Whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned veteran, cornhole is one of those games that is endlessly fun to play. If you own your own set, whenever and wherever a group of friends or family gets together, it can be time to play.

When you love the game as much as we do, you want the best cornhole game set available. Our top pick is the GoSports Aluminum Frame Cornhole Set, which is perfectly sized for taking with you to tailgate parties and picnics.

Considerations when choosing cornhole game sets

The first aspect you'll need to consider is if you want to purchase a full-size or a fun-size cornhole game set. Believe it or not, there is an American Cornhole Association that sets rigid standards for board design and playing rules. However, since a full-size board can be rather cumbersome to carry, many people opt for smaller sets, which are probably better suited for events such as a tailgate gathering, where the space available for play may be limited. Additionally, if you have children, they might have more success (and more fun) with a modified board and rules.

After you've determined if you want a regulation-size cornhole game set or not, there are a few other factors you'll need to consider, the next important one being construction materials. Cornhole boards can be made of wood, plastic, or fabric. No matter which material you choose, to play the best game, you'll want a sturdy, level "board" that absorbs impact, so that the bags do not bounce. Additionally, a nonslip surface provides greater accuracy as it helps keep the bags from sliding after they land.

Bags that are filled with real corn may be authentic, but they have many downsides such as retaining moisture, attracting animals, and growing mold. Synthetic pellets are the wiser choice for someone who wants to avoid those unfavorable aspects.

If you anticipate playing cornhole in locales other than your own backyard, you'll want boards that fold up, fold down, or at least fit into a travel bag. In the long run, you'll appreciate a cornhole game set that is not only more portable, but also easy to store.

From plain and basic decoration to artwork celebrating your favorite sports team, you can purchase a cornhole game set in a wide variety of designs. If you enjoy proclaiming your individuality, look for a set that allows you to do exactly that.

Cornhole game set prices

If you're looking for a mini version of the game or a set that is designed for children, those models start at $15 and can go up to about $45. You can find a regulation-size plastic cornhole game set for less than $100. However, if you want a high-quality wooden game set, it can cost between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. What is the regulation size of a cornhole board?

A. A regulation cornhole board is 24 inches wide by 48 inches long. It features a hole that is six inches in diameter with the center of that hole being placed nine inches down from the top edge of the board. The hole is also equidistant from each side edge. The high end of the board should be 12 inches above the ground while the low end of the board is three or four inches above the ground.

Q. How do you keep score in a game of cornhole?

A. A bag that lands on and stays on the board, a "Woody," is worth one point, while a bag "in-the-hole," a "cornhole," is worth three points. The player or team with the higher score deducts the opposing player or team's points for that round (inning). In other words, if player A scored five points and player B scored three points, player A would receive two points for the inning and player B would receive no points.

Cornhole game sets we recommend

Best of the best: GoSports Aluminum Frame Cornhole Set

Our take: A patriotic-themed, tailgate-size version of the game, which is manufactured using high-strength aluminum frames.

What we like: The boards of this cornhole set are made using a medium density fiberboard that is supported by an aluminum frame. It features a stylized American flag design with red and blue bags and comes with a convenient travel bag.

What we dislike: The materials used in construction can make the bags bounce and slide when landing.

Best bang for your buck: Himal Outdoors Lightweight Collapsible Cornhole Set

Our take: A flexible 24" x 36" cornhole set that folds down to the size of a Frisbee for easy transport.

What we like: This lightweight cornhole set is perfect for travel. It is made with a durable fabric that is treated to be skid-free for a better gaming experience. It features red and blue bags and comes with a convenient travel pouch.

What we dislike: The flexible surface provides too much bounce for some player's tastes.

Choice 3: Trademark Games Official-Size Cornhole Game Set

Our take: A sturdy, well-made wooden cornhole set that includes everything you need to play a regulation game.

What we like: This full-size (24" x 48") model features collapsible legs and side handles to make transporting the set easier. It comes with four red and four blue bags and weighs in at nearly 40 solid pounds.

What we dislike: The bean bags are not as durable as the rest of the set, and you may benefit from purchasing a backup set of cornhole bags.

