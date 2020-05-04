The best crib liner

Protecting their kids from harm is every parent's top priority. It's hard to imagine that your baby is at risk when they're sleeping peacefully in their crib, but crib slats can actually pose a danger. While they're not a choking or suffocation hazard, your child's arm or leg may get caught between them -- or your little one may just bang their head against the hard wood.

A crib liner prevents your baby's limbs from getting stuck between the slats and protects him from bumps and bruises too. It can also add some fun color and pattern to the crib. But not all crib liners are created equal -- some experts warn that certain styles can actually be a danger to your child, so most parents want to avoid them.

Not sure how to choose? Our buying guide has all the information necessary to help you find the best -- and safest -- crib liner for your baby's crib. We've also included several specific product recommendations at the end, including our top pick from Pure Safety, which is designed to fit most 24-inch cribs and spans from top to bottom on the slats for total safety.

Considerations when choosing crib liners

Vertical vs. horizontal

For years, crib liners featured a horizontal design. More recently, though, vertical crib liners have become popular due to concerns that horizontal liners might prevent your baby from getting enough air if he shifts in his sleep and presses his face to the liner.

Vertical liners cover the individual crib slats to cushion them and won't restrict proper airflow for your baby. But the issue with vertical liners is that there aren't as many to choose from, and they usually cost more.

Mesh vs. solid

When it comes to horizontal crib liners, you can choose between mesh and solid material styles.

Mesh crib liners feature woven material that's thin enough to let air pass through it. That allows your baby to breathe easily even with their face pressed against the liner. A mesh liner doesn't provide the same cushioning that solid liners do, though. It can also have a somewhat rough texture, but they're a good option for infants who don't move around a lot and aren't strong enough to move their face away from the liner.

Solid crib liners are thicker and provide significant cushioning to prevent bumps and bruises if your child bangs against the slats. They usually have a more attractive look than mesh styles, but they can restrict airflow if your child's face is pressed to the liner. They're a better choice for older babies who are more mobile and at higher risk for bumps and bruises.

Thickness

Crib liners vary in thickness. Thin liners allow for more airflow and can keep your child from getting too hot. They don't usually have a very decorative appearance, though.

Thicker liners offer great cushioning and can give a crib a cozier feel. They usually have a more decorative look, too, but they can restrict airflow and make your baby warmer in their crib.

Number of pieces

Some crib liners are made of a single piece of fabric that covers all of the slats. These are more difficult to set up, but you don't have to worry about any gaps in protection. Other crib liners feature multiple pieces that wrap around the slats individually. These are easier to install and take off when it's time to wash, but they can leave gaps.

Features

Attachment style

Crib liners can attach to the crib via ties or with hook-and-loop or Velcro closures. Those with tie attachments usually stay on the best, but they can take quite a bit of time to set up. You have to be sure that the ties are long enough to fit around the slats, too.

Liners with hook-and-loop attachments are easier to attach. They come loose more easily, though, and older children often learn how to open them, too.

Machine washable

Babies are prone to making messes, so it's crucial to choose a crib liner that's easy to clean. For your convenience, choose a machine-washable liner. That allows you to wash it with the rest of your bedding items. It's also best to opt for a style that can be tossed in the dryer, so you don't have to wait for it to air dry.

Color and design

Your baby's room probably has an adorable theme or color scheme that you want all the items inside to match. Fortunately, crib liners are available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and styles, so you can find the perfect match for your little one's room.

Price

You can expect to pay between $20 and $100 for a crib liner. Lower-end options with Velcro attachments and few decorative details usually go for $20 to $30. Those with fun patterns and tie or Velcro closures typically cost between $30 and $40. For vertical liners with ties or zipper attachments, you'll generally pay $40 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to use a crib liner?

A. There's some debate about the safety of crib liners. Horizontal styles that aren't made of lightweight mesh can pose a suffocation threat, so pediatricians may caution against using them. Vertical liners, though, are typically considered safe. But it's always a good idea to speak with your pediatrician to see what they advise.

Q. Is a crib bumper the same thing as a crib liner?

A. Crib bumpers and liners are largely the same thing. Bumpers are usually the thicker, padded-style liners that are good for preventing bumps and bruises, but the two terms are often used interchangeably.

Crib liners we recommend

Best of the best: Pure Safety's Vertical Crib Liner

Our take: Vertical design offers greater safety than traditional crib liners, allows for better airflow, and still provides protection against bumps and bruises.

What we like: Features 24 individual crib slat liners with padding. Encourages superior airflow. Padded enough to prevent injuries. Can work for most 24" cribs. Spans the slats from top to bottom.

What we dislike: Fairly expensive, but you get what you pay for.

Best bang for your buck: BreathableBaby's Classic Breathable Mesh Crib Liner

Our take: A breathable, budget-friendly liner that keeps baby's arms and legs from getting stuck between the slats.

What we like: Made of durable, lightweight polyester mesh. Liner is breathable, too, to keep your baby cool. Unpadded design prevents restricted airflow. Compatible with most standard-sized cribs. Offers easy installation.

What we dislike: Doesn't contain padding, which can be an issue with older kids.

Choice 3: American Baby Company's Cotton Percale Crib Bumper

Our take: A well-made, highly protective liner that can fit most cribs.

What we like: Outside features 220-thread count cotton. Inside is stuffed with polyester padding. Can fit most standard 28" x 52" cribs. Available in several designs.

What we dislike: Has a tendency to sag because there aren't quite enough ties for attachment.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.