The best Cuisinart toaster oven

In a full, busy house, there never seems to be enough oven space for all the cooking and baking you need to do. Having a toaster oven on your countertop not only increases your oven space but actually offers more energy-efficient baking, too. If you want a truly top-of-the-line toaster oven, you'll definitely want to invest in a model from Cuisinart. These toaster ovens vary in size to fit on nearly any kitchen countertop and boast plenty of convenient features to make operation a breeze.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide on Cuisinart toaster ovens. Our top pick is the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven and Airfryer, which combines the functions of a toaster, convection oven, and air fryer in one convenient appliance.

Considerations when choosing Cuisinart toaster ovens

Type

Cuisinart toaster ovens are available with several different cooking functions. The best option for your kitchen depends on how you plan to use the appliance.

Standard toaster ovens allow you to toast, bake, and broil.

Convection toaster ovens can toast, bake, and broil, but they also offer convection cooking, which circulates air around the food to help it cook more quickly.

Rotisserie toaster ovens allow for toasting, baking, broiling, and convection cooking, but include a rotating spit to use for rotisserie cooking.

Airfryer toaster ovens can toast, bake, broil, and roast, but they also offer an air-fry feature that allows you to crisp up foods like french fries and onion rings without using any oil.

Size and capacity

When you're trying to choose a Cuisinart toaster oven, start by measuring the area of your counter where you plan to place it, so you know how large a model you can handle. Keep in mind, though, that models with a larger capacity tend to require more space. If you're looking for a toaster oven that can hold enough food for the entire family, you'll need more room on your countertop.

Small Cuisinart toasters are usually large enough to hold six slices of toast or an 11-inch pizza. Medium models can typically handle six slices of toast or a 12-inch pizza. The largest Cuisinart toaster ovens can hold nine pieces of toast or a 13-inch pizza.

Presets

For the most user-friendly operation, most Cuisinart toaster ovens offer a variety of preset functions. They determine the ideal temperature and cooking time based on the function, so that you can get perfect results every time. The number of presets varies from model to model, but some common presets include toast, bagel, leftovers, and pizza.

Features

Temperature range

A toaster oven usually isn't able to get as hot as a conventional oven, so you may not be able to make all the same recipes in it. Cuisinart toaster ovens typically have a temperature range of 200 to 450ºF, but they can often reach 500ºF for broiling.

Controls

Cusinart's basic toaster oven models generally have dial controls, which are easy to use. Mid-range models have digital controls, though, that allow you to quickly see what settings you've chosen. Top-of-the-line Cuisinart toasters feature touchpad controls that are probably the easiest to use.

Timer

If you don't want to worry about your food burning, opt for a Cuisinart toaster oven with a timer. It allows you to set a cooking time, so the appliance sounds an alarm when your food is finished cooking.

Auto shutoff

Leaving a toaster oven on unattended can be a serious safety hazard. Fortunately, some Cuisinart toaster ovens have an auto-shutoff feature, so the appliance automatically shuts itself off after the timer runs out.

Price

You can expect to spend $66 to $280 for a Cuisinart toaster oven. Smaller models with few special features typically go for $66 to $100, while mid-size models with a timer and auto shutoff cost between $100 and $188. For the largest, most feature-packed Cuisinart toaster ovens, expect to pay $188 to $280.

FAQ

Q. What foods can I make in a Cuisinart toaster oven?

A. It depends on the model that you choose, but you can bake, roast, broil, and toast in all models. Some toaster ovens also allow you to air fry foods like french fries, onion rings, and chicken nuggets, and others also allow you to rotisserie cook meat, including a whole chicken.

Q. How do I clean a Cuisinart toaster oven?

A. Always make sure that your toaster oven is unplugged and completely cool before you start cleaning. Use mild dish soap on a damp cloth to wipe down both the interior and exterior, and then rinse the surfaces clean with a damp cloth.

Cuisinart toaster ovens we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart Silver Convection Toaster and Oven Airfryer

Our take: An excellent multi-tasking toaster oven that can toast, convection cook, and air fry.

What we like: Offers 1,800 watts for powerful cooking. Features seven cooking functions, including toasting and air frying. Makes crispy french fries and other fried goodies with little oil. Includes an oven rack, baking pan, and air fryer basket.

What we dislike: Can have a strong odor when new, so must be washed before first use. Components aren't dishwasher-safe.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler

Our take: An affordable toaster oven that offers nine cooking functions to provide plenty of return on your investment.

What we like: Large enough to fit six slices of toast, a whole chicken, or a 12-inch pizza. Features electronic dial controls and LED buttons. Cleanup is easy thanks to the nonstick interior. Boasts an Exact Heat sensor to keep temperature accurate and precise.

What we dislike: Bread has to be positioned just right to ensure proper toasting.

Choice 3: Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

Our take: An excellent toaster oven that offers 15 cooking functions, as well as speed settings, for certain foods.

What we like: Offers user-friendly controls. Heats quickly and maintains a consistent temperature. Control panel is lighted and easy to read. Comes with two wire racks, broiler pan, and even a pizza stone.

What we dislike: Button labels come off fairly easily. Exterior can get hot.

