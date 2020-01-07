The best cosmetic bag

How many times have you lost your favorite lipstick? If it's more times than you can count -- or care to admit -- get organized with a new cosmetic bag.

Cosmetic bags come in a variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate minimalists and all-inclusive packers alike. Enjoy the high organization of a bag with several compartments, or simply place all your makeup into a bag with one large compartment. No matter how you choose to store your essentials, a cosmetic bag will make sure you don't misplace any of them again.

Take a look at our buying guide on cosmetic bags to see which style is best for your most-loved beauty items. Our favorite one is the MelodySusie Premium Hanging Toiletry Bag, which has a unique combination of compartment styles to secure everything from nail polish to sunblock.

Considerations when choosing cosmetic bags

Size

Compact styles

These on-the-go styles are best to store a handful of makeup items and essentials in your handbag or gym tote. Some of these tiny wonders can store a wealth of lipstick barrels and compacts, but for the most part, you'll need to stick to travel-size brushes or manicure tools.

Standard cosmetic bags

These full-size bags are usually eight inches or longer and much deeper than compact styles. You can store a large portion of your makeup collection inside, and some styles even have a series of compartments for a higher level of order inside.

Travel cases

Cosmetic bags intended for travel are, above all else, space-savvy. They can have as many as 24 compartments and sometimes have ample space for full-size bottles. Travel cases often have loops or grommets that allow for hanging as well.

Features

Compartments

Cosmetic bags with a single compartment are typically referred to as dump-style bags. If you prefer more organization, look for styles with compartments, pockets, and elastic bands to hold individual items.

Materials

You'll find cosmetic bags made from a wide variety of textiles. Synthetic materials like plastic and nylon are popular options for water-resistant styles. There are also cotton, canvas, and satin bags, though they're somewhat less durable and don't do well around moisture.

Closure style

Cosmetic bags typically close by means of at least one zipper. Styles featuring a variety of internal compartments may also feature snap-button, Velcro, or magnetic closures as well.

Colors

Depending on the manufacturer, cosmetic bags are available in solids, prints, or other designs. Some consumers stick to brightly colored cosmetic bags to spot them easily when they're buried in handbags.

Other cosmetic bag varieties

TSA-approved cosmetic bags

Frequent travelers often invest in TSA-approved cosmetic bags. These are completely transparent and sized within regulations. While you can't hide items discreetly in them, they might help you breeze through security checkpoints more quickly.

Waterproof

Many consumers seek waterproof cosmetic bags, but only a select few are truly waterproof. More often than not, you'll find water-resistant materials or compartments. As expected, prolonged exposure to water means the contents of the bag will end up soaked.

Price

You'll find inexpensive cosmetic bags for less than $20, but for larger styles, expect to spend closer to $30. Full-fledged travel cosmetics bags with many compartments, often made from waterproof materials, can cost as much as $40.

FAQ

Q. Are there any cosmetic bags with compartments for my contact lens case and solution?

A. Probably not, but you can take advantage of compartments of appropriate sizes to store them. Another option is to invest in a cosmetic bag with a separate waterproof compartment for them, as contact solution cases and bottles have a tendency to leak.

Q. Can guys use cosmetic bags instead of traditional toiletries bags?

A. Absolutely! In fact, some men prefer travel cosmetic bags because they offer more organization for essentials. They're also a popular choice to store cologne bottles, as cosmetic bags provide more protection for glass.

Cosmetic bags we recommend

Best of the best: MelodySusie's Premium Hanging Toiletry Bag

Our take: Pack all the essentials, including full-size containers, in this 23-compartment design.

What we like: Once hung, unfolds for easy access to each compartment. Durable and well made. Available in six bright colors.

What we dislike: Can be bulky when filled, so many travelers opt to pack it inside checked baggage.

Best bang for your buck: HaloVa's Toiletry Bag

Our take: Affordable compact style with an impressive number of items despite its smaller size.

What we like: High-quality construction with durable nylon. Has waterproof pockets to store potentially leaky items.

What we dislike: It's definitely small, so you won't be able to store full-size containers.

Choice 3: Chiceco's Handy Cosmetic Pouch Clutch Makeup Bag

Our take: Convenient large style that fits in your handbag with ample space for brushes and compacts.

What we like: Waterproof materials and quality zipper closure. Popular choice to store other essentials like keys and phones.

What we dislike: Strategic packing required to close case easily. Some consumers wish this ag came in brighter colors.

