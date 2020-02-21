The best crossbody bag

If you're ready to kick your high-maintenance handbag to the curb, crossbody bags are a hands-free, easy-to-carry alternative to store all your essentials.

Crossbody bags excel in versatility and organization, making them a convenient choice for travelers, commuters, and students. They optimize space vertically so you're able to reach for essentials without the hassle of digging through the bag. Best of all, they come in a wide variety of designs, so you can find one to suit your style.

If you want to upgrade your handbag collection, take a look at our buying guide on crossbody bags, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is Travelon's Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag. Its secure RFID-blocking design is a favorite among seasoned travelers.

Considerations when choosing crossbody bags

Popular types of crossbody bags

Anti-theft: Anti-theft crossbody styles aim to keep your valuables safe and out of reach from thieves. This means these bags are outfitted with RFID-blocking linings to prevent skimmers from stealing your personal information from credit cards, and all compartments have secure closures.

Travel: Travel crossbody bags are designed with a focus on convenience and security. Their practical designs accommodate passports and important travel documents. They're often made of waterproof materials and can borrow some security features from anti-theft styles.

Convertible: Convertible crossbody bags transform between styles, such as clutches or totes. This is done by removing or adjusting straps to change their carrying style. They're a solid choice if you need versatility and options in your handbag collection but don't want to invest in multiple bags.

Size

Consider what you intend to keep in your crossbody bag on a regular basis. If you're just carrying the bare essentials, any style (including small or mini styles) does the job. On the other hand, if you want to hold water bottles, tablets, or cosmetics bags, you need a crossbody on the larger side.

Features

Organization

Most crossbody bags feature a main compartment and a few pockets or slots, so you get a modest level of organization. There are dedicated areas for phones, keys, and wallets, and in some styles, compartments for devices or power banks.

Straps

Straps in crossbody bags are usually adjustable with a slide buckle mechanism. This makes it easy to transition between carry styles at your hip, upper thigh, or beneath your arm. There are some straps that are removable and attach to the sides of the crossbody with carabiner designs.

Materials

Nylon and polyester: Nylon and polyester are popular material choices for travel and anti-theft bags, as they're durable and waterproof. These crossbody bags might not have the stylish details of canvas or leather ones, but there are plenty of colors and patterns available to jazz up their designs.

Canvas: Canvas crossbody bags often have bohemian or earthy flair to them. They're better suited to be fashion bags, as their material -- cotton -- merely saturates in rainy or snowy weather. If you're a diehard canvas loyalist, you can treat them with water-resistant spray.

Leather: Leather is a high-end material choice, so expect to spend more on bags made from it. They're naturally durable and can be used in mixed weather conditions, so they make great year-round bags. They can be on the heavy side when filled to capacity, so pack them with that in mind.

Price

There are crossbody bags priced at $25 and below, though quality is modest at best. If you'd like to strike a balance on design and durability, aim to spend $30 to $60. Premium crossbody bags can cost well over $100, especially those with unique designs or embellishments.

FAQ

Q. The strap on my crossbody bag broke, but the bag itself is still in good condition. Can it be repaired?

A. There's a good chance an experienced tailor or cobbler can repair the strap, but be prepared to pay a decent amount of money for it. Depending on how much you like the bag and what you originally paid for it, you might be better off just buying a replacement.

Q. What kind of wallet should I use with a crossbody bag?

A. It's better to downsize your wallet if possible, as crossbody bags tend to be on the smaller side. Compact wallets, card cases, change purses, or slimline wallets are the best choice to avoid bulking up the bag.

Crossbody bags we recommend

Best of the best: Travelon's Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag

Our take: Top contender when it comes to security and comfort while carrying.

What we like: Secure hidden valuables pockets. RFID-blocking design. Wipe to clean material.

What we dislike: Additional strap padding would be nice.

Best bang for your buck: Roma Leathers' Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag

Our take: Attractive and functional design at a budget-friendly price.

What we like: Available in four colors. Features a large compartment to hold a book or small tablet. Includes an inner wallet.

What we dislike: A bit of a leather smell, but it's expected given the fine quality.

Choice 3: The Sak's Iris Crossbody Bag

Our take: Stylish spin on traditional design with subtle contrasting embellishments.

What we like: Convenient compartment locations. Comfortable adjustable strap. Ornate branded zipper pulls.

What we dislike: Somewhat limited color options.

