The best cream foundation makeup

Finding the right foundation for your makeup routine can be a struggle. The usual liquid formulas are often messy to apply, and convenient, mess-free powder foundations can leave your skin with a dry look. If that's been your experience, cream foundation makeup may be your new best friend. It has a rich, smooth texture that blends easily across the skin and provides flawless coverage. It works especially well for special events and photos and is even versatile enough to contour your face.

Our buying guide is full of tips for finding the best cream foundation for your makeup bag. We've also included some specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Laura Mercier, which offers an oil-free formula and medium-to-full coverage that can hide discolorations and blemishes.

Considerations when choosing cream foundation makeup

Coverage

Cream foundation usually offers medium to full coverage; liquid or powder foundations are generally less pigmented. They may require more than one layer for full coverage, but a single application of cream foundation can cover nearly all your imperfections.

The downside to cream foundation coverage is that it can feel somewhat heavy on the skin and may be too much if you prefer a lighter makeup look.

Blendability

If you have trouble blending liquid or powder foundation, you'll likely appreciate the blendability of cream foundation. Because it contains emollient ingredients, it has a smooth, spreadable texture that applies easily to the skin.

That also means you can use cream foundation in a shade or two lighter than your skin tone to highlight and a cream foundation in a shade or two darker to contour without worrying about any streaks or patchiness.

Wear time

Cream foundation usually sets on the skin, so it can wear up to 12 hours. It's also less likely to transfer to your clothing than liquid foundation.

You can even find some water-resistant formulas, which means you don't have to worry about it smearing or running if you get caught in the rain. With these, you usually need an oil-based makeup remover.

Features

Form

Pressed compact cream foundation is the most widely available form. The cream is pressed into a solid form that you can then apply with a sponge or brush.

Stick cream foundation is the most convenient, mess-free option. It comes in a twist-up tube, so you can apply directly to your face and then blend it in with a brush or sponge. The texture of a stick cream foundation is similar to that of a pressed version.

Pump and squeeze bottles are used for cream foundation with a thinner, more liquidy texture. You can usually get out just the right amount of product for your whole face, but these cream foundations tend to be messier than compact or stick forms.

Tub or jar cream foundation is similar in texture to cream foundation housed in pump and squeeze bottles, though it tends to be thicker. Many luxury makeup brands offer cream foundation in a tub or jar. The application can be tricky because you have to dip your fingers or a brush inside to get the product out, which can introduce bacteria into the makeup.

Ingredients

The ingredients in a cream foundation affect how creamy it is, how well it moisturizes the skin, and how easily it blends. Most formulas contain a good deal of emollients like shea butter, olive oil, and paraffin, which help create a protective barrier that locks in moisture. Some cream foundations feature hyaluronic acid, which works to draw moisture into the skin and can help give the skin a smoother, plumper appearance.

Higher-end cream foundations may also include anti-aging ingredients that reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Common options include vitamin C, collagen, peptides, green tea, and niacinamide.

Price

You can spend between $12 and $88 for cream foundation makeup. Drugstore brand compact cream foundations that have lower-quality ingredients typically cost $12 to $16. Higher-quality cream foundations in a compact, stick, bottle, or jar can go for $16 to $35. For the highest-quality cream foundation makeup from a luxury brand, expect to spend $35 to $88.

FAQ

Q. What type of skin is cream foundation makeup best for?

A. Because it usually contains emollients and moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, cream foundation is typically best for dry or mature skin. You can find some oil-free formulas that can be a good fit for normal to combination skin.

Q. What's the best way to apply cream foundation makeup?

A. Cream foundation makeup applies well with either a brush or makeup sponge. Some makeup artists prefer a brush because it allows you to blend the foundation quickly and easily. If you have very dry skin, a sponge may be a better option because it smooths makeup over dry, flaky patches more seamlessly.

Cream foundation makeup we recommend

Best of the best: Laura Mercier's Silk Creme Oil-Free Photo Edition Foundation

Our take: An oil-free cream foundation that offers excellent coverage and is safe for acne-prone skin.

What we like: Moisturizes the skin but doesn't contain any pore-clogging oil. Offers medium-to-full coverage to conceal skin issues like acne and rosacea. Has a smooth texture that blends well.

What we dislike: Finding a matching shade can be tough.

Best bang for your buck: Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation

Our take: An affordable cream foundation with a light, almost whipped texture that gives the skin a lovely finish and provides SPF 28.

What we like: Contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and other moisturizing ingredients. Can be built up to full coverage. Blends easily and doesn't settle into fine or wrinkles.

What we dislike: Can look cakey if it's not blended properly.

Choice 3: Lancôme's Absolue Cream Hydrating and Replenishing Foundation

Our take: A popular full-coverage foundation that minimizes the look of pores, offers plenty of shades, and has a natural finish.

What we like: Provides a smooth, even finish without feeling or looking heavy. Moisturizes but doesn't encourage acne, so it's good for most skin types. Formula is water-resistant and long-wearing.

What we dislike: Extremely pricey when compared to the competition.

