The best cosmetic beeswax

Versatile and sustainable, beeswax is a popular item that's been finding its way into skincare, haircare, and aromatherapy products. Beeswax may eliminate acne, dry skin, and stretch marks, while also functioning as an anti-inflammatory. It also lends itself to the creation of candles, crayons, and other crafts.

Cosmetic beeswax, also known as pharmaceutical-grade beeswax, has fewer impurities than general-use, raw, or organic beeswax, and is ideal for creating a variety of products.

Beeswax is sold in various forms with different traits and finding the right one for you can be tricky. Check out our top choice, Beesworks' Yellow Beeswax Pellets, which are high quality and easy to use, or read on to learn more about all the exciting possibilities.

Considerations when choosing cosmetic beeswax

Uses

Cosmetic beeswax has a variety of applications:

Skincare: Beeswax can act as a protective barrier for the skin, allowing it to stay hydrated by preventing moisture from escaping. Beeswax helps alleviate dry, itchy skin; it also can be applied to bites, bruises, or marks, soothing irritated skin.

Hair: Beeswax is a common ingredient in hair waxes and balms, including those made for beards and mustaches. It adds texture and sheen.

Lips and eyes: Beeswax may be a component of lip balm, lipstick, eyeliner, or eyeshadow. It has healing and moisturizing properties, which benefits the lips, while when applied around the eyes, beeswax can enhance makeup properties.

Food: Some supplements may contain beeswax, which purport anti-aging properties.

Form

Beeswax comes in three main forms:

Pellets: Cosmetic-grade beeswax most commonly comes in the form of pellets. They are easy to work with as the user has more control over how much they are applying. Because they have a small surface area, pellets also melt more quickly. Pellets may also be referred to as pastilles, pearls, or prills

Sheets: Beeswax in sheet form can then be cut and manipulated for the specific application. They can also be used to roll candles.

Block: This is the form best suited to those who aren't as concerned with specific measurements in their products, whether they are candles or cosmetics. Typically this "bulk" option saves money.

Color

Beeswax can be found in white or yellow. Yellow beeswax is refined to remove impurities, and is popular and common for use in candles and balms. White beeswax has been bleached; it's ideal if you're planning on adding dye to create a colorful product.

Features

Complementary ingredients

Beeswax can be combined with natural oils to enhance the aromatic and therapeutic properties. Here are some common options:

Lavender: Known for its soothing properties, you may find beeswax and lavender in soaps or scrubs to help destress and calm at the end of a long day.

Peppermint: On its own, peppermint helps refresh and relieve soreness or aches. When paired with beeswax, it's useful in lip balms and skincare treatments.

Eucalyptus: This popular essential oil also has bountiful health benefits for your skin as well as your nose and throat. Beeswax infused with eucalyptus helps alleviate burns, wounds, and even arthritis.

Scents

Some beeswax may come with a faint scent, which may or may not be desired depending on your intended use. Typically, scents that stem from manufacturing will subside after a few days.

Price

A pound of beeswax typically runs between $10 and $25. Pellets will be a bit pricier than alternative forms, as will organic options.

FAQ

Q. How do I spot impurities in beeswax?

A. High-quality cosmetic-grade beeswax will be filtered to remove impurities. Organic and natural options will serve you better than general-use beeswax. Pollen, various oils, and propolis, a bee secretion, are impurities to watch out for.

Q. How long does beeswax last?

A. The shelf life of beeswax is indefinite if properly stored in a cool, dry place away from excess heat or moisture. Purchasing beeswax in a resealable bag provides convenience and protection.

Cosmetic beeswax we recommend

Best of the best: Beesworks' Yellow Beeswax Pellets

Our take: Natural, yellow beeswax that's easy to use to create a variety of products.

What we like: Ideal for crafting candles, skincare products, or polishes. Small size allows for easy measurement and fast melting.

What we dislike: May have a smoky scent.

Best bang for your buck: Stakich's Pure White Beeswax Pellets

Our take: Cosmetic-grade white beeswax that fosters creativity at a great value.

What we like: Smooth, easy-to-use pellets. White color allows users to add dye to make colorful products. Low price.

What we dislike: Some concerns about impurities and sourcing.

Choice 3: White Naturals' Beeswax Pellets

Our take: High quality, natural and organic yellow beeswax ideal for skincare.

What we like: Premium, refined beeswax serves as a quality base for making lotions, balms, and creams. Easy to use and measure.

What we dislike: Honey scent may not be ideal for some users.

