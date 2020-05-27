If you want to be a master home chef, you have to have the right tools and equipment. A good set of cookware is one of the most important pieces of kitchen equipment you can have -- and when it comes to cookware, you can't beat the offerings from a brand like Cuisinart. Their pots, pans, and skillets are available in a wide variety of sizes and designs that work for any recipe you might want to whip up. You can purchase both individual pieces and sets that contain multiple pots and pans, so you get exactly what you need without spending any more than you should.

Not sure where to start? Use our buying guide to help you find the best Cuisinart cookware for your kitchen. At the end, you'll find a few of our favorite sets, including our top pick, the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Cookware Set, which contains a dozen stainless steel pieces that are oven-safe up to 550°F.

Considerations when choosing Cuisinart cookware

Sets vs. individual pieces

Cuisinart offers their cookware both as individual pieces and in sets, which typically contain five items or more. If you have a cookware set you like, Cuisinart's individual pieces are a good way to supplement your collection, but you get a much better value -- and save yourself considerable time -- if you opt for a set with several pots and pans.

Most Cuisinart cookware sets contain all the basic pieces you need to cook nearly any meal, so they're a great option if you're setting up your own kitchen for the first time or you just want to upgrade and replace your existing set.

Components

When you're buying a Cuisinart cookware set, it's important to make sure it offers all the components you need. Some common items featured in a set include:

Saucepan: Every Cuisinart set features at least one saucepan and an accompanying lid. They work well not just for making sauces, but also for any recipe that requires cooking food in liquid. You can find them in sizes that range from 1 to 3 quarts.

Skillet: All Cuisinart sets include at least one skillet. They're used for frying and sauteing foods like bacon or vegetables. Cuisinart offers 8- and 10-inch skillets, with some sets including both sizes. They usually don't come with lids.

Stock pot: A stock pot is a large, deep pot meant for making soup or stew. It comes with a lid and can be either 6 or 8 quarts in size.

Dutch oven: Some Cuisinart sets feature a Dutch oven, which is thicker than a stock pot and can be used on the stove or in the oven. It's usually 4 quarts in size and can be used for sauteing, baking, roasting, or braising.

Steamer basket: A few Cuisinart cookware sets come with a steamer basket, which can sit on top of a pot to steam veggies, fish, or other foods.

Features

Materials

Aluminum is an affordable option that heats quickly. It's fairly durable and easy to clean, too.

Stainless steel is an extremely durable material but still more affordable than other options. Cuisinart stainless steel cookware has a polished interior to create a nonstick surface and a triple-ply bottom with an aluminium core to allow for even heat conduction.

Copper is a more expensive cookware material, but it's extremely effective for conducting heat. Cuisinart copper cookware features a triple-ply design with an aluminum core. However, it's prone to scratches and is more high-maintenance than other materials.

Cast iron is a highly durable material for cookware, but it can be a hassle because it requires seasoning to create a nonstick surface. Cuisinart's Le Creuset Signature line features enameled cast iron, so it's nonstick without requiring any seasoning. It's oven-safe up to 500°F.

Oven-safe

Cuisinart offers some cookware pieces that can safely be used in the oven, making them much more versatile. Most have a maximum heat which typically ranges from 350°F to 550°F. Cast iron cookware and Dutch ovens are the items that can safely be used in your oven.

Design

Cookware is meant to be functional, but you also want it to look good in your kitchen. Cuisinart classic stainless steel cookware has an attractive silver finish that works in most kitchens, while hard anodized aluminum cookware has a simple black look that coordinates with most décor. If you want to match your cookware to your kitchen, consider an enameled cast iron set, which comes in plenty of bold colors.

Price

Cuisinart cookware ranges from under $100 to as much as $1,000. Individual pieces are usually less than $100, but you typically pay between $100 and $200 for an aluminum or stainless steel set. If you're willing to pay $200 or above, you can get an extremely large set or a set featuring enameled cast iron or copper cookware.

FAQ

Q. How many cookware pieces do I need?

A. It depends on the type of cooking you do and how many people you usually cook for. If you only cook for yourself, a saucepan, skillet, and stock pot is usually sufficient. If you cook for a family, you may want multiple saucepans and skillets in different sizes or specialty items like a Dutch oven.

Q. What's the best way to clean Cuisinart cookware?

A. A lot of Cusinart's cookware is marketed as dishwasher-safe, but you extend the lifespan of your pots and pans if you hand wash them.

Cuisinart cookware we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Our take: A professional-grade cookware set featuring 12 versatile pieces that heat evenly and consistently.

What we like: More durable than other cookware sets on the market. Offers even, consistent heating. Works well for both elaborate and daily recipes. Oven-safe up to 550°F.

What we dislike: Can scratch somewhat easily.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart 7-Piece Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Our take: A set that features all the essentials and is perfect for plenty of classic recipes.

What we like: Stainless steel pieces have a bold shine. Versatile enough to work for a variety of recipes. Has a balanced feel in the hand and handles that stay cool.

What we dislike: Can develop spots if you don't hang the cookware to dry.

Choice 3: Cuisinart Advantage Nonstick 11-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set

Our take: A durable, high-performing cookware set that can help create truly delicious meals.

What we like: Perfect for both new cooks and experienced home chefs. Nonstick material is easy to clean. Cookware heats food quickly and evenly.

What we dislike: Some owners feel the set could use another skillet.

