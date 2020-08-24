The best cricket bat

Success in sports comes from skill and dedication but having the right equipment can make a huge difference, too. In cricket, one of the world's most popular sports, the quality of the cricket bat goes a long way to influencing play.

With some similarities to a baseball bat, the right cricket bat depends on your skill level and style of play. Cricket bats vary considerably, though, especially when it comes to the type of match being played.

We're here to help guide you through what to look for in a great cricket bat, and we're making a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick, the SS Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat, features a lightweight, short-handle design that's perfect for intermediate-level players.

Considerations when choosing cricket bats

Anatomy

It's worth knowing the components that make up a bat before buying. Each has a handle that connects to a long blade at the shoulder. Opposite the handle at the other end is the toe of the bat, and either side is called the edge.

Level of play

There are three general levels of play that will influence the type of cricket bat you should use.

Children: For youngsters starting off, bats will typically be light and easy to maneuver, made of plastic, foam, or soft wood. These are safe and easy to use, and ideal for getting kids interested in playing the game.

Leisure and youth: Bats in this category are designed as a stepping stone to more serious and competitive play. Their construction is similar to those used in competitive play, but they're lighter and less durable, designed to be played with tennis balls or a softball. These also may be referred to as training bats.

Match play: These bats are designed for competitive play, and are made from either Kashmir willow or English willow. The former options are lighter and less expensive, but don't have the durability that English willow bats do, and are best for amateurs. English willow options are more dense and can withstand high-speed hits more frequently. These are generally preferred by serious players.

Match type

For traditional matches, particularly longer ones, cricket bats are made with short handles and thick bodies to provide maneuverability and control. What's more, the large body allows for better defending.

However, with the advent of T20 play, an emphasis on power was made and defense was pushed aside. As such, cricket bats for this style of play tend to feature longer handles and smaller bodies, allowing for stronger, bigger hits.

Features

Size

For casual players and those starting off, it's best to find a bat that feels comfortable in your hand. As you gain skills and understanding of the game, you're likely to start developing bat preferences. While there are maximum limits on the length, width, and thickness of a bat, the specific dimensions are typically based on player preference.

Weight

Similarly, there are no weight limits to cricket bats. This may also come down to personal preference, but youngsters and beginners may be best served by a lighter bat and slowly increasing the weight over time.

Price

While youngsters and beginners can find decent bats for around $20, those more intent on learning the game and competing will find quality amateur bats for between $60 and $100. Higher-end options could double in price.

FAQ

Q. How long does a cricket bat last?

A. The longevity of a bat can depend on the construction and material, but most quality bats can be expected to last a few seasons if you're playing regularly. For casual cricketers, a single bat can last 5 or 10 years.

Q. How should I care for my cricket bat?

A. It's recommended for frequent users to apply linseed oil to the bat every so often to preserve its flexibility and durability. Like a glove being broken in, most bats should be "knocked in" to get them ready.

Cricket bats we recommend

Best of the best: SS's Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

Our take: High-quality, lightweight cricket bat designed for skilled amateurs and intermediate players.

What we like: This adult-size cricket bat is designed for competitive play. Short handle allows for dextrous, finessed play without sacrificing power.

What we dislike: Some concerns about durability and longevity.

Best bang for your buck: Pro Impact's Cricket Bat

Our take: Worthy training bat for developing skills and regularly practicing.

What we like: Training bat designed to be used with a tennis ball. Provides both comfort and power while practicing. Durable. Good value.

What we dislike: Not made for competitive play.

Choice 3: Sponex's Cricket Bat

Our take: A well-made bat designed for casual players, particularly seniors.

What we like: Designed for control, this lightweight bat is made to be used with tennis balls for low-impact play. Offers control and flexibility.

What we dislike: Expensive. Avoid intense play.

