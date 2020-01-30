Love the taste of freshly cooked crab? You don't have to go to your favorite seafood restaurant to satisfy your craving. Boiling or steaming crabs at home isn't that difficult, provided you have the right tools. But your standard pots usually aren't big enough or don't have the right features to effectively cook crab, which is why you need a crab pot. It consists of the pot itself, a strainer, and a lid, but you can find the pots in a variety of sizes and materials and with a variety of features that make some pots more convenient to use than others.

With our buying guide, you'll learn all you need to find the best crab pot for your kitchen. At the end, we offer some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick from Houston Seafood Company, which features an 80-quart pot that's made of heavy-gauge aluminum for high durability.

Considerations when choosing crab pots

Materials

Crab pots can be made of a variety of materials, but the most common options are aluminum, stainless steel, and porcelain enamel. Some pots feature multi-ply or encapsulated disk designs for added benefits.

Pots made of heavy gauge aluminum are lightweight, but not as durable or able to handle temperatures as high as those made from stainless steel. The lighter weight of an aluminum pot can come in handy once it's full and you need to move it around the kitchen, though.

A porcelain enamel crab pot usually has a steel core, but it isn't as thick as aluminum and stainless steel pots, which limits its versatility in the kitchen.

Size

You can find crab pots that range in size from 20 to over 80 quarts. Larger pots obviously come in handy if you routinely host parties, but they can be challenging to store and move around the kitchen. If you opt for a smaller pot, though, you may not be able to cook for a crowd. When in doubt, opt for a midsize pot.

Outdoor use

If you usually cook crabs at the beach or in your backyard, you may want a pot that has an attached burner or is compatible with use on a burner for when you don't have access to a stove. Many crab pots are too large for portable burners, so you may need to opt for a smaller pot for outdoor use.

Features

Strainer

The strainer that comes with a crab pot should fit securely inside it with no excess empty space. Many pots include full-size strainers, but you can find some with a strainer that sits at the bottom of the pot. Make sure that the strainer has either a lip or feet that raise it above the water if you want to use it for steaming.

Lid

Some crab pots have lids that are made of the same material as the pot itself, but others feature glass lids. A glass lid lets you check on the crabs or other food without removing the lid from the pot and allowing heat to escape. But glass lids break easily, so they can be frustrating to deal with. If you steam crabs regularly, you may also want to look for a lid with vents that prevent excessive steam from building up.

Extras

Some crab pots include accessories that can make the pot even more useful. You can find pots that come with a deep-fry thermometer, so you're able to monitor the temperatures when you're cooking. Other pot sets include an additional stockpot for side dishes such as corn or potatoes.

Ease of cleaning

You want a crab pot that's easy to clean. Some require hand washing, so be sure to check the description thoroughly if you prefer a dishwasher-safe pot.

Price

You can find some crab pots at $40 or less, but most pots cost between $50 and $85. Some of the larger, higher-end pots can go for $100 or more, though.

FAQ

Q. If I'm trying to decide between two crab pot sizes, should I go smaller or larger?

A. It's usually best to opt for a larger model. You can always cook fewer crabs in a large pot, but you won't be able to fit enough food in a small pot to accommodate a large group of people.

Q. What else can I use a crab pot for?

A. You can use a crab pot for plenty of jobs in the kitchen, including steaming veggies, making tamales, cooking pasta, and making soup.

Crab pots we recommend

Best of the best: Houston Seafood Company's Aluminum Crawfish Boiling Pot Set

Our take: An excellent pot set that's large enough to accommodate a crab boil for a group.

What we like: Comes with an 80-quart pot, strainer basket, a 12-quart stockpot, and lids. Made with heavy gauge aluminum. Features a durable riveted handle.

What we dislike: Some buyers received a dented or warped pot.

Best bang for your buck: Granite Ware's 34-Quart Stock Pot

Our take: Am attractive, high-performing crab pot that comes in at an affordable price point.

What we like: Features a steel core and porcelain enamel exterior. Available in 21-quart and 34-quart sizes. Porcelain is naturally nonstick for easy cleanup. Ideal for use over an open flame.

What we dislike: Features sharp edges near the handles and in other areas. There are some reports of the enamel chipping easily.

Choice 3: Gas One's Stainless Steel Crab Pot

Our take: A midsize crab pot that's well-made, durable, and versatile.

What we like: Made of stainless steel with a satin finish. Available in 24-, 32-, and 40-quart sizes. Has more uses than just cooking crabs, including deep frying a turkey.

What we dislike: Strainer is a bottom insert only and doesn't have handles to pull it out.

