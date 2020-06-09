The best crochet kit

The rewards of embracing a creative activity are myriad. Crafts of all kinds offer a chance to disengage from screens and noise to embrace and nurture your artful side. Crocheting in particular welcomes all ages and skill levels, whether you're interested in the journey or the finished product. Crochet kits are a great way to dive into this mentally and emotionally rewarding activity, and they can also net you some fun items.

Our buying guide can help you understand what to look for when buying a crochet kit, regardless of how experienced you are. Check out our top pick, the comprehensive BeCraftee Crochet Hook Set, which can be used by all skill levels, or read on for more noteworthy details.

Considerations when choosing crochet kits

Skill level

The most important factor that goes into selecting a crochet kit is your skill level. Sets are designed with varying degrees of difficulty and complexity. There are beginner kits that focus on simple, repetitive designs, while intermediate kits are for those looking to better develop the basics. To create elaborate pieces, advanced crochet kits require more patience, precision, and time.

Time investment

Be honest about how often you want to crochet, and under what circumstances you may be compelled to pick up a set once it's purchased. Some people like to get lost in the world of crochet, searching and comparing designs and creations online. Others may only want to occasionally indulge. Keep in mind the time available and the settings in which you would be able to focus and embrace the activity without distraction.

Monetary investment

Generally, crocheting is an inexpensive pastime, which may aid in its appeal. With many sets available, prices are low. While yarn may cost a bit more than the essential tools, those who are dedicated may find themselves with cost-saving, useful finished items like scarves, blankets, or hats.

Features

Kit type

Hook-only: You can find kits that feature only hooks. They may have a few or many and may cater to particular projects. These are common and inexpensive.

Kids: Typically, kids' crochet kits are geared toward beginners. They likely feature plastic hooks instead of metal ones. Still, they include everything needed, like measuring tape, scissors, and guides to create simple yet rewarding items.

Project: Project kits are an investment to create something specific. These vary according to skill level and include the necessary hooks, patterns, and step-by-step instructions. Some pricier options may include yarn as well.

Gauge ruler

A most useful tool for beginners and advanced users alike is the gauge ruler. It helps you confirm and match the size of yarn and the hooks needed for any project. Using the wrong size yarn or hook can result in a ruined finished project or lots of struggles during the process. The ruler has markings to measure the actual height and width of the stitch so you can monitor your work. Some rulers come with holes, so you can match the yarn size to the right hook size.

Price

For between $15 and $30, you can find a wide range of project sets catering to different skills, as well as hook-only sets. For more advanced crochet kits, you can expect to spend closer to $50.

FAQ

Q. What's the best crochet kit for an adult who's new to the craft?

A. It may be worthwhile to try a kid's crochet set if you've never picked up a hook before to help familiarize yourself with hooks and grips. While they may be simple, it's a great way to start and develop a comfort level. There are beginner sets for adults as well, but it's important for you to decide how to best set yourself up for success.

Q. What's the difference between knitting and crocheting?

A. These two hobbies have some similarities but also stark differences. Knitting uses two needles while crocheting only uses one hook. Generally, knitting is simpler and more logical, and thus easier to learn, but it requires more patience. Crocheting tends to be more complex. Knitting usually produces more intricate and delicate items, while crocheting may make bulky, thick items.

Crochet kits we recommend

Best of the best: BeCraftee's Crochet Hook Set

Our take: Comprehensive, organized, and colorful set useful for all skill levels.

What we like: Hooks are comfortable to hold and easy to use. Carrying case is protective and great for travel. Terrific price. Includes scissors, measuring tape, and gauge measure ruler.

What we dislike: Plastic hooks can feel flimsy.

Best bang for your buck: WooCrafts' Crochet Set

Our take: Durable, inexpensive hook and accessory kit for beginners and intermediates.

What we like: Metal hooks are ergonomically designed for comfort and effectiveness. Includes stitch markers, yarn needles, and convenient carrying case.

What we dislike: Hook labels are hard to read and labeled in millimeters instead of the more commonly known letters and numbers.

Choice 3: Susan Bates' Learn Crochet! Kit

Our take: Quality starter kit for beginner kids and adults.

What we like: Instructional booklets welcome beginners with simple directions and pictures. Metal hooks are colorful and durable. Caters to right- and left-handed users.

What we dislike: No storage or organizer included.

