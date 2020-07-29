The best Cricut machine of 2020

As any devoted crafter or scrapbooker will tell you, having the right tools and supplies is critical for a successful crafting project. If you're tired of hand-cutting designs and patterns, a Cricut machine may be the best investment you ever make.

This convenient little device can cut letters, symbols, geometric shapes and more in paper and other materials. Some models can also draw and emboss on your chosen material, so you want to select a machine that can handle all the crafting tasks you need.

To help you find the best model for your crafting table, we've taken another look at Cricut machine trends and included a couple of new, versatile models for your consideration, as well as our longtime top pick that's been a consistent favorite among crafters for years.

Best Cricut machines of 2020

1. Cricut Maker: The most feature-packed, versatile Cricut model that's powerful enough to cut wood. It's been on our short list for years and is still the best option for serious crafters.

2. Cricut Joy: A simple, basic Cricut machine that's affordable and perfect for scrapbooking, card-making, and embossing projects. This is a new entry to our list, but it's highly popular with crafters on a budget.

3. Cricut Explore Air 2: One of the speediest Cricut models on the market and strong enough to handle most materials. It's another new addition to our list, but it's nearly as versatile as our top pick.

What to know before buying a Cricut machine

In the simplest terms, a Cricut is a die-cutting machine that can cut patterns into a variety of materials. Some models can also draw, emboss, and score folding lines for 3D craft projects like greeting cards or gift boxes. You can utilize Cricut's online library of patterns, images, and designs, but Cricut also offers cartridges with pre-loaded patterns and designs that you simply place in the machine to use.

All Cricut machines can cut paper, but some higher-end models can also cut cardstock, vellum, vinyl, foil, and faux leather. The most advanced machines can cut more than 100 materials, including cardboard, fabric, metal, and balsa wood.

The machines operate at different speeds, too. In fact, advanced models can cut up to two times faster than an entry-level model. If you're not a serious crafter, you probably don't need to spend top dollar for a faster model. But you may want to choose a Cricut machine with an automatic adjustment system that determines the right depth and pressure for each material you use after you select the right blade to eliminate all the guesswork from the process.

In addition to cutting, some advanced Cricut models can also score materials to create folding lines. Others have a slot to hold a pen, which lets you write or draw custom images or phrases. You'll pay more for these machines, but if you do a lot of scoring or custom craft projects, it's usually worth the higher price.

For added convenience, consider a Cricut machine that's Bluetooth-enabled. You're able to access Cricut's online library of patterns and images without any wires. If your model isn't Bluetooth-enabled, you'll need a USB cord to connect your machine -- or you can stick to a machine that uses cartridges.

In terms of price, some basic Cricut machines cost less than $100, but you'll pay between $100 and $300 for a model that can handle more materials and has more advanced features. For a Cricut machine with all the bells and whistles, you'll pay more than $300.

FAQ

Q. Is a Cricut machine worth the investment?

A. It depends on how serious you are about crafting. If you only craft occasionally, you probably won't find that a Cricut machine is worth the price. But if you do regular craft projects, including scrapbooking or card-making, you'll get plenty of use out of a Cricut machine, so it's likely worth the expense to make your life easier.

Q. Does a Cricut machine come with any accessories?

A. Some models do include accessory bundles of replacement blades, specialty blades, a scoring stylus, materials, and other supplies. You'll pay more for a Cricut machine that comes with an accessory bundle, though.

In-depth reviews of best Cricut machines

Best best of the best: Cricut Maker

What we like: Cuts and writes on over 100 materials, including delicate fabrics like lace. Allows for customized designs. Cuts two times faster than standard models. Features a double tool holder.

What we dislike: Included software isn't as user-friendly as some would like.

Best bang for your buck: Cricut Joy

What we like: Offers extremely user-friendly operation. Cuts a variety of materials, including tissue paper and faux leather. Embosses in addition to cutting. Price is ideal for crafters on a budget.

What we dislike: Doesn't always cut all the way through thick materials.

Choice 3: Cricut Explore Air 2

What we like: Cuts through leather, vinyl, and a wide range of other materials. Writes and scores in addition to cutting. Allows you to upload custom images, as well as connect to Cricut's online library.

What we dislike: Some users have issues with the software.

