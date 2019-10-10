Young babies need a safe spot to sleep in the same room as their parents. While you can put your baby in a crib from day one, many new parents prefer the ease and compact size of a cradle for use in the early days.

If you need more information to pick out the best cradle for your baby, keep reading. We've also selected our three favorites, including our top pick, the BabyBjörn Cradle. This pod-style cradle is a sturdy yet lightweight choice that gently rocks infants to sleep.

Considerations when choosing cradles

Rocker

All cradles have some type of rocker -- this is what differentiates them from bassinets. The majority of cradles have classic rockers on the bottom of the legs, much like you'd find on a rocking chair. However, in some cases the basket itself has the ability to swing or slide, while the legs remain stationary. Ideally, there should be some way to stop or lock the rocking mechanism for times when you don't want or need it.

Pod vs. classic

Classic cradles are generally made from wood with slatted sides, similar to a crib but smaller, and with the mattress positioned higher. Pod-style cradles are a newer invention, with breathable fabric sleeping pods on a metal or wooden frame. Pod cradles tend to cost more, but they're lightweight and easy to assemble.

Mattress

The majority of cradles include a mattress, so you won't need to worry about buying one. However, if your chosen cradle doesn't have a mattress included, make sure the one you buy fits exactly, with no gaps between the mattress and the side of the cradle where your baby could get caught.

Features

Color

You'll want to choose a cradle that coordinates with or matches your existing décor. You'll find wooden cradles in many different colors and finishes, including some painted wood options. The fabric part of a pod cradle often comes in a range of shades.

Style

Some cradles look extremely modern, whereas others have a vintage appearance. What you choose depends entirely on your preference, since it won't impact on the cradle's performance.

Age range

Make sure your cradle is suitable for your baby's age and weight. Most are suitable for use from birth, but some have a minimum weight that small babies or preemies might not meet. Also pay attention to the maximum weight limit, though you should move your baby onto a crib once they can roll over or sit up independently, which usually happens before they become too heavy for the cradle.

Price

The majority of cradles are priced somewhere between $80 and $200, depending on the type of cradle and its overall quality.

FAQ

Q. How does a cradle differ from a crib or bassinet?

A. A crib is a large high-sided bed for babies right through to toddlerhood, and a bassinet is a small raised bed designed for newborns and infants. The term "cradle" is sometimes incorrectly used to describe a bassinet, but they're two slightly different items. The biggest difference is that cradles have some kind of rocking mechanism, whereas bassinets are static. Cribs are often slightly larger than bassinets, too, though not as large as cribs.

Q. Are there any safety concerns regarding cradles?

A. Assuming that you follow the recommended safe-sleep guidelines, there's no more of a risk to using a cradle as there is with any other type of bed for your baby. That said, we'd recommend buying a brand new cradle since all manufactured from 2011 onward must meet U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards by law. We'd also recommend choosing a cradle certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).

Cradles we recommend

Best of the best: BabyBjörn's Cradle

Our take: A contemporary-looking pod cradle with gentle, side-to-side rocking motion to soothe your baby.

What we like: Mesh sides are breathable and allow you to see inside easily. JPMA-certified. Lightweight enough to move around the house for supervised naps.

What we dislike: Can move around somewhat when babies wriggle if you don't lock the rocking mechanism.

Best bang for your buck: Dream on Me's Rocking Cradle

Our take: This classic wooden cradle comes at an extremely reasonable price and with a range of colors to choose from.

What we like: The support pin lets you stop the rocking motion. Includes a mattress/slumber pad. Roomy design. Assembly is relatively straightforward.

What we dislike: Mattress is on the thin side.

Choice 3: Green Frog's Baby Bassinet Cradle

Our take: Great as a full-time cradle but also packs down for travel use and includes a handy carry bag.

What we like: Extremely easy to assemble -- just snaps together. Breathable mesh panels on each side. Fabric parts are removable and washable.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

