons and curling wands do. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron: $161 (was $230)

This straightener and styling iron from Bio Ionic promises to help keep hair hydrated and conditioned with the use of negative ions that push water molecules into the hair. It’s over $60 off at Ulta.

Braun Series 7 Flex Electric Shaver System at Bed Bath & Beyond: $149.99 (was $199.99) Cutting your own hair at home? It’s worth upgrading to a quality razor. This full system from Braun has you covered with extras like beard attachments, body groomer attachments, a travel case, a cleaning brush, and more.

Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit at Ulta: $16.20 (was $27)

Make sure you stand out in all your virtual meetings when you create a bold lip with this kit from Kylie Cosmetics. Pick from five color choices.

Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask at Ulta: $59.50 (was $85)

Face masks are an essential part of any skincare routine — and we love this one that’s infused with real 24k gold. It doesn’t get more luxurious than this.

Gucci Bamboo Women's Eau de Parfum at Kohl’s: $59.20 (was $74)

Treat yourself to this designer perfume while it’s 20% off. Gucci products don’t often go on sale, so if you’ve had your eye on this scent, now is the time to buy.

La Mer Miracle Moments Collection at Sephora: $120 (was $160)

La Mer’s line of luxury skincare helps reduce fine lines, improve elasticity, and moisturize. Curious to test them out? Get this four-piece set while it’s on sale at Sephora.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel at Ulta: $17.50 (was $25)

This popular foot peel removes dead skin buildup on your feet to give you soft feet without painful or unsightly cracks. It simultaneously moisturizes.

Hyperice Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device at Best Buy: $219 ($130 off)

This handheld massager makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who struggles with sore muscles, including athletes and desk workers.

Best Cyber Monday deals on apparel and other practical gifts

Under Armour Men's Armour Liner 2.0 Gloves at Amazon: $18.75 (was $25)

Keep hands toasty this winter with these versatile gloves that can be worn on their own or under more heavy-duty gloves. A tight wrist cuff keeps out the cold, and the Tech Touch print on the fingertips allows you to work your smartphone with your gloves on.

Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses at Amazon: $102.90 (was $147)

Grab these fashionable unisex Ray-Ban sunglasses while they’re discounted on Cyber Monday. They’re durable yet lightweight, so they’re suitable for regular wear.

Oakley Factory Winter Trigger Mittens at Amazon: $50.65 (was $80)

These cozy trigger mittens from Oakley, with a separate thumb and index finger, are ideal for winter sports, running the snow blower, and perusing the internet while the kids build their snow fort.

Adidas Women's Graphic Print Fleece Hoodie at Kohl’s: $29.99 (was $55)

This branded Adidas hoodie is cozy and stylish for lounging around the house. Get it for yourself or for the person on your list who loves athleisure.

Columbia Women's Benton Spring Zip-Front Fleece Jacket at Kohl’s: $29.99 (was $60) Columbia jackets are synonymous with quality, and right now, this unbeatable deal is turning lots of heads. Pick from a rainbow of colors and zip up for your next outdoor adventure.

Sam Edelman Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat at Macy’s: $127 (was $320) Preparing for winter? Snag this puffer coat from Sam Edelman while it’s 60% off. It’s warm, and it has a removable faux-fur hood.

Best Cyber Monday deals to improve life at home

Ring Video Doorbell 3 at Amazon: $139.99 (was $199.99)

See who’s at the door even when you’re away with this high-definition video doorbell from Ring. Connect with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or any Echo Device to communicate with your visitors, and keep an eye on your property with its advanced motion-detection features.

Cuddl Duds Cozy Soft Comforter at Kohl’s: $71.99 (was $199.99)

If you have a loved one who’s always cold in the winter, this soft comforter makes the perfect holiday gift. It layers well with other blankets or bedding sets and is machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Serta StayCool Gel Memory Foam Pillow at Kohl’s: $47.99 (was $119.99)

The right pillow can be the difference between a good night sleep and a bad night sleep. This memory foam pillow from Serta is designed to align your head with your neck making for a comfortable, supported night sleep.

Coravin Model Six Limited Edition Wine Preservation System at Bed Bath & Beyond: $199.99 (was $399.99)

If it takes you forever to finish a bottle of wine we’d suggest using this handy wine preservation system to make sure unfinished bottles don’t spoil. This system works by drilling a hole through the cork so you can have a glass or two of wine without having to uncork the bottle. Once you’re done the cork will reseal.

OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at Bed Bath & Beyond: $79.99 (was $99.99)

There’s nothing better than freshly ground coffee. This grinder offers 15 settings and can grind enough beans for 12 cups of coffee in one go.

Brookstone Super Stretch Bath Towel at Bed Bath & Beyond: $9.99 (was $19.99)

There’s nothing better than getting out of the shower and wrapping up in a cozy towel. We like that these stretch cotton towels are super soft, even after being washed.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker at Bed Bath & Beyond: $159.99 (was $219.99)

When was the last time you enjoyed a great espresso at home? The Nespresso Vertuo has curb appeal and countless settings for a customizable drinking experience.

Coway HEPA Air Purifier at Amazon: $149.99 (was $229.99)

Air purifiers are useful in a variety of contexts: for homes with pets, for wildfire-prone areas, for carpeted rooms, for allergy sufferers, for poor air quality – the list goes on.

Landmann Magnafire Fire Pit: $109.98 (was $149.99)

Gathering around a fire pit is a great way to see friends and family while still adhering to social distancing guidelines. We were excited to find out this 32-inch long fire pit was on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Serta 2.5-Inch Comfort Boost Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Kohl’s: $107.99 (was $269.99)

If you’re looking for more luxurious and comfortable sleep, a memory foam mattress topper could do the trick. This mattress topper from Serta is designed to help relieve pressure points.

Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond: $132.99 (was $199.99)

A vacuum cleaner isn’t a glamorous purchase, but it’s an essential one. Take the hard work out of cleaning and invest in the Shark Rocket at its new low price of $132.99. Between its powerful suction and easy maneuverability, it’s a reliable purchase that will serve you well for many years.

Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Mop and Vac at Bed Bath & Beyond: $279.99 (was $429.99) You’ve heard of robotic vacuums, but did you know you could get a robot to do your mopping, too? This Bissell 2-in-1 can do it all: It vacuums and mops floors for you, so you can keep your home clean without lifting a finger.

