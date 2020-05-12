Mud certainly isn't the most glamourous ingredient for skincare products, but it is one of the most effective for absorbing oil, deep cleaning pores, and drawing out impurities. Dead Sea mud is even more potent than kaolin and other clays, too. That's because it comes from a saltwater lake located between Israel and Jordan in the Middle East with several geographical features that make the mud rich in minerals, such as sodium, magnesium, calcium, bromide, and potassium. These minerals can help with a wide variety of skin issues and are even beneficial for some pain-management treatments.

Not sure how to find the best Dead Sea mud mask? Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you choose the perfect formula for your skin-care needs. We've also included several specific mask recommendations, such as our top choice from AHAVA, which is effective for all skin types and washes off easily to limit the mess.

Considerations when choosing Dead Sea mud masks

Skin type

If you're wondering whether a Dead Sea mud mask is right for you, start by considering your skin type. It's an ideal match for individuals with normal, oily, and acne-prone skin because it effectively removes dirt and oil from the pores. It also works well for removing other impurities, too, so it can help keep blackheads at bay.

People with dry skin can also benefit from a Dead Sea mud mask, though. That's because the salt and magnesium in the mud help improve elasticity, and keep the natural moisture in the skin. Dry skin is often dull, too, and Dead Sea mud can temporarily give your skin a healthy, rosy glow.

Skin sensitivities

Dead Sea mud is usually safe for sensitive skin, but if you have metal allergies, you should beware. The mud contains trace metals such as nickel and chrome, which can trigger a reaction if you're sensitive to metals. As with any skin-care product, you should do a patch test with a Dead Sea mud mask before applying it all over your face.

Features

Paraben- and sulfate-free

While Dead Sea mud is usually beneficial for your skin, a mask can contain other ingredients that may pose a risk for irritation or other health issues. For the best results, opt for a Dead Sea mud mask that's paraben-free. Parabens are preservatives found in many cosmetics and skincare products, but they can penetrate the skin. Some experts believe that they can disrupt your hormones, and may be linked to breast cancer and other reproductive health issues.

Some Dead Sea mud masks may also contain sulfates, which are ingredients that help products like soap, shampoo, and cleaners suds up. A mask with sulfates may wash off more easily, but sulfates can dry out your skin and cause irritation. That's why it's best to choose a sulfate-free mask.

Scent

As you might expect, Dead Sea mud typically has an earthy smell. It's usually fairly subtle, but if you aren't a fan of the odor, some masks include essential oils such as lavender to give it a more pleasant fragrance. If you have sensitive skin, though, it's best to opt for an unscented formula.

Applicator

Dead Sea mud masks are usually pretty thick, so the application process can be messy if you're using your fingers. Some masks include a plastic or metal applicator that allows you to scoop some of the mask from the container and spread it over your skin to limit the mess.

Price

You'll usually pay between $8 and $45 for a Dead Sea mud mask. A basic mask with some filler ingredients often goes for around $10, but you'll pay $10 to $25 for a higher-quality, paraben- and sulfate-free mask with fewer fillers. For $25 and up, you can get a Dead Sea mud mask from a luxury beauty brand that contains other beneficial ingredients in addition to the mud.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of a Dead Sea mud mask?

A. A Dead Sea mud mask can help draw impurities out of the skin and can even exfoliate dead cells. That makes it extremely effective in clearing clogged pores, which is why it's such a good treatment for acne and blackheads. It has natural antimicrobial properties to help kill acne-causing bacteria, too. Dead Sea mud also helps stimulate blood flow and maintain moisture levels in the skin. Some studies even show that it can help soothe arthritis and chronic back pain.

Q. How often should I use a Dead Sea mud mask?

A. It depends on your skin type. Those with oily skin should use a Dead Sea mud mask no more than three times a week. If you have dry skin, though, it's best to stick to just once a week.

Dead Sea mud masks we recommend

Best of the best: Dead Sea Essentials by AHAVA Chamomile Mud Mask

Our take: A mask that contains not only Dead Sea mud but also chamomile to deep clean the skin and soothe irritations.

What we like: Features aloe, vitamin E, chamomile flower oil, and jojoba oil in addition to the mud. Effective at clearing clogged pores. Suitable for all skin types. Rinses away easily.

What we dislike: Can cause reactions for those with sensitivities, so a patch test is a must.

Best bang for your buck: ArtNaturals LUXE Dead Sea Mud Mask

Our take: Doesn't just deep clean and brighten the skin but moisturizes it intensely as well.

What we like: Helps brighten and soften the skin in just a few applications. Doesn't contain any parabens, fragrance, or dyes. Includes charcoal to clear away toxins.

What we dislike: Some users experience skin irritation and redness.

Choice 3: ClarityRx Rehab Mediterranean Detoxifying Mud Mask

Our take: A soothing mud mask that can help improve skin's texture in as little as one application.

What we like: Includes vitamins, herbal extracts, and oils. Leaves skin looking brighter and softer. Formula is paraben- and fragrance-free.

What we dislike: Some users aren't fans of the thick, gelatinous texture.

