The best cotton bed sheet

Ideally, we spend approximately eight hours of every day in bed, so it's worth taking the time to find the best quality cotton bed sheets you can. Cotton is the ideal bed sheet material. It's a natural fiber that feels great against the skin, and it's breathable, so you stay comfortable all night.

To learn more about cotton bed sheets, read this guide. We've included all the facts you need to pick the best ones, plus some of our recommendations. Our top choice is the Peru Pima Bed Sheet Set. Made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton, these sheets are durable and feel luxurious to sleep on.

Considerations when choosing cotton bed sheets

Thread count

The term thread count refers to the number of fibers present per square inch of material. It's often touted as one of the most important factors in finding quality bed sheets, but it isn't the be all and end all. A thread count of somewhere between 300 and 600 tends to be ideal for most sleepers -- in blind tests, people usually can't tell the difference between sheets with a thread count in this range and 1,000-thread-count sheets. What's more, thread count can be misleading when sheets are made from multi-ply cotton. Ultimately, you should consider the thread count but not let it be the only deciding factor.

Weave style

The majority of cotton bed sheets have one of two weave styles: percale or sateen. Percale weave sheets feel crisp (though they will soften over time) and cool, due to the open style of the weave. Sateen sheets have a closer weave, giving them a smoother, softer, and heavier feeling.

Set contents

While you can buy single cotton bed sheets, they're more commonly sold in sets. Each set usually contains a fitted sheet to go on the mattress, a flat sheet to sleep under, and either one or two pillowcases, depending on the sheet size you choose.

Features

Color

You'll generally find that cotton bed sheet sets are available in a range of colors and sometimes a handful of prints, too. White is a popular neutral color, but it's hard to keep white sheets looking clean. Gray is another popular neutral right now and much easier to maintain. Alternatively, you can match your sheets to your comforter or existing bedroom décor.

Size

Almost all cotton bed sheets are available in twin, full, queen, and king. California king size sheets are also common but not universally available. Twin XL and short queen are slightly harder to find, though by no means impossible.

Pocket depth

Choose cotton bed sheets with the right pocket depth to fit your mattress. If you have a particularly thick mattress, it may be challenging to find sheets with a suitable pocket depth.

Price

Cotton bed sheet sets containing a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and a couple of pillowcases can cost anywhere from around $20 to $30 for basic options to $80 to $150 for high-end sheets.

FAQ

Q. What type of cotton is best for bed sheets?

A. Ultimately, the type of cotton used makes more of a difference to the overall feel of your sheets than thread count, which is what people often focus on. Long-staple cotton fibers are best, both in durability and texture. Pima cotton and Egyptian cotton are the most common varieties of cotton that are known for their long fibers, so they're fairly safe bets.

Q. Can cotton bed sheets be tumble dried?

A. Yes, they can, but they do have a tendency to shrink, so always tumble dry them on the lowest heat setting. That said, line drying is a better option when the weather allows for it.

Cotton bed sheets we recommend

Best of the best: Peru Pima's Bed Sheet Set

Our take: Quality Peruvian cotton makes these sheets feel crisp yet soft. They come in a four-piece set, featuring a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases.

What we like: Hotel quality sheets. No harmful chemicals used in production. Great for people who overheat when they sleep. A range of color and size options available.

What we dislike: No twin XL size available.

Best bang for your buck: California Design Den's Cotton Bed Sheets

Our take: These affordable sateen weave sheets feel soft and silky right out of the package.

What we like: Available in various colors and patterns. Seven size options including short queen and twin XL. Made in a factory with ethical work practices.

What we dislike: Thinner than costlier options.

Choice 3: Mayfair Linen's Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Our take: Crisp Egyptian cotton sheets with an 800-thread count. Deep pocket design accommodates thick mattresses.

What we like: Wide range of color choices. Percale weave feels cool at night. Set includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillow cases.

What we dislike: No patterned fabric options.

