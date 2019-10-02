There's something about the melt-in-your-mouth sweetness of cotton candy that instantly takes you back to childhood. But you don't have to go to a fair, carnival, or baseball game to enjoy a cone full of tasty cotton candy. With a cotton candy machine, you can make cotton candy at home for birthday parties, barbecues, picnics, or any event where you want to bring some whimsical flair. Most cotton candy machines are tabletop appliances, though some come with a cart that allows them to stand on their own and helps play up the fun carnival theme.

Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you find the best cotton candy machine for your next party. We offer specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Vivo, which is a commercial-grade machine that can make two to three servings of cotton candy per minute to serve large groups.

Considerations when choosing cotton candy machines

Commercial vs. consumer machine

When you're shopping for a cotton candy machine, you can choose between commercial and consumer models.

Commercial cotton candy machines are larger and more expensive. They often come with attached carts and can make larger quantities of cotton candy quickly, making them great for a crowd.

Consumer cotton candy machines are smaller and more affordable because they're meant for home use. They can't make as much cotton candy or work as quickly as a commercial model, so they're better for serving a small group.

Heating time

A cotton candy machine needs heat to melt the sugar and turn it into wispy cotton candy, and some machines heat up more quickly than others. Commercial models can heat up in less than five minutes, while consumer machines may need as much as 10 minutes to heat fully.

Production speed

Speed can be critical when you're making cotton candy for a large group. Commercial cotton candy machines are designed to handle crowds, so they can usually produce cotton candy more quickly. You can expect two to three servings per minute from a commercial model, while smaller consumer machines may need as much as five minutes to make a single serving.

Features

Reservoir size

Commercial-grade cotton candy machines usually have a reservoir that's large enough to hold sugar for multiple servings. Small consumer models may be able to take enough sugar for a few servings. Some machines have smaller reservoirs that only hold enough sugar for a single serving.

Lid

The cotton candy-making process can get messy if the fine threads of candy escape the bowl and fall onto the table or floor. Some cotton candy machines have a domed lid that keeps all the cotton candy pieces in the bowl and out of the air to limit mess.

Safety measures

If you're using a cotton candy machine, chances are good that you'll have plenty of kids gathered around you. To make sure no one gets hurt, choose a model with a locking bowl that can keep the melted sugar from spilling out. It's also a good idea to opt for a machine with guards designed to prevent the sugar and cotton candy pieces from getting inside the motor and damaging the machine.

Removable bowl

For easier cleanup, choose a cotton candy machine with a removable bowl. You can simply take it to the sink and wash it with warm water and soap to get rid of any sticky residue.

Cart

Some commercial-grade cotton machines include a cart which holds the machine to make it freestanding. The cart often has room to hold supplies, as well as an area to hold finished cotton candy cones.

Supplies

If you want to start making cotton candy right out of the gate, opt for a machine that includes all the necessary supplies. Some models come with a floss sugar mixture that's used for cotton candy and paper cones to hold the finished cotton candy so you don't need to purchase supplies separately.

Price

Cotton candy machines usually cost between $30 and $400. You'll pay between $30 and $60 for a consumer model. A lower-end commercial model costs between $150 and $200. Higher-end commercial machines can run from $200 to over $400.

FAQ

Q. What kind of sugar do I need for a cotton candy machine?

A. It depends on the machine you have, so always read the owner's manual carefully to see what type is appropriate. You can find machines that can use floss sugar, superfine sugar, granulated sugar, or hard candy.

Q. Is there any way to make sugar-free cotton candy?

A. If your cotton candy machine can melt hard candy, you can use sugar-free hard candies.

Cotton candy machines we recommend

Best of the best: Vivo's Electric Commercial Cotton Candy Machine

Our take: A durable commercial-grade cotton candy machine that isn't as expensive as other commercial models but can still produce two to three servings each minute.

What we like: Produces cotton candy quickly, so it works well for large groups. Comes apart easily for fast, efficient cleaning. Can also melt hard candies to turn into cotton candy. Includes a one-year warranty. Comes with a sugar scoop.

What we dislike: Can vibrate when it's in use. Requires five minutes to heat fully.

Best bang for your buck: Nostalgia's Hard & Sugar-Free Candy Cotton Candy Maker

Our take: A compact, sturdy machine that comes in at an affordable price point and fits most budgets.

What we like: Small design doesn't take up much space. Offers similar performance to larger, commercial-grade models but at a fraction of the price. Can melt sugar or hard candies. Comes with a sugar scoop and reusable cones. Disassembles for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Can't work as quickly or produce as much cotton as larger machines.

Choice 3: Paragon's Classic Floss Cotton Candy Machine

Our take: Stands out as a professional-grade commercial machine that works well for large crowds, but it's pretty pricey for consumer use.

What we like: Casing is made of durable 12-gauge stainless steel. Can make up to 200 servings every hour thanks to its heavy-duty motor. Features user-friendly controls with simple push buttons. Made in the U.S.

What we dislike: More expensive than other commercial models and doesn't come with a cart.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.