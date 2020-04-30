The best cowboy hat

Whether it's integral to your daily wardrobe, part of a Halloween costume, or an occasional horse-riding accessory, a cowboy hat is an iconic fashion statement. Shopping for just the right one, however, can be daunting, given the various styles, materials, and fits.

In the following guide, we've outlined everything you need to know to make an informed decision. If you need a little extra help deciding, we've also included some top cowboy hat recommendations. If you're looking for a stylish hat that's built to last, you can't go wrong with our top pick, the Twister Dakota Hat.

Considerations when choosing cowboy hats

Styles

When it comes to cowboy hats, there is a wide variety of styles to fit every personality. Following is a list of the most popular styles.

Cattleman: This hat features three indentations on the crown and a slight curl on the brim. It is the most common style of cowboy hat.

Brick: Brick cowboy hats look similar to Cattleman hats except they feature a single dimple and a slightly square crown.

Pinched Front: This style of hat features a V-shaped crown.

Open Crown: These hats feature no dimples or creases and a very roomy crown, they are one of the oldest styles around.

Gambler: These hats, which are often featured in western movies, feature a large brim and a crown free of dimples or creases.

Gus: This style features a taller crown than most. It also has three dimples.

Tom Mix: The Tom Mix is a larger version of the Gus and is named after popular Western film star Tom Mix.

Western Derby: These cowboy hats feature rolled brims and rounded crowns.

Material

If you enjoy wearing cowboy hats all year long, you'll likely want to have one in a lightweight material for summer and one that's thicker for when the weather turns cool. Here are some of your options:

Straw: Lightweight and far more breathable than the other cowboy hat materials, straw hats are perfect for summer but they might not last as long as a heavier material would.

Leather and suede: While uncommon, these hats do come in a wide range of colors and patterns. They tend to be heavy, and are not ideal for hot climates.

Wool: When crushed or folded, wool hats typically bounce back to their original state. The flexible, soft material can't be shaped the way felt hats can, but they are often less expensive than felt.

Fur Felt: Considered the best of the best when it comes to cowboy hat materials. A quality fur felt hat can be shaped and worn for many years.

Fit and face shape

Cowboy hats are available in a range of shapes and sizes but, unfortunately, there is no standardized sizing system in place. To make sure the hat you're going to buy will fit, you can wrap a tape measure around your forehead where a hat would naturally sit. Then simply compare that number with the dimensions from the manufacturer.

Knowing which style of cowboy hat will look best on you has a lot to do with your face shape. For example, those with a long narrow face might opt for a hat with a low crown and a brim that curls slightly down, while someone with a high forehead might prefer a hat with a high crown.

Price

Cowboy hats can cost as little as $10 or as high as $600 or more, depending on the brand, materials used, and overall quality of the hat. At the lowest end of the price spectrum, you will commonly find faux felt and cheap straw hats. Mid-priced hats are typically made from high-end straw or quality wool. For a fur felt hat or designer brands, you can expect to pay top dollar.

FAQ

Q. How do I properly care for my cowboy hat?

A. To properly care for your cowboy hat, always set it down on the crown, not the brim, to avoid warping. When not in regular use, store your hat in a hatbox to keep it from accumulating dust. Always keep your hat away from heat sources, as the warmth could lead to shrinkage. Should your hat have any dirt marks, simply wipe them away gently with a damp sponge.

To prevent any serious water damage, it's important to dry your wet cowboy hat properly and quickly. Straw or wool hats can be placed on a hat rack to air dry. Fur felt hats should be placed upside down on the crown to dry. To avoid any shrinkage or warping, be sure to avoid using heat sources to dry your cowboy hat.

Q. What is the difference between men's and women's cowboy hats?

A. Hats that are designed specifically for women tend to run smaller, come in a wider range of colors, and they may even feature a decorative hatband.

Cowboy hats we recommend

Best of the best: Twister's Dakota Hat

Our take: A crushable cowboy hat made from high-quality materials that can withstand a little wear and tear.

What we like: Soft wool material is comfortable to wear. Includes a durable wire brim and a fashionable leather band. Hat can be reshaped in seconds.

What we dislike: Sits at a high price point.

Best bang for your buck: Kangaroo's Cowboy Hat

Our take: An inexpensive felt hat with a stylish studded band. Ideal for costume parties.

What we like: One-size-fits-all hat is designed for both children and adults. Can be included in your everyday wardrobe or used as a costume piece. Felt material offers a unique look.

What we dislike: Hat may be too large for some children.

Choice 3: Livingston's Cowboy Hat

Our take: A unique-looking cowboy hat that's light and breathable. Perfect on hot summer days.

What we like: Woven hat is available in a variety of patterns. Includes an inner sweat-absorbent band for added comfort. Wide brim effectively shades your eyes from the sun.

What we dislike: Weaving patterns may look messy. Color may chip off over time.

