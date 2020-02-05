The best cowbell

Whether you're looking for a new percussion instrument or to keep track of your cattle, you've got lots of options for a good old-fashioned cowbell. Dating back to the Iron Age, bells were worn around the necks of grazing livestock to ward off predators and to keep their owners aware of their whereabouts.

Most cowbells today are still made from traditional materials like wood, copper, brass, tin, or iron for an authentic look and sound. Learn more about the modern uses of cowbells in this buying guide. Our top pick is the Latin Percussion Mambo Cowbell, which works well for a range of musical genres.

Considerations when choosing cowbells

Uses for cowbells

Due to technological advances for tracking herds such as GPS, ranchers generally no longer use cowbells. In fact, cowbells can damage the hearing of livestock as well as disrupt their eating habits. This is why cowbells may only be seen these days on cattle at ceremonial or festive events. Cowbells today are mostly purchased for the following uses:

Musical instrument: As a musical instrument, cowbells fall into the percussion family. They may be handheld or mounted to a drum set. Some are clapperless, which means they must be struck with a mallet or drumstick and produce a sharp, solid tone. Cowbells with wood or metal clappers are shaken to produce higher tones.

Cowbells used in Latin American music come in three sizes: mambo, cencerro, and campana. When played in festivals or street performances, these cowbells can rise above the noise.

Noisemaker: Popular for sporting events, handheld cowbells are shaken in celebratory moments or along with cheers and chants. They produce a lively, high-pitched tone and are often painted in a sports team's colors or with their logo. Other uses for these noisemakers are at political rallies or weddings.

For kids: In elementary school classrooms, cowbells serve as an introduction to music because of their durability (they're virtually impossible to break) and simplicity of use. Smaller cowbells can be grasped and shaken by little hands. Some adults may even use cowbells to call children to attention -- or home for dinner -- because their low, loud sound travels above the din and across distances.

Size

Cowbells come in a variety of sizes, from 1.5 inches tall to 11 inches tall. The larger the cowbell, the louder the volume of noise output.

Materials

The bell component of a cowbell is classically constructed from iron, which may be plated with bronze. Iron cowbells are either forged or cast and are the heaviest material. Bells made of copper or composition metal (like steel) are cut from sheets of metal, then folded, riveted, and shaped. Zinc alloy cowbells are also available and feature a chromed surface that's corrosion-resistant.

Clapper vs. clapperless

Bells that include a clapper are handheld and often used as a noisemaker or to track livestock. Clapperless cowbells can come with a wooden mallet and are used as musical instruments. Striking different parts of a clapperless cowbell creates different tones.

Price

Cowbells range in price from $1 to $40 each. Collector antique cowbells can cost upward of $150.

FAQ

Q. What are some other uses for cowbells?

A. Backpackers, hikers, hunters, and people who fish in the wilderness sometimes wear cowbells when walking through the woods to ward off bears and other predatory animals. Smaller cowbells can easily attach to one's belt or backpack for this noisemaking purpose.

Q. What should I look for in a cowbell when buying one for my child?

A. Select a cowbell that's made from a lightweight metal (iron, for instance, may be too heavy for little ones to lift). Check the product for rough edges that could potentially pierce the skin.

Cowbells we recommend

Best of the best: Latin Percussion's Mambo Cowbell

Our take: A steel mambo cowbell designed for Latin-style music making.

What we like: Handmade, precise construction. Produces a deep, dry tone. Works for a range of musical genres, not just Cuban music. Steel material is consistent in thickness.

What we dislike: On the higher end of the price spectrum.

Best bang for your buck: Stagg's 6.5-Inch Rock Cowbell

Our take: An affordable, mountable cowbell for drummers from a reputable brand.

What we like: Comes in 6 sizes. Low "clunking" tone is good for heavier music, like rock. Includes dampening pads. Well-made and good value for the price.

What we dislike: Dampening pads don't do much and may require more muting strips.

Choice 3: wmm's 10-Inch Steel Cowbell with Handle

Our take: An extra-loud and low cowbell for serious noisemaking uses.

What we like: Long handle features comfortable rubberized grip. Sturdy steel construction with attractive copper finish. Hanger loop allows for livestock use.

What we dislike: On the heavy side, but to be expected with a cowbell this large.

