The best Cuisinart toasters

If you love bagels, bread, or even waffles, then you want them to toast evenly for full enjoyment. A Cuisinart toaster allows you to have a toasty treat with the right amount of golden crisp.

Cuisinart knows that everyone likes their toast a little different. Even their basic models come with enough shade settings and options for the picky toast eater to enjoy. If you're interested in a 21st-century toast experience, though, Cuisinart delivers, with leverless models, LCD displays, and programmable toasting.

To improve your daily toasting experience, upgrade your toaster to a Cuisinart with help from our buying guide. Our favorite model, the Cuisinart Touch-to-Toast Leverless Toaster, features a modern design that complements any kitchen outfitted with other stainless steel appliances.

Considerations when choosing Cuisinart toasters

Two-slot vs. four-slot toasters

Two-slot Cuisinart toasts are popular if you're looking for a compact style. They're best for regular bread slices, though there are some long-slot models to accommodate less conventional sizes.

Cuisinart's four-slot toasters have a rather large footprint but are ideal if you need to cook more bread at once. Long-slot designs are harder to find in this category, so keep that in mind if you're a fan of panella bread or toasting hero rolls.

Slot width

Most Cuisinart toasters have a standard slot width of approximately 1 inch. However, wide-slot models tend to be 1.5 inches or wider. These are worth considering if you toast a variety of bakery items, though you'll end up spending more for this feature.

Cuisinart toaster controls

Shade control

Cuisinart toasters offer between three to seven shade control options, which are set either digitally or with a dial. Generally speaking, the more options you want, the more expensive the toaster will be.

Bagel

For bagel lovers, Cuisinart has a dedicated button for making bagels perfect. This feature toasts the bagel on the inside without burning the outer layer. This means there's no chewiness with your doughy delight.

Reheat

Forgot to grab your toast? Cuisinart says don't sweat it, as their reheat button brings the toast back to the optimal temperature without overcooking it.

Defrost

Certain Cuisinart toasters have a defrost button, which may be essential for those who love their morning waffles or pastries. You can skip thawing and go straight to toasting, which means you can dive into your early morning meal much sooner.

Pause

The pause button isn't available on every Cuisinart, but if you're a persnickety toast eater, it's worth getting. It allows you to remove toast to determine whether it's brown enough for your liking. If not, you can simply return the slice to the toaster and it will continue.

Cancel

If you changed your mind mid-toast or want to cut it short, simply press cancel and the toasting cycle comes to an immediate end.

Features

Crumb tray

The crumb tray in Cuisinart toasters is typically easy to access in a slide-out design. It's important to empty them regularly as part of cleaning to prevent overheating.

Cord storage

Certain Cuisinart toasters, especially compact models, have specially designed bases to wrap their cords. This is an idea feature if you have to move your toaster often, especially with dorm or apartment living.

Leverless design

Cuisinart has rolled out a few models with leverless design. Instead of the traditional method, you're able to initiate toasting with the press of a button. These models are also popular for those who have difficulty operating traditional toasters with levers.

Price

Basic Cuisinart toasts with simple functions cost between $30 and $50. For two- and four-slot models with additional features, expect to spend closer to $70. Cusinart's four-slot toasters with digital displays and programmable features cost around $100.

FAQ

Q. How tech-savvy do I have to be for a Cuisinart toaster?

A. Cuisinart toasters are easy to operate, no matter how basic or advanced they are. If you want to keep it simple, there are many models with simple buttons or dials. Those with digital displays are also easy to operate, and a quick read of the user manual will prepare you for successful toasting.

Q. I make my own bread, so what's the best type of Cuisinart toaster for me?

A. Especially if you don't have an advanced bread slicer, it's recommended to choose a model with wide or long slots. There are a number of two-slot Cuisinart toasters that will accommodate homemade bread slices.

Cuisinart toasters we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart Touch-to-Toast Leverless Toaster

Our take: A sleek modern design with a wide variety of customizable settings.

What we like: Has seven shade options, an LCD countdown display, and a motorized lift. Thicker slots for artisan bread.

What we dislike: Expensive option if you're only looking for the basics.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart Classic Four-Slice Toaster

Our take: Vintage design with the bells and whistles of a modern toaster.

What we like: A four-slice design with six shade settings. Separate controls for simultaneous toasting.

What we dislike: Popular colors can be more expensive than traditional ones.

Choice 3: Cuisinart The Bakery Artisan Toaster

Our take: Ideal for those who like toasting nontraditional sliced bread, including homemade varieties and panella.

What we like: Slots are wide and long enough for most oddly shaped bread. Has five shade settings and an easy-to-clean crumb tray.

What we dislike: Bread needs to be well-placed for even toasting.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

