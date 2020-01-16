The best DASH diet cookbook

Are you interested in adopting new heart-healthy recipes? If you pick up a DASH diet cookbook, you can discover dozens that are low-sodium and full of flavor.

The DASH diet is designed around moderation, sodium intake, and food choices. The intention is to choose foods that are blood-pressure friendly while still being appealing and tasty. The DASH diet often takes a full-cycle approach -- instead of just a book of recipes, there are explanations of the nutritional impact of food, pantry recommendations, and even weekly meal plans.

If you're ready to dive into a new style of eating this year, take a look at our buying guide on DASH diet cookbooks. Our favorite, The DASH Diet Health Plan, features a 28-day quick-start guide that makes your transition into the DASH diet easy.

Considerations when choosing DASH diet cookbooks

Understanding the DASH diet

When you cook a DASH diet recipe, you're eating a plateful of nutrient-dense, wholesome foods. DASH revolves around leading a heart-healthy lifestyle through better food choices and moderation. In fact, it's the inspiration for the diet's abbreviation -- DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

Those who benefit from the DASH diet

The DASH diet is one of the most universally appealing diets around. While it's often embraced by those who must keep hypertension at bay, it's also followed by those with other chronic health conditions as well as performance-oriented athletes.

Basic content of DASH diet cookbooks

DASH diet cookbooks typically contain three main parts: an overview, recipes, and tips. The overview is an introduction to the diet, which is helpful for beginners. Recipes are typically organized by meal type. Tips are present throughout the book or appear at the end with detailed guides on pantry items, substitutions, and even grocery shopping hacks.

Types of DASH diet cookbooks

Introductory: Introductory DASH diet cookbooks are intended for novice cooks, as well as those new to the diet. They have straightforward recipes and usually include jump-start guides or meal plans.

Dedicated: For seasoned DASH diet followers, dedicated cookbooks are ideal. They focus on types of cuisines, methods of cooking, and may include allergy-friendly recipes.

Theory: Because the DASH diet is often thought of as a lifestyle change as opposed to a diet, there are many theory cookbooks available. Besides recipes, these books are reflective and help DASH dieters find balance and satisfaction with their everyday eating habits.

Features

Online support

Certain DASH diet cookbooks have companion apps or interactive online communities. You can connect with fellow DASH dieters online, pick up helpful tips, and be the first to hear about new recipes.

Photography

Whether you like the aesthetics or simply want to know what the finished product looks like, aim for DASH diet cookbooks with plenty of pictures. Even if you're not ready to plate like a pro, you gain valuable perspective on how recipes should look once completed.

Price

DASH diet cookbooks for beginners cost $15 and below, which also includes some ebook formats. For a more diverse collection of recipes, expect to spend closer to $22. DASH cookbooks with many pictures and nutritional breakdown information can cost as much as $30.

FAQ

Q. I struggle with bloating and heartburn. Can the DASH diet relieve any of these symptoms?

A. It may help depending on the root cause -- for instance, if your bloating is caused by water retention due to too much salt in your diet. Even so, it's important to talk to your doctor if you experience these symptoms, as it could be a sign of something more serious.

Q. Are there any DASH diet cookbooks for picky eaters?

A. Yes, but they aren't necessarily marked that way. Instead, stick to DASH diet recipes with fewer familiar ingredients. Another option is to choose a DASH diet cookbook with modified recipes, which may include healthier versions of comfort foods and treats.

DASH diet cookbooks we recommend

Best of the best: The DASH Diet Health Plan

Our take: Full-fledged DASH diet lifestyle plan with over 99 recipes.

What we like: Includes 28-day starter plan and helpful tips to transition into diet.

What we dislike: Mixed reviews on sodium content levels with some recipes.

Best bang for your buck: DASH Done Slow: The DASH Diet Slow Cooker Cookbook

Our take: As close to comfort food as you can get, thanks to this slow cooker recipe collection.

What we like: 100 recipes as well as slow-cooking tips to maintain flavorful dishes, even without salt.

What we dislike: More text-based than picture-oriented.

Choice 3: The Quick and Easy DASH Diet Cookbook

Our take: Essential DASH diet cookbook for those with busy schedules.

What we like: Make 77 recipes in 30 minutes or less. Book shares a helpful pantry checklist and grocery shopping hacks.

What we dislike: Pretty straightforward, so don't expect much in the way of chatty commentary sections.

