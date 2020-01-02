Curly hair has a mind of its own, which is why styling it can be so frustrating. Using the right products is usually the only way to tame your curls -- and it all starts with having a good curl activator.

A curl activator is essential for anyone who has springy, tight curls. But even if you have other types of curls or waves, you can benefit from an activator. That's because an activator not only provides moisture to fight frizz and boost shine, but it also helps define your curls to really show them off.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the best curl activator for your hair. We've also included several specific product recommendations, including our top choice from AG Hair, which defines and holds curls but doesn't leave behind a sticky residue or leave hair feeling stiff.

Considerations when choosing curl activators

Hair type

Not all curl activators are created equal. Some work better if you have waves, while others are better suited for tight curls. When you start shopping for a curl activator, make sure you understand your hair type.

Type 2 or wavy hair has waves rather than structured curls. A lightweight curl activator can still help, though. Type 2A hair is pretty fine, so it doesn't need much moisture. 2B hair has more defined waves, though, and 2C hair is pretty coarse and can get frizzy easily.

Type 3 or curly hair features S-shaped curls throughout, but it's usually not as shiny as wavy hair. Type 3A features big, loose curls that are a little shinier, while 3B and 3C hair typically have bouncy spiral curls or more compact corkscrew curls.

Type 4 or coily hair generally has very densely packed, tightly coiled curls. It's usually fine and thin or coarse and wiry. Type 4A hair features a defined curl pattern, while 4B hair doesn't have a discernible pattern.

Ingredients

Curly hair is typically prone to frizz and dandruff, so you should choose a curl activator with ingredients that can help address those issues while defining your curls.

Some ingredients you may find in an activator include:

Glycerine, which can attract and bind water to the hair to help it stay moisturized

Shea butter, which contains fatty acids that can seal your hair's cuticle

Aloe vera, which can help soothe the scalp

Avocado oil, which contains vitamins A, D, and E and potassium to help fortify the hair

Coconut, which helps moisturize the hair

Honey, which has antibacterial benefits for the scalp and helps nourish the hair

Jojoba oil, which is similar to the hair's natural oils, so it can effectively treat dry, brittle ends.

Features

Formula

Curl activators are available in several different formulas: creams, custards, and sprays. Each formula has a different consistency, which offers different benefits. Stay away from gel formulas, though -- they are often drying and can leave the hair feeling sticky.

Cream curl activators are the most common formula. They're usually pretty thick and offer plenty of moisturization.

Custard curl activators are a cross between a gel and cream. They have a lighter consistency than cream formulas but don't dry the hair the way a gel does.

Spray curl activators have a liquid consistency and are often used as a primer for other styling products. They don't leave behind a greasy or sticky residue and work especially well for thin or fine hair.



Dispenser

Curl activators usually feature a pump bottle, squeeze tube, jar, or spray bottle packaging. A spray bottle dispenser is often the easiest to use because you can apply the activator directly to your hair without dirtying your fingers. Keep in mind, though, that only activators with a thinner consistency usually come in a spray bottle.

Scent

Some curl activators have natural scents that are due to the ingredients the formula contains -- that's why many activators have a coconut scent. You can find fragrance-free curl activators, which are a good option if you have allergies or are sensitive to fragrance. Avoid formulas with artificial fragrances, though, because they are usually very drying.

Price

You'll typically pay between $5 and $35 for a curl activator. Drugstore formulas that can leave behind a greasy residue go for around $5 to $10, but you can get a higher-quality activator that doesn't leave your hair sticky or stiff for $10 to $20.

FAQ

Q. Can curl activator make straight hair curly?

A. Curl activator helps to emphasize the texture of existing curls or waves, but it can't make straight hair curly.

Q. Can I use other hair styling products with a curl activator?

A. You can use other styling products like hairspray and mousse with your curl activator. But you should apply the curl activator first and avoid applying too much of the other products to keep your hair from becoming greasy or stiff.

Curl activators we recommend

Best of the best: AG Hair Care's Recoil Curl Activator

Our take: An excellent curl activator that features high-quality ingredients and offers a texture that works for many hair types, even extremely dense curls.

What we like: Defines and holds curls without leaving hair feeling stiff. Hair doesn't feel sticky after application, either. Doesn't feature any parabens or other potentially damaging ingredients. Cruelty-free.

What we dislike: Somewhat expensive. Doesn't work as well in humid weather. Can leave hair looking greasy if you use too much.

Best bang for your buck: SheaMoisture's Coconut and Hibiscus Curl-Enhancing Smoothie

Our take: A budget-friendly curl activator that can help define most types of curls.

What we like: Contains shea butter and silk protein to moisturize the hair and reduce frizz. Doesn't contain any sulfates. Boasts a pleasant scent. Comes in an extra-large 16-ounce jar.

What we dislike: Formula is too rich for fine hair.

Choice 3: Bumble and Bumble's Bb. Curl (Style) Pre-Style/Re-style Primer

Our take: A curl-enhancing primer that aids in detangling and preventing sun damage.

What we like: Features a trademarked cross-linking polymer that helps control and hydrate every curl. Contains nourishing oils like pracaxi and babassu. Doesn't contain any parabens and phthalates. Brand doesn't test on animals.

What we dislike: Doesn't have much effect on hair that isn't extremely curly.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

