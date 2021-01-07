The best curtain string light

While we need lighting to see, light is also an effective tool to create a mood. Curtain string lights, for instance, are designed to introduce a touch of elegance wherever they’re placed.

If you'd like to learn how to find the best curtain string lights for your needs, keep reading. We break down elements of curtain string lights and provide our top recommendations at the end, including our favorite, an elegant 9.8-foot curtain of 300 LED lights from Twinkle Star.

Considerations when choosing curtain string lights

Indoor/outdoor

All curtain string lights are suitable for indoor use, but not all are safe for outdoor use. Lights designated for outdoor use have better protection against moisture and the elements. Using indoor lights outdoors could cause a short or create a fire hazard. Be sure to purchase the properly rated curtain string lights for your needs.

Size

Most string curtains are 9.8 feet tall, but the horizontal length can vary greatly. While many models are six to 10 feet long, some may extend as far as 20 feet.

Number of lights

The effect of curtain string lights can change drastically depending on how many individual bulbs are on your light curtain. For a more subtle effect, look for strings with 200 lights. If you want a dense arrangement of lights, some models have as many as 600 lights. In general, more lights translates to having a longer curtain, but that's not always the case.

Power

Usually, you plug curtain string lights into a wall outlet. However, there are some brands available that operate on regular or rechargeable batteries. These models are designed for locations that don’t have easy access to an outlet.

Features

Colors

While the majority of curtain string lights come in some shade of white, others are available in a range of colors. White is usually best for weddings and romantic settings, while colors are fun on occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, or even Halloween.

Modes

The most affordable curtain string lights just turn on and off. If you'd like to have an active background, you can purchase models with a variety of modes such as twinkle, cascade, pulse, fade, and more.

Dimming

Getting the level of brightness right is crucial for setting the proper mood. The best curtain string lights are dimmable.

Timer

If you’re using your curtain string lights for holiday decorations, you probably want them to turn on and off at the same time every day. If this is the case, a timer will come in handy.

Remote

Unless you purchase smart lights (at a considerable price increase), there’s no better way to control your curtain string lights than with a remote. This tiny feature may not seem important, but it’s a dynamic upgrade to the overall user experience.

Price

The most basic curtain string lights start at around $10 and only offer short runs and on/off options. As you move up in price, you add length, number of lights, and extras such as changing colors or remote operation. These higher-end lights start at approximately $35. If you want smart curtain string lights that can be controlled over your home's WiFi via a wireless device, they start at around $100.

FAQ

Q. What are some ways I can use curtain string lights indoors?

A. Curtain string lights are great for adding immediate wonder to a plain wall. They can be used in the bedroom, over or behind drapes, or as a backdrop for photographs or party decorations.

Q. What are some ways I can use curtain string lights outdoors?

A. Properly rated curtain string lights can quickly dress up a patio. They can be hung on the house or fence for holiday decorations. If you have a gazebo or pergola, curtain string lights can add a magical touch.

Curtain string lights we recommend

Best of the best: Twinkle Star Warm White Curtain String Lights

Our take: An elegant curtain consisting of 300 warm white LED lights that can quickly make any area feel more festive.

What we like: This large curtain is 6.6 x 9.8 feet. It has eight modes (including twinkle, slow fade, and steady on) to handle a wide variety of lighting needs.

What we dislike: Be sure to read all the instructions — complications involving tangles can occur if you unpack before reading.

Best bang for your buck: Honche LED Curtain String Lights

Our take: A large, budget-friendly curtain of lights with more features than some higher-priced models.

What we like: This curtain is safe to touch — the lights don’t heat up, even after long periods of use — and it comes with a remote. For additional control, this curtain also features a timer to automate operation.

What we dislike: A few individuals noted that a faulty remote made it through quality control.

Choice 3: Brightown Window Curtain String Lights

Our take: If you need more light, this curtain is twice as long and it has 600 LED lights.

What we like: These curtain string lights come with a remote control and have a timer function. There are four levels of brightness, and it features an IP rating of 44, which is the minimum needed for outdoor use.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a set with a few non-functioning lights makes it through quality control.

