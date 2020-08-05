The best crossbow of 2020

Crossbows have never been more popular. Low-cost models are great for target shooting, the best offer keen hunters the power to bring down large game.

But choosing the right crossbow isn't easy. While recurve models are relatively straightforward, compound crossbows incorporate a number of different materials and technologies.

A cheap crossbow can be just a hundred dollars or so, but high-end versions can be two grand or more. You need to know what you're looking at.

Our concise report gives you the knowledge you need to buy the right crossbow for how you want to shoot. It includes our updated list of top picks for 2020, with three new models for your consideration.

Best crossbows of 2020

1. TenPoint's Shadow NXT Crossbow Package: This newcomer to our list is very popular among serious crossbow hunters. It's not cheap, but it is an exceptional weapon.

2. SA Sports' Empire Recurve Crossbow: If you want to maximize features without spending a fortune, this new addition to our list is well worth considering.

3. Barnett's Whitetail Hunter II Crossbow: A high-specification yet affordable model from a brand recognized for their quality and performance. Barnett has long been a favorite of ours, but this model is new to our list.

How to choose the right crossbow

Let's start with what you should expect from a crossbow in terms of range. Theoretically, the most powerful can fire an arrow (or bolt) as far as 150 yards. However, the arrow drops significantly over distance. As a result, effective maximum range is more like 40 to 50 yards, and even the best crossbow hunters will try to shorten that to a 35-yard kill zone.

The two headline figures you see when buying a bow are draw weight (which is effectively the power you're putting into the bowstring), and speed, measured in feet per second (fps). While draw weight has a lot to do with speed, it's not the only consideration. Arm materials, pulley system, barrel friction, and the weight and aerodynamics of the arrow all make a difference. So two crossbows with the same draw weight often have quite different speeds.

A faster arrow doesn't matter much to target shooters, but it does to a hunter. It will get to the game faster and penetrate further. The latter will normally want draw weights of 150 pounds plus, and speeds exceeding 300 fps.

Traditional crossbows had fixed (iron) sights, but even cheap models now have scopes. Magnifications are all similar, but quality isn't. It's an area worth checking, and one reason why some crossbows are considerably more expensive than others.

Dry firing (tensioning the string and firing without an arrow) is bad for your crossbow, as the forces go into the frame rather than through the arrow. Good crossbows have mechanisms to register the presence of the arrow, and won't fire without one. The downside is you can't uncock the crossbow without firing an arrow, but drawing only when you intend to fire is a good habit to get into.

A quiver is also supplied, with two or three arrows. Quality varies considerably, so again it's something to check. If you're buying a cheap crossbow, upgrading your arrows can make a surprising difference.

The final thing you need is practice! Shooting a crossbow isn't like anything else. You'll need to compensate for some crossbow recoil, and learn the trigger action. Getting accurate takes time, so be patient.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a license for a crossbow?

A. Probably. Regulations aren't as strict as they once were, but remain confusing, so it's absolutely vital you check for your area. In most states you must be 18 years or older to own a crossbow. You may need to be a member of a recognized sporting club. Oddly, some states let you hunt with a crossbow at 16, if you also have a big game or archery hunting license.

Q. Is a crossbow legal for hunting?

A. In most states you can hunt with a crossbow in the same places you can rifle hunt, and during the same season. Your crossbow must have a minimum draw weight of 125 pounds. There are exceptions though, so as with licensing it's important you check. In some states you cannot use crossbows in an archery-only area. When we wrote this, in Oregon it was flat out illegal.

In-depth reviews of best crossbows

Best of the best: TenPoint's Shadow NXT Crossbow Package

What we like: Slender, lightweight design with draw weight of 200 pounds and up to 380 fps speed. Clever cocking mechanism reduces draw weight by 50%. Carbon arrows in ambidextrous quiver. Scope calibrated for 20, 30, 40, and 50 yards.

What we dislike: Nothing. It's expensive, but at this level it's actually great value.

Best bang for your buck: SA Sports' Empire Recurve Crossbow

What we like: Uncomplicated and comes ready to fire. 175-pound draw weight, 260-fps speed. Quick-detach quiver contains three arrows. Standard 4x32 scope included. Low cost.

What we dislike: Inconsistent component quality. OK for target shooting, but not for serious hunters.

Choice 3: Barnett's Whitetail Hunter II Crossbow

What we like: Good mid-level crossbow draws 150 pounds, with speed of 350 fps. Includes 4x32 scope, quiver with two arrows, cocking device, and string lube.

What we dislike: Occasional manufacturing faults should be replaced under warranty but customer service is poor.

