The best curtain rod

While it's common to spend a good deal of time picking out the perfect curtains, curtain rods deserve just as much attention.

It's important to understand the impact of the curtain rod when considering the design of a room. For example, the length you choose can dramatically affect the perceived shape of a window to enhance the elegance of your space.

To find the right curtain rods for your needs, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, Umbra's Cappa Curtain Rod, has a sleek, modern look and can be easily adjusted to fit windows of different sizes.

Considerations when choosing curtain rods

Length

The most important aspect to consider is length. You need a curtain rod that's long enough to fully cover your window, so it's important to measure carefully.

Diameter

A thinner curtain rod has an unfortunate tendency to look low-quality. Additionally, it's more likely to bow in the middle. The best curtain rods are at least one inch in diameter.

Weight capacity

If you're hanging lightweight curtains, nearly any rod will do. However, once you get into medium or heavyweight curtains, not all rods hold up to the task. If you're hanging heavier curtains, be sure the rod you choose will support the weight.

Features

Materials

In general, curtain rods are made of plastic, wood, or metal. Metal is the most popular, and usually the most durable option as well. The material can also add character to a room. However, for budgetary and stylistic concerns, some may prefer plastic or wood.

Color

Curtain rods come in white, off-white, black, browns, and metallic colors. To choose the color that's best suited for your décor, consider the other accents in the room such as the woodwork and fixtures. The curtain rods should fit in comfortably and not contrast with those elements.

Finials

The ends of the curtain rod not only provide a decorative pop, they help keep the rod in place. Finials should add a splash of pizzazz that enhances the character of the room without overwhelming it.

Double rod

Another feature to consider is a double rod. This option allows you to easily install sheers. Sheers give the user greater control over privacy and the amount of light which enters the home. If you're interested in hanging sheers, purchasing a double rod is a smart option.

Price

A basic curtain rod featuring a simple design costs between $14 and $40. More ornate designs with a better build quality can cost up to $75. You might have to spend over $100 if you need a longer rod or prefer hand-carved finials.

FAQ

Q. How do I hang curtains?

A. Ideally, you want to install the mounting hardware for your curtains directly into a stud so it has the strength to support the weight of the curtains. If for any reason that isn't possible, you need to purchase drywall anchors that are tough enough to do the job.

Q. I'm changing the color scheme in my room. Can I just paint my curtain rods?

A. While it's certainly possible to paint your curtain rods, remember the friction created from repeatedly opening and closing the curtains will likely wear away your paint job over time.

Curtain rods we recommend

Best of the best: Umbra's Cappa Curtain Rod

Our take: A sleek and stylish curtain rod designed to add modern flair to your décor.

What we like: This sturdy curtain rod is best for light- to medium-weight curtains. The rod is adjustable to accommodate a wide range of windows and a third bracket is included with the longer purchase option.

What we dislike: Although this is a solid model, some felt the price was a little high for the minimal design.

Best bang for your buck: Kenney's Beckett Curtain Rod

Our take: A lighter-duty budget curtain rod designed to look like a higher-priced model.

What we like: Depending on the model, this curtain rod can be extended up to 86 inches. It comes with mounting hardware and features a somewhat regal style that can add a touch of class to your room.

What we dislike: While it's not that noticeable, the rod is thinner at one end, which may upset some buyers.

Choice 3: Decopolitan's Beme International Urn Double Drapery Rod Set

Our take: A stylish and affordable model for individuals seeking a double-rod option.

What we like: The adjustable rods in this set are made of a durable steel and are available in a variety of colors to match your style. The installation is designed to be easy, similar to a single rod, and the mounting hardware is included.

What we dislike: While some users felt the rods were just a hair too close together, others felt they were fine.

