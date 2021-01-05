The best cufflink

The majority of modern shirts have buttons at the cuffs, but when dressing for a formal occasion or when you want to show off your style, a shirt with French cuffs secured with cufflinks is an excellent choice. While high-end cufflinks can be extremely pricey, there are great options to be had for an affordable price.

Read on for details on cufflink materials, design, and more to help you find your perfect pair, whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift. Apt. 9 Block-Center Square Cufflinks are our top choice for anyone who wants a relatively casual pair of cufflinks.

Considerations when choosing cufflinks

Materials

You can find cufflinks in all kinds of metals, with options to suit all budgets. At the low end of the price spectrum you have metals such as stainless steel and aluminum. Titanium is a mid-range option, since you can find some inexpensive titanium cufflinks, as well as some moderately pricey ones, depending on the design and accent materials. Gold- and silver-plated options are great for those who want the look of gold or silver without the heavy price tag of solid gold or silver offerings. Of course, those with a large budget can opt for pure silver, gold, white gold, or platinum cufflinks.

Design

It's important to choose a style or design of cufflinks to suit both the wearer and the occasion. Sterling silver Darth Vader cufflinks might be perfect for a Star Wars fan, but they still wouldn't be suitable for a black tie event or a business formal dress code.

Generally, something understated is best for formal events, but it depends on personal style, too. Some people are happy pairing a bold, casual, or novelty cufflink with a formal suit, whereas others prefer to stick to convention. You can find a range of cufflink designs, from plain metals to those with large or small stones inset to intricate knotwork designs, and all manner of other designs in between.

Features

Back type

The type of back on a cufflink determines how it fits through the buttonhole. There are two overarching types of backs — moving backs and fixed backs — plus a range of sub-types. Moving backs have a part that folds straight to more easily fit the cufflink through the buttonhole, with sub-types including whale-back and bullet-back cufflinks. Fixed backs are stationary, so they require a little more maneuvering through the buttonhole. Examples include stud-back and button-back cufflinks.

Accent materials

Accent materials are materials used in addition to the main metal a cufflink is made from. Glass stones are common on lower-priced cufflinks, while high-end cufflinks can have precious stone accents, such as diamonds and rubies. Cufflinks can also be inset with other kinds of metals to create stripes or other patterns.

Price

You can find basic cufflinks for under $10, and even many decent mid-range offerings cost less than $100. If you're looking for solid silver or gold cufflinks, expect to pay at least $100 to $300, while designer options can cost as much as $1,000 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How should I clean my cufflinks?

A. If you have basic cufflinks, simply wiping them with a damp cloth and buffing them with a dry microfiber cloth should suffice to clean them, should they need it. However, expensive gold or silver cufflinks, especially those inset with precious gems, require a more careful approach. It's worth getting high-end cufflinks professionally cleaned. After all, you wouldn't want to ruin $1,000 cufflinks by cleaning them wrong.

Q. Can cufflinks be engraved?

A. Yes, a jeweler can usually engrave cufflinks, which adds an extra personal touch when buying them as a gift. Since cufflinks are small, they're usually engraved with initials only, but some jewelers use modern technology to perform micro-engraving, so you can add a full name or a short personal message.

Cufflinks we recommend

Best of the best: Apt. 9 Block-Center Square Cufflinks

Our take: Bold, contemporary cufflinks that might not cut it for the most formal affairs but are great for showing personality.

What we like: Simple anchor-back design. Solid construction. Comes with a box, which is convenient if they’re a gift.

What we dislike: Block center is prone to scratching if not stored carefully.

Best bang for your buck: Rovtop Cufflinks and Studs Set

Our take: A highly affordable set featuring a pair of cufflinks and six matching tuxedo studs.

What we like: Smart and not too bold for formal events nor too fancy for casual wear. Look more expensive than they are. Faux onyx center.

What we dislike: Stud backs are too small for some shirts.

Choice 3: MOWOM Silver Tone Black Rhodium Plated Cufflinks

Our take: The Celtic cross design is perfect for people with Celtic heritage or who simply like the way it looks.

What we like: Flexible back closure makes these cufflinks easy to fit. Hard-wearing rhodium finish. Great for office wear or smart casual outfits.

What we dislike: Relatively bulky and not as subtle as some designs.

