The best CPU processor

The CPU (central processing unit) is often described as the brain of the computer, at least when trying to explain the machine in terms humans can better understand.

Unlike humans, where a brain transplant isn't possible (unless you're in a sci-fi movie), you can swap out the CPU processor in the computer. This gives the computer faster and more reliable performance.

Switching out a CPU is not a job for a novice, but it can greatly extend the life of your machine if done correctly. Our favorite CPU processor is AMD's Ryzen 5 3600. Read our buying guide to learn more about CPU and choose the right one for your computer.

Considerations when choosing CPU processors

CPU brands

When shopping for a replacement CPU processor for your desktop computer, you can choose between two manufacturers. Understand that the motherboard in your computer likely only supports one brand of CPU.

Intel: Current processors from Intel are designated as i3, i5, i7, or i9. The i9 CPU processor is the fastest and most powerful, while the i3 gives you the lowest price.

Intel sells its older generation processors at a discount to new generations, so make sure your motherboard supports the generation you want to purchase before you jump on a bargain price.

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): AMD currently brands its processors as either FX or Ryzen. FX models have a significantly older design than Ryzen, so most people don't want FX chips unless they have no other choice for compatibility with the computer's CPU socket.

AMD labels Ryzen chips as 3, 5, or 7. The 7 family of chips is the most powerful, while the 3 family of chips is inexpensive.

Features

Clock speed

The CPU processor uses a measurement called clock speed to show how many clock cycles it can perform each second. A CPU with a 4GHz clock speed performs four billion clock cycles per second.

More clock cycles allow CPUs with similar core designs to perform more tasks per second.

Cores

Having more cores in the architecture makes the CPU better able to handle complex software that needs multiple tasks performed simultaneously. Chips with four, six, or eight cores are commonly found with modern CPU microprocessors.

Because of the efficiency of cores, the clock speed of the CPU is not as important as it used to be in determining the efficiency -- and ultimately, the speed -- of a processor. Having a multiple core CPU with a slower clock speed greatly outperforms a single core CPU with a higher clock speed.

Cache

The computer has multiple types of cache memory -- a temporary storage area for data currently being used. To allow it to run efficiently and fast, a CPU processor has its own cache area.

A larger cache area on the chip is desirable. L2 cache runs faster than L3 cache on the CPU, but chips with large L2 areas often are expensive.

Price

Budget-priced CPUs are available between $50 and $250, and they're great for average users. For high-end gamers or video processors, expect to pay $250 to $1,000 for a CPU processor.

FAQ

Q. Is it easier to upgrade the CPU in a desktop computer or a laptop?

A. It's not "easy" in either design but making the switch in a desktop computer is the far easier option.

Q. How can I save some money on my CPU processor purchase?

A. If you don't absolutely need the latest and most powerful processor, save some money by buying a chip that's one or two generations older.

CPU processors we recommend

Best of the best: AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop Processor

Our take: Nice choice for the gamer, as its design and feature set are made to deliver excellent gaming performance.

What we like: With six cores and 12 processing threads in the design, this powerful processor is ready for demanding software needs.

What we dislike: Seems to run hot. Its price is not ideal for users with average needs.

Best bang for your buck: AMD's Ryzen 3 1200 Desktop Processor

Our take: For those who need a new CPU processor on a budget, this model is a great value.

What we like: Quad core design can handle the needs of average computer users. Includes a special cooling system on the chip.

What we dislike: Older design, so it's not going to give you as long a lifespan as a newer design.

Choice 3: Intel's 7th Generation Celeron Desktop Processor

Our take: The Celeron processor is one of Intel's most basic designs, but it's a reliable performer at a very low price.

What we like: Nice to use in an older computer with limited extra electrical power available, as the Celeron draws a minimal amount of power.

What we dislike: Not going to match the needs of those who typically run processor hungry software.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.