The best crampon

If you're someone who refuses to let winter weather derail your outdoor activities, you need a good pair of boots for hiking or climbing in the snow and ice. But in some cases, even dedicated hiking boots can't get the job done. That's when you need a pair of crampons to boost your traction on slick snow and ice.

Crampons are metal plates that attach to your shoes and feature a series of spikes or points to provide enough traction that you won't slip and slide. If you go mountaineering, ice climbing, hiking, or even just walking in the snow, you'll definitely want some high-quality crampons to keep yourself safe.

Our buying guide has plenty of information to help you find the best crampons for all of your outdoor winter activities. We've also included some specific product recommendations, including our top choice from OUTAD, which features 14 long spikes on each crampon. They're ideal for climbing and also easy to put on, thanks to the metal locking mechanism that secures them in place.

Considerations when choosing crampons

Type

There are several different types of crampons to choose from, so the best option typically depends on your usual outdoor activities.

Step-in crampons are meant to be attached to hiking or ski boots. They're easy to adjust and are effective for rock climbing and mountaineering. You can use them for vertical climbing, and they provide excellent traction on ice and snow.

Hybrid crampons are also known as semi-step-in crampons. They are similar to full step-in crampons, but they have a more flexible toe strap to increase comfort. They can be used for vertical climbing but don't work as well for flat, rocky ground.

Strap-on crampons feature nylon or rubber straps that attach them to most winter boots. They have a more flexible fit and work well for hiking and trail walking. They aren't a good choice for climbing, though.

Screw-on or bolt-on crampons attach directly to the sole of boots or shoes with screws. They're not as bulky as other types of crampons as a result, but they aren't effective for climbing.

Features

Spike material

Crampon spikes are typically made of aluminum, steel, or stainless steel.

Aluminum spikes are lightweight but don't offer significant durability, so they're best used for trail hiking and other activities on softer snow.

Steel and stainless steel spikes are heavier than aluminum spikes, but they're much more durable. They are ideal for use on hard ice and snow -- and even rocky terrain.

Number of spikes

Crampons can vary in terms of how many spikes they have, though most feature 10 or 12 spikes. Those with 10 spikes work well for winter walking and hiking, but you'll want a 12-spike pair for mountaineering and climbing. For more vertical climbing, though, you may prefer crampons with 14 points or more.

Anti-balling plates

Snow can sometimes collect along the base of a crampon, which can lead to reduced traction. Many pairs come with anti-balling plates that keep snow from becoming compacted along the bottom. They easily clip onto the base of your crampons and can be replaced if they become damaged.

Price

Crampons usually go for $10 to $150. You can get basic screw-on crampons for $10 to $20 and strap-on pairs for $15 to $30, but you'll pay between $55 and $150 for step-in or hybrid crampons that are effective for vertical climbing and mountaineering.

FAQ

Q. Are crampons difficult to walk in?

A. It can take some practice to get used to walking with crampons on your boots or shoes. Before you head out on a hiking, climbing, or mountaineering trip, practice walking on snow and ice in your crampons to get used to them.

Q. What's the best way to store crampons?

A. When you're putting your crampons away, always dry them thoroughly first. If they're going into storage at the end of the season, it's a good idea to give them a light coating of oil to condition them, so they're ready to use the next winter.

Crampons we recommend

Best of the best: OUTAD's Traction Crampons

Our take: An excellent pair of crampons for anyone interested in advanced climbing and mountaineering. They offer outstanding construction and versatility, making them one of the best options on the market.

What we like: Locking metal mechanism makes it extremely easy to adjust and secure them in place. Have a lightweight feel, but still provide plenty of durability. Suitable for a range of terrain types. The 14-spike design allows for safe, effective climbing. Compatible with even large boots.

What we dislike: More expensive than other similar crampons. Not the best option if you don't climb.

Best bang for your buck: Ravifun's 18-Teeth Stainless Steel Ice Crampons

Our take: Budget-friendly crampons that effectively meet most basic hiking needs, though they aren't the best choice for climbing at higher altitudes.

What we like: Come in at an attractive price point. Lightweight design that's easy to put on. Can accommodate men's and women's boots. Feature 18 long-lasting stainless steel spikes. Durable enough to endure ice, snow, mud, and other terrains.

What we dislike: Aren't suitable for high-altitude climbs.

Choice 3: Black Diamond's Contact Strap Crampons

Our take: A great option for regular travel over mountain terrain, though they are fairly pricey.

What we like: Feature a strap and metal attachment design that provides a secure fit with most hiking boots. Made with durable stainless steel that doesn't rust. Spikes are long enough to provide a good grip on snow, ice, and other rugged terrains.

What we dislike: Pretty costly, though they don't necessarily provide any more features than more budget-minded crampons. Aren't ideal for basic hiking. Don't always fit men's boots over Size 13.

