The best dark spot serum

Even those with naturally clear skin may find themselves developing dark spots and pigmentation issues as they age. As we grow older and frequently expose our skin to the sun, spots may appear and produce an uneven skin tone. Dark spot serums can reduce the appearance of discoloration and even out the skin's appearance.

These serums vary in their ingredients, scents, and other features. Everyone's skin responds differently and may be more sensitive or receptive to certain active ingredients -- so shopping for a dark spot serum can be challenging.

Our buying guide will walk you through the basics of dark spot serums to help you find a product to eliminate those pesky spots. Our favorite, the Estée Lauder Enlighten Dark Spot Correcting Night Serum, is a nighttime serum that soothes your skin as you apply it.

Considerations when choosing dark spot serums

Formula

There are two main types of dark spot serums: oil and water-based. Choosing the right formula depends mainly on your skin type.

Oil-based

These serums are thicker and take some time to be absorbed by the skin. They're ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin because they're moisturizing and have calming properties.

Water-based

Water-based serums have a thinner consistency, absorb quickly, and work well for combination skin types since they're oil-free and unlikely to clog pores and irritate acne-prone skin

pH level

A product's pH level describes its acidity. A low pH product is acidic, while a high pH product is alkaline. Neutral products fall somewhere in between with a pH of 7.0.

Why does the pH level of a dark spot serum matter? Since the skin typically has a pH of between 4.5 and 6.0, it reacts best to slightly acidic products. A serum that's too alkaline may irritate the skin.

Features

Packaging

Quality packaging is critical. Dark spot serums degrade rapidly when exposed to sunlight and air. Opt for a product with an airtight seal and a darkly colored bottle.

Active ingredients

Dark spot serums may contain one or more of the following active ingredients to combat hyperpigmentation:

Arbutin is a natural ingredient that restricts melanin production and reduces hyperpigmentation.

Ellagic acid is an antioxidant that is particularly effective at reducing sunspots.

Glycolic acid removes dead skin through exfoliation and helps fade dark spots caused by sun exposure and age. It's a potent ingredient that causes redness and irritation if introduced too quickly into a skin regimen.

Hydroquinone is a brightening agent that should only be used for short periods. It should not be used in concentrations higher than 2%.

Kojic acid, a natural ingredient derived from plants, reduces melanin production and fades dark spots.

Licorice root is a naturally-derived substance that reduces melanin production.

Niacinamide is a vitamin that limits melanin production.

Retinol, a vitamin-derived ingredient, increases cell production to help repair damaged skin. It also limits melanin production. Like glycolic acid, it can cause irritation if introduced to the skin too quickly.

Salicylic acid is another exfoliant that is suitable for those with oily skin.

Vitamin C is one of the most popular anti-pigmentation serum ingredients. It brightens the skin and reduces hyperpigmentation. Three variants of vitamin C include sodium ascorbyl phosphate, ascorbyl palmitate, and ascorbic acid, which is the best option for fading dark spots. The other derivatives aren't as effective but are gentler on the skin.

Price

Expect to pay between $8 and $150 for a dark spot serum. Products with a single active ingredient tend to be less expensive, while those with multiple active ingredients cost at least $75.

FAQ

Q. Is there anyone who should avoid using dark spot serum?

A. Those with sensitive skin should be cautious when shopping for dark spot serums. Certain active ingredients, such as retinol, need to be introduced slowly over time to prevent serious irritation. Patch test your skin if you have particularly reactive skin and are worried about the potential side effects of dark spot serums. Perusing user reviews of products you're considering may also give you insight into a product's likeliness to give your skin trouble.

Q. How long will it take to see visible results?

A. It depends on the serum in question. It may take up to eight weeks to see visible results. Formulas with multiple active ingredients typically provide quicker results.

Dark spot serums we recommend

Best of the best: Estée Lauder's Enlighten Dark Spot Correcting Night Serum

Our take: A nighttime serum that's gentle and calming on the skin.

What we like: Users say they experience rapid results within a few weeks. Smooths out the skin. Lightweight and non-greasy. Successfully treats multiple hyperpigmentation issues.

What we dislike: Formula can be drying.

Best bang for your buck: Murad's Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum

Our take: A budget-friendly dark spot corrector that provides excellent results.

What we like: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. Great value. Fades dark spots in addition to acne scarring. Helpful for a number of hyperpigmentation issues.

What we dislike: Doesn't completely rid the skin of dark spots.

Choice 3: Clinique's Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector and Optimizer

Our take: A dark spot corrector from a reputable brand that leaves skin glowing.

What we like: Treatment reduces dark spots and redness. The formula is hydrating and doesn't leave behind a greasy film.

What we dislike: Fairly costly.

