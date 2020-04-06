The best cornhole bag

Cornhole is a fun backyard game that requires a great deal of skill. Besides mastering your throwing technique, however, you need to play with quality materials. Finding the right set of cornhole bags is the key to success.

The best cornhole bags are durable, weather-resistant, toss-able items that are not too stiff. We like SC Cornhole Games' Weather-Resistant Cornhole Bags because they check all the right boxes. Plus, they are filled with recycled plastic, so they don't attract critters. If you'd like to learn more about these cornhole bags or which features to look for in other quality cornhole bags, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing cornhole bags

When choosing the perfect cornhole bag for your gaming needs, you will want to consider the bag's outer material and filling along with its size and weight.

Outer material

When it comes to the bag's exterior, you will want one that is manufactured using durable, weather-resistant fabric that won't easily deteriorate when exposed to the elements. It should be double stitched because the seams are the first place that damage typically occurs. Canvas is often the material of choice.

Filling

While you might think that all cornhole bags are filled with corn, most aren't. Corn filling attracts animals and nesting bugs and may promote mold growth. Sand is a better option, but recycled plastic tends to work best because it can more accurately reflect the properties of a corn-filled bag.

Size and weight

Even if you are not a serious competitor, you will want to purchase cornhole bags of regulation size and weight. The reason for this is simple: the game was designed to be played with 6-inch by 6-inch bags that weigh between 14 and 16 ounces. To understand the importance of this, imagine playing golf with an oversized (or undersized) golf ball.

Features

Following are some features to keep in mind when purchasing cornhole bags.

Color

While you might think of simply choosing a color or a pattern based on your aesthetic preferences, there are other minor factors to consider as well. Darker cornhole bags will heat up more in the sunlight while lighter-colored cornhole bags will be easier to see if you play in the evening. Also, try not to get two colors, which may be easily confused if either (or both) starts to fade (e.g., yellow and white).

Carry bag

If you'd like a convenient carry bag that can double as a storage bag, look for a set of cornhole bags that includes this item.

Warranty

A number of cornhole bag manufacturers offer a peace-of-mind warranty, so you can easily replace defective or damaged cornhole bags. It is best to look for a company that offers this as it means the company has faith in its product.

Price

The bulk of the best cornhole bags reside in the $20 to $25 range. For this price, you get eight durable cornhole bags in two colors (four of each). If you are okay with a budget set, one that might not hold up as well but may be good for occasional use, you can find those for as low as $15. The priciest, longest-lasting cornhole bags tend to cost around $30 per set.

FAQ

Q. How do you keep score when playing cornhole?

A. Typically, the game is played up to 21 points. If a cornhole bag goes through the hole, you get 3 points; if it simply remains on the board, you only get 1 point.

Q. Are ducks used to make cornhole bags?

A. No. While duck canvas/duck cloth is a popular material used for manufacturing cornhole bags, it isn't made from ducks. It is simply tightly woven cotton that features impressive durability.

Cornhole bags we recommend

Best of the best: SC Cornhole Games' Weather-Resistant Cornhole Bags

Our take: A set of eight durable weather-resistant, critter-resistant cornhole bags.

What we like: These cornhole bags are manufactured using 12-ounce duck canvas, making them suitable for play on grass, gravel, or even concrete. Additionally, they are filled with recycled plastic pellets, so they will not attract critters.

What we dislike: Some individuals feel that these durable cornhole bags might be a little too stiff.

Best bang for your buck: Barcaloo's Weather-Resistant Cornhole Bean Bags

Our take: An affordable set of eight cornhole bags that is designed to be weather-resistant and critter-resistant.

What we like: These double-stitch cornhole bags are made with duck cloth and filled with sand to make them unappealing to most critters. The set comes with a handy carry bag and a 100 percent guarantee.

What we dislike: Some players note that it may take a brief adjustment period to get used to throwing sand-filled cornhole bags.

Choice 3: GoSports' Premium All-Weather Duck Cloth Cornhole Bean Bags

Our take: A reasonably priced set of eight regulation-size cornhole bags.

What we like: These bags are regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches) and each weighs 16 ounces. They are made with duck canvas and filled with plastic pellets. The company stands behind its product with a free replacement guarantee.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a bag that has weaker stitching may slip through quality control.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.