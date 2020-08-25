The best Cuisinart product

For 50 years, Cuisinart has crafted high-quality, affordable kitchenware products to ease and enhance baking, cooking, dining, and brewing. Over time, the company's line of products has grown greatly, blending technological innovation with the changing and varied needs of consumers.

From coffee makers to grills, cookware to bakeware, and blenders to noteworthy food processors, Cuisinart provides both the essentials and extras for making delicious items in the kitchen.

Our guide will run through what they offer, including our top pick, Cuisinart's 14-Cup Food Processor, and how to find the right products for your culinary tastes.

Considerations when choosing Cuisinart products

Cuisinart basics

Following are some of the essential appliances Cuisinart offers that no home cook should be without.

Toaster

Cuisinart offers toasters in various sizes (two or four slices) and colors, catering to both the needs and aesthetics of a kitchen. Expect to pay between $25 and $90, though stainless steel options run higher.

Food processor

This original offering from Cuisinart has grown in size and power over time. Small options may hold four cups, while larger ones for active households may have a 14-cup capacity. The former may only use up to 200 watts of power, while the latter can feature 800-watt motors. Such models can cost up to $250.

Microwave

Advanced microwaves from Cuisinart are an efficient and effective way of heating, re-heating, defrosting, and even grilling, baking, or roasting food. In addition to those menu options, they vary in terms of size and power, and can cost anywhere from $100 for simpler models up to around $300 for comprehensive options.

Air fryer

While a relatively new countertop kitchen appliance, air fryers have exploded in popularity and become a cornerstone of cooking. They fry food quickly and are intended to be used without oil, offering a healthier and arguably tastier experience. Some options may also broil, toast, or dehydrate items as well. Cuisinart air fryers range in cost from $100 up to around $300 for an air fryer and convection toaster oven combo.

Pressure cooker

Similarly, pressure cookers have become essential kitchen products as well, offering a quick and easy way to cook in a lot of different ways. Cuisinart's advanced models include settings for preparing beans, meat, and rice, with options to saute and steam, among others. Depending on the capacity and function, they can cost between $100 and $150.

Juicers and blenders

Cuisinart offers both juicers and blenders, which range in size and power, some of which can rival the potency of a food processor. Juicers have more specific functions, and tend to cost between $50 and $150. Some modest blenders fall into a similar price range, but high-end options may run up to $300 and more.

Coffee maker

Cuisinart offers dozens of coffee maker options, from single-serve machines to high-capacity, 14-cup options. Some may boast programmable features and the ability to toggle coffee strength. Some may even include a coffee bean grinder, or you can purchase that separately. Prices range from as low as $40 to over $200.

Specialty items

Waffle and pancake makers

For those interested in a decadent breakfast, Cuisinart offers pancake and waffle makers that vary in size and shape. Some options may allow you to make omelets as well. These may be as cheap as $30 or over $100.

Griddles

Cook meat, vegetables, or panini on a griddle. Cuisinart offers smaller griddle pans for the stovetop, for as low as $25, or larger stations for grilling outside that run into the hundreds.

Ice cream maker

For dessert enthusiasts, Cuisinart offers ice cream makers that can provide you with yogurt, sorbet, or gelato. Depending on size and function, they cost anywhere from $10 to $300.

FAQ

Q. What are the best Cuisinart products for cooking for a large family?

A. A large-capacity pressure cooker and an air fryer can offer quick full meals and side dishes for a large family. These two products have functions that are easy to use; you just need to prep the ingredients and press a button.

Q. What Cuisinart product is best for those short on time?

A. A food processor, especially a large one, will quickly make sauces, dips, and dressings, which can go a long way to enhancing and changing up familiar or precooked meals. A griddle is useful for heating up veggies for sandwiches, while a microwave offers quick, one-button solutions to frozen food and leftovers.

Cuisinart products we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Our take: High-capacity, powerful food processor for active kitchens.

What we like: Features seven different prep functions backed by a 720-watt motor. Easy to use and has dishwasher-safe parts.

What we dislike: A pricey investment.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Our take: Programmable coffee maker that makes your beverage when and how you want it.

What we like: Predetermine brew time, toggle coffee strength, and set warming temperature. Auto shut-off after four hours. One-button cleaning function

What we dislike: Large size takes up a lot of counter space.

Choice 3: Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

Our take: Versatile countertop appliance that grills and presses quickly and easily.

What we like: Features grill and griddle top for meats, vegetables, and sandwiches. Boasts durable stainless-steel construction and nonstick plates.

What we dislike: Expensive option.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.