The best crystal champagne flute

Next time you raise your glass for a toast, make sure you're holding crystal champagne flutes. These classic drinkware pieces feature tulip-inspired silhouettes that sit atop thin, graceful stems. Choose simple, classic flutes if you're looking for versatility with the rest of your drinkware and china. For eye-catching statement flutes, choose a contemporary style with unique detail, such as rhinestone-studded stems or engraved glass.

Celebrate in style with crystal champagne flutes by reading our comprehensive buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is Waterford's Forever Champagne Flutes, Set of 2, which feature an etched diamond pattern that is elegant and regal.

Considerations when choosing crystal champagne flutes

Perks of crystal

Crystal is the preferred material for champagne flutes for its malleability. This is derived from its high lead content, which, in top-quality flutes, is at least 24%. As a result, the working temperature of the glass is lowered, so glassblowers can have a longer window of time for sculpting.

Lead-free crystal

Lead-free crystal is preferred by those with concerns for the health risks associated with lead content. Instead, lead is replaced by zinc oxide, potassium oxide, or barium oxide.

This means that the crystal -- which is not technically crystal at this point -- feels harder and heavier than leaded crystal. Lead-free crystal also lacks the clarity and sparkle of leaded crystal.

Flute shape

Champagne flutes resemble tapered tulips in a pretty yet functional design. With a reduced surface area at the top, it's much harder for champagne's signature bubbles to escape the glass.

The basic flute design boils down to a conical shape with an inward taper. Variations include champagne saucers or coups that hold approximately eight ounces of liquid, as well as stemless flutes.

Flute size

You can find a broad range of stemmed champagne flute sizes, namely 6.2 ounces, 7 ounces, 8 ounces, or 10.2 ounces. While it's fine to pour champagne liberally, never fill a flute to its rim. Choose a flute size larger than the amount of champagne you intend to pour for each serving.

Flute height

Crystal champagne flutes with stems are usually between 9 and 11 inches tall, and approximately 2 to 3 inches wide. Stemless tumbler varieties, on the other hand, are usually 8 to 10 inches tall and 2 inches wide.

Features

Color and trim

While crystal champagne flutes are traditionally clear, it's also common to see them frosted, colored, or etched. Some crystal champagne flutes -- namely those with contemporary designs -- can feature colored glass or gold or silver stems and bases.

Engraving

A popular way to personalize crystal champagne flutes is with engraving. The retailer may offer the service for an additional fee. This can take up to a month in some cases, so if you're giving them as a gift, leave ample time for the personalization beforehand.

Packaging

If you invest in premium or high-end crystal champagne flutes, you may notice their box is equally elegant and presentable. More often than not, flutes are placed into molded shells that are lined in velvet or satin. The box itself is usually nice enough that you can give it unwrapped with just a ribbon or bow.

Price

Wallet-friendly crystal champagne flutes cost between $9 and $13 per flute. There are a number of brand-name flutes available for $10 to $36. If you're looking for high-end designer crystal champagne flutes, expect to spend as much as $50 to $130 per stem.

FAQ

Q. Should my crystal champagne flutes match the rest of my drinkware?

A. You can stick to the same brand name if you're a loyalist, but you don't have to. In fact, many people make their biggest investment in fine crystal champagne flutes for special occasions.

Q. Is it still a good idea to give crystal champagne flutes for wedding gifts, or is it outdated or cliché?

A. It depends on the couple, and they may even have some listed on their registry. Even if they only use them for celebrations or intimate dinners at home, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of crystal champagne flutes as a gift. After all, wedding gifts can be practical -- but some should absolutely be fancy.

Crystal champagne flutes we recommend

Best of the best: Waterford's Forever Champagne Flutes, Set of 2

Our take: Elegant and stately pair of flutes with fine detail.

What we like: Engravable glass. Refracts light. Packaged in attractive gift box.

What we dislike: Expect to pay a pretty penny for this pair.

Best bang for your buck: Schott Zwiesel's Tritan Crystal Glass Pure Stemware, Set of 6

Our take: Traditional, minimalist silhouette. Set of six lead-free crystal flutes.

What we like: Affordable choice. Durable and dishwasher-safe thanks to tempered rim.

What we dislike: On the thinner side, so take care when handling them.

Choice 3: Matashi's Set of 2 Champagne Flutes

Our take: Crystal-filled stems and elegant glass shape. Premium look for mid-range price.

What we like: Contemporary design that sparkles and dazzles. Comes in fancy green gift box.

What we dislike: Packaging could be more substantial to prevent damage upon delivery.

