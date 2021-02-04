The best curling cream

If you have curly, coily, or wavy hair, the struggle is real to find the perfect product to hold your curls without making them sticky, crunchy, or dry. Curly hair needs more moisture than other hair types. While gels can hold your natural wave, they don’t hydrate and can leave your hair stiff. Enter curling creams, which hydrate, hold, and control frizz and leave your curls defined, bouncy, and pliable.

Read more about these game-changing products for your textured hair, including what you need to know before buying. We’ve also included our top picks at the end, like the Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave-In Defining Cream, which uses natural ingredients to give curls a beautiful bounce.

Considerations when choosing curling creams

Hair type

Curling creams work best on wavy, curly, or coily hair types. Most formulas are designed to work on all three curl patterns. Because all curling creams add moisture to your hair, if you have thinner hair, this can leave your hair greasy. Choose a lightweight formula if you have thin, fine, or wavy hair. Choose a thicker formula if you have thick, coarse, or coily hair.

Hold

A quality curling cream should hold your curl pattern and maintain its natural shape and structure throughout the day. You don’t want the hold to be so strong that your curls appear rigid. Select a curling cream that keeps your hair flexible and soft while keeping curls from unraveling. It can be helpful to read reviews to get a sense of how well a cream holds your curl type.

Definition

Curling creams are also called defining creams because they enhance your curl pattern, making curls, coils, or waves more defined while encouraging curl formation. While your textured hair naturally has definition, curling creams allow for the best versions of your waves, coils, or curls to come out.

Hydration

One of the benefits of a curling cream is that it adds moisture to your hair. Curly and textured hair types need more moisture than straight hair types. One sign that your curly hair is dehydrated is frizz. Curling creams add hydration, which sets them apart from gels. Coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil, and avocado oil are all excellent hydrating ingredients to look for in a curling cream.

Frizz control

Humidity is notorious for frizzing out and flattening curls. In addition to a hydrating curling cream, select a product that combats frizz with amino acids or other natural proteins to seal in the cuticle and prevent outside moisture from messing with your locks.

Features

Sulfate-free

Sulfates are a common surfactant added to hair products because they clean hair of dirt and grime. However, they can overdry hair and leave it brittle, which is the last thing your curly hair needs and which is why many curling creams are sulfate-free. Read the label carefully for sulfates listed as sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate, and ammonium laureth.

Fragrance

Most curling creams contain added fragrance. Some scents disappear when your hair dries, but others linger. While scent is a matter of preference, if you’re sensitive to fragrance it’s a good idea to get a better idea of how strong a product smells. You can also opt for “clean” products that contain botanical extracts instead of chemical fragrance.

Price

Expect to pay between $3 and $35 for a curling cream. Mid-range creams are priced between $10 and $20.

FAQ

Q. How do I use a curling cream?

A. Curling creams are designed to be applied to wet, freshly washed hair. After you wash and condition your hair, squeeze out excess water and then rake the curling cream evenly with your fingers through your still-wet hair. Most experts don’t recommend towel drying your hair because it can cause your curls to lose their shape.

Q. I have wavy hair. Is curling cream right for me?

A. Curling creams work on wavy hair, but we recommend a more lightweight formula that won’t weigh your hair down and make your waves limp. Select brands offer curling creams for wavy hair. Be aware that curling creams won’t turn your waves into curls, a common misconception.

Curling creams we recommend

Best of the best: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Cream

Our take: An avocado oil-infused curling cream containing natural ingredients to define and hydrate textured hair.

What we like: Rice amino acids smooth and seal cuticle, preventing frizz. Gluten-, paraben-, and sulfate-free. Lightweight formula leaves curls bouncy.

What we dislike: Though a natural formula, it still contains fragrance.

Best bang for your buck: OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream

Our take: An inexpensive, moisture-quenching formula for air drying your curly mop.

What we like: Great value. Contains ultra-hydrating coconut oil and shea butter. Pump bottle for easy dispensing. Air drying cream requires no blow drying. Sulfate-free.

What we dislike: Does not add enough definition for some curly hair types.

Choice 3: DevaCurl SUPERCREAM Coconut Curl Styler

Our take: From a brand dedicated to textured hair, this thick cream is ultra-moisturizing.

What we like: Ideal for curly and coily hair types. Provides definition. Coconut smell is well-loved and well-tolerated. Sulfate- and paraben-free. Pump bottle is easy to use.

What we dislike: Doesn’t offer as much sheen as advertised.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.