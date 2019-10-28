The best Crock-Pot

Crock-Pots sure have come a long way. The brand debuted more than four decades ago as a bean cooker, but it's evolved into a must-have appliance for both novice and seasoned cooks alike. The company now makes slow cookers, pressure cookers, and multi-cookers. Given that you can fit a turkey in a large Crock-Pot, you may not even need a traditional oven.

A Crock-Pot is easy to learn to use, and many models are portable for traveling chefs. They not only cook, but they also bake the best desserts. We've put together a shopping guide to help you figure out which Crock-Pot is best for your lifestyle, including one of our favorites, the cooktop-friendly model Crock-Pot Six-Quart with Stove-Top Browning.

Considerations when choosing Crock-Pots

There are two main types of Crock-Pots: manual and digital. Manual slow cookers are basic appliances with knobs that let you work with low, high, warm, and off settings. Digital slow cookers have touchpads that let you set customized cook times.

Crock-Pots come in various sizes to accommodate solo diners, small groups, or larger crowds. For example, there's a 20-ounce capacity Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer that's compact and plugs in to let you cook your own lunch. The largest Crock-Pots let you cook around eight quarts of food. Slow cookers come in round, oval, and rectangular shapes, the latter for casseroles.

Features

If you whip up lots of slow-cooker soups and sauces, look for iStir, a smart feature that automatically stirs your food while cooking. Or, cook by app with a WeMo App attached to your WiFi-enabled Crock-Pot. Less digital but just as smart, the Crock-Pot connectable system lets you plug your Crock-Pots together and runs them off one outlet to power them all.

Crock-Pot's adaptable lids fit various lifestyles. For example, if you prefer to serve right out of your slow cooker, consider a hinged lid that lifts easily out of the way. An attached hinged lid eliminates the need to find a safe place to put the lid while serving. If you prefer to tote your food in the slow cooker to a party or event, look for a cook-and-carry lid that closes tightly with a gasket. If you cook items that need crisping on top, there's a Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker with a specialty "crisping lid" to do the job.

Price

Crock-Pots are very affordable, and the cost depends on the size. A Crock-Pot that accommodates three quarts or less costs between $14 to $20. Slow cookers that cook between four and six quarts fall in the price range of $24 to $35. Crock-Pots that handle seven to eight quarts of food cost $35 to $50. Multi-use and Smart Crock-Pots with iStir or WiFi connectivity can cost between $65 to more than $100.

FAQ

Q. What are some important tips I should know when using a Crock-Pot?

A. There are endless tips on using a Crock-Pot, but here are four favorites. One: Always use cheaper, tougher cuts of meat in a slow cooker because they come out flavorful and tender; no need to slow cook pricey meats. Two: Always thaw meat before cooking in a Crock-Pot; it takes too long for frozen meats to reach a safe temperature in a slow cooker. Three: Learn to layer. Put food that takes longer to cook on the bottom (meat, potatoes, carrots) and more delicate foods on top (non-root vegetables, for example). Four: Use half the liquid you think you need when using a slow cooker. Slow cooking food creates liquid, which means you don't need to add much to begin with.

Q. What size Crock-Pot should I buy?

A. For one person, a mini Crock-Pot that cooks one or two quarts is perfect. For a small two- to three-person family, consider a three- to four-quart cooker. A family of four or more will do well with a larger five-, six-, seven-, or eight-quart pot, which is also ideal for parties.

Q. What's better: a Crock-Pot or an Instant Pot?

A. A Crock-Pot cooks longer at lower temperatures while an Instant Pot runs for less time at higher temperatures (though it can be set for slow cooking as well). An Instant Pot is really a programmable, multipurpose pressure cooker. Crock-Pots are much easier to learn, while Instant Pots have a steeper learning curve. It's up to your comfort level and lifestyle which appliance you opt to purchase for your kitchen. If you prefer to throw a meal into an appliance and come home to a finished product, a slow cooker is for you. If you cook by the seat of your pants and need fast homemade meals minus the microwave, an Instant Pot may be your cup of tea.

Crock-Pots we recommend

Best of the best: Crock-Pot Six-Quart with Stove-Top Browning

Our take: The legendary maker of slow cookers now offers a convenient appliance that lets you use the inner pot right on top of the stove to prep part of the meal before slow cooking.

What we like: The inner pot is lightweight enough to maneuver in and out of the shell. It has the ability to brown meat and sauté vegetables in the crock on the stovetop. The digital timer helps you time your meals by counting down the cook time.

What we dislike: All settings may run too hot for some.

Best bang for your buck: Crock-Pot Programmable Cook and Carry

Our take: Larger handles and a tight locking lid with a rubber gasket make this slow cooker convenient to tote around to parties.

What we like: Programming the slow cooker means you can pace how done or hot your food is when you arrive at your destination. As with most Crock-Pots, the appliance shifts to warm when the food is finished cooking.

What we dislike: Another Crock-Pot that tends to run hot, even on the low setting. This stoneware insert is not stovetop safe.

Choice 3: Crock-Pot 2.5-Quart Mini Casserole Slow Cooker

Our take: A great and affordable little appliance to get introduced to the slow-cooking process, but also ideal as an additional smaller Crock-Pot in the kitchen.

What we like: The smaller slow cooker serves around two to three people, has three manual settings, and thanks to the tight-locking lid and large handles, this mini is also portable.

What we dislike: May not cook hot enough for some, unlike other Crock-Pots that may run too hot.

