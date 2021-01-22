The best date stamp

While many people think of date stamps as an antiquated office accessory, they’re still widely used in places from law offices to classrooms.

Date stamps provide a clear record of when documents were processed, signed, or received, and they’re a far more reliable alternative to handwritten dates on official documents. Date stamps, in some respect, are a line of defense against mistakes, misfilings, and lost paperwork.

Take a look at this buying guide to learn more about date stamps. We’re also sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, Trodat Professional 4.0 Self-Inking Date Stamp. This self-inking stamp offers a whopping 10,000 stamps between ink cartridge replacements.

Considerations when choosing date stamps

Clarity

Clarity tops the list of concerns in date stamps. Ideally, a date stamp should have well-defined letters and digits. This makes stamps more legible, plus it cuts down on the likelihood that the base of the stamp deposits extra ink around the date, which may smudge or smear.

Duration

The duration of a date stamp refers to how far in the future its dates go. For example, if the latest year on a date stamp is 2022, its usefulness is limited, for obvious reasons.

Fortunately, you only encounter this issue with older date stamps, so stick to those manufactured more recently. Most newer date stamps are designed to offer a decade of use.

Durability

Lower-quality date stamps have plastic casings. While they’re reasonably durable, they’re more prone to breaking or cracking with constant use. Better-quality date stamps are designed with metal casings or components. They’re built to withstand years of heavy use, which is why they’re popular in high-volume offices where date stamps get the most exercise. Keep in mind that durability impacts price.

Features

Handles

Date stamps have relatively simple designs, though there is some variety when it comes to handle style. Traditional date stamps have a small knob that fits into the palm of the hand comfortably. These are made of wood, dense plastic, or sometimes metal. Modern date stamps lack a handle and instead, users simply grip the entire device. A few of these date stamps have rubber or silicone touch points to improve grip.

Date bands

The date bands are operated by spinning their tiny gears to reach the current date. There are separate bands for month, year, and day. Advanced date stamps also have bands that scroll through common document markings, such as Received, Submitted, Urgent, or Paid.

Ink pads

Date stamps either require additional ink pads or have self-inking pads incorporated into their designs. According to some professionals, self-inking date stamps are the better option. The built-in ink pad tends to be less messy than a standalone inkpad. Many self-inking stamps have replaceable ink cartridges, some of which last through 10,000 stamps.

However, date stamps without built-in ink pads are still preferred by traditionalists. Many of these stamps are more durably constructed, plus they can be used with any color ink pads.

Price

Lightweight plastic date stamps cost $7 and below, while durable self-inking varieties cost closer to $15. Date stamps with advanced customizable options may cost as much as $30.

FAQ

Q. Are self-inking date stamps available with more than one color choice in ink cartridges?

A. Only a few come in colors other than black, such as blue, red, or green. While this can be chocked up to simplicity in design, black ink is used for self-inking date stamps because the ink is highly visible on both colored and white paper.

Q. Are date stamps necessary if I’ve gone paperless in my office?

A. Even paperless offices benefit from having a date stamp among office supplies. They’re particularly helpful in high-volume offices where there are multiple employees processing mail as well as outgoing or incoming time-sensitive paperwork.

Date stamps we recommend

Best of the best: Trodat Professional 4.0 Self-Inking Date Stamp

Our take: A well-made date stamp that serves high-volume offices with its top-of-the-line features.

What we like: Durable steel casing makes it virtually indestructible. Built-in date bands offer 10 years’ worth of dates. The self-inking pad is capable of 10,000 stamps. Impressions are crisp and clear without bleeding edges.

What we dislike: Deposits a lot of ink, which means there’s the potential for smudging.

Best bang for your buck: Shiny Self-Inking Rubber Date Stamp

Our take: A good choice for an entry-level self-inking date stamp that gets the job done.

What we like: Ink pad can be re-inked, which dramatically extends the stamp’s lifespan. Numbers and letters are crisp and clear. Compact, lightweight design makes it travel-friendly.

What we dislike: Plastic casing feels somewhat flimsy. Hard to turn the date bands.

Choice 3: Sparco Date Stamper

Our take: A traditional date stamp design with an ergonomic grip appreciated by many users.

What we like: Solid construction that holds up well to regular use. Dated rubber bands are easy to turn. Doesn’t have a self-inking pad, so it can be used with any color of ink pads. Popular for classroom use.

What we dislike: Some consumers report that the latest years on the stamp are 2020 or 2021.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.