The best cordless screwdriver

Drill drivers can be very versatile, but sometimes you just need to drive a bunch of screws -- doing jobs like putting together flatpack furniture, for example. That's when a compact cordless screwdriver is the perfect tool. They're fast, and they're way less effort than a manual screwdriver.

There are hundreds to choose from, so our concise guide is designed to provide clarity and help you pick the right model. We've also made a few recommendations at the end of this article, including our favorite, the 3.6V Metabo Cordless Screwdriver Kit, a quality option with a class-leading feature set that suits both home and trade users.

Considerations when choosing cordless screwdrivers

Size and power

One of the main advantages of cordless screwdrivers is their relatively small size. They're lighter than drill/drivers and can reach into tighter spaces. However, that does put some restrictions on battery size and, thus, power output. You need a realistic view of each tool's capabilities.

A light-duty model running at 3.6 or 4 volts can drive dozens of screws if you're doing electrical repairs, for instance, but it won't handle heavy-duty tasks like driving screws into solid wood. For that you want 6- or 12-volt models and, even then, the holes will probably need to be pre-drilled.

Striking the right balance is key. Look at power, size, and weight (which can make a difference if you're using one all day). Another way to look at it is that these are not small drills; they are powered screwdrivers. If you can do the task with a manual screwdriver, a powered screwdriver can make life much easier. If you can't do the task manually, then a cordless model probably can't either. That's when you need to reach for your bit drill/driver.

Handle style

Low-power models are usually straight, much like a fat-bodied manual screwdriver. More powerful versions tend to be pistol grip. Dual-position handles can change quickly from one to the other, so you can use whichever is most comfortable in a given situation.

Batteries

On many models, batteries are removable. If you have two, you can carry on working while the other recharges. Smaller models may have batteries built in. They recharge via a USB port. In that case, you have to stop work and wait, which can be frustrating.

Lithium ion (L-ion) is now the dominant battery type. It's unlikely you'll come across older-style NiCad models, but they might be offered in some places. We recommend avoiding them -- lithium ion is much more efficient and longer-lasting.

Features

Speeds: Basic cordless screwdrivers are single speed, on or off. Some are twin speed, while others are variable, using a trigger. You also have various torque settings, which prevent you from over-tightening a screw. Greater variety equates to more control, which is particularly important if you're doing precision work.

LEDs: LED work lights are a useful addition to help you clearly view your screw's trajectory.

Bits and storage: Screwdriver bits are a disposable item, so it's nice if a set of those is included. A few models have onboard bit storage, which is very convenient.

Forward and reverse: Forward and reverse switches are pretty much universal, but some are awkwardly positioned, making them fussy to operate.

Price

There are a wide variety of light-duty 3.6V and 4V cordless screwdrivers in the $15 to $30 range, and inexpensive 12V models at $40. Quality tool kits that include bits and cases go anywhere from $40 to over $100, depending on specification.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my cordless screwdriver manually if the battery goes dead?

A. Several offer this feature, but check the specification (it's often called spindle lock). It's actually a very useful feature, allowing you to give that finishing twist that the motor alone may not provide or to start undoing stubborn fixings.

Q. Is it better to buy a cordless screwdriver as a bare tool?

A. Bare tools can offer attractive savings, but be careful -- you get no charger or battery. If you don't already own compatible models, buying them separately might end up being more expensive. Many cordless screwdriver batteries don't fit anything else.

Cordless screwdrivers we recommend

Best of the best: Metabo 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit

Our take: High-quality, reliable, and durable light-duty driver with excellent flexibility.

What we like: Offers straight or pistol grip, twin speeds, easy forward and reverse switching, plus 21 torque settings. Can be used for light drilling. Two batteries and case included.

What we dislike: Very little. A bit pricey for some.

Best bang for your buck: Worx 4V Semiautomatic Power Screwdriver

Our take: Clever little tool that offers great versatility for lots of jobs around the home.

What we like: On-board cartridge and slide is an interesting feature for fast bit changes. Screw holder allows one-handed use. LED work light. Holds charge well.

What we dislike: Single speed. A few owners are critical of power delivery.

Choice 3: Milwaukee 12V Cordless Screwdriver

Our take: High-performance model for general-purpose driving tasks.

What we like: Variable speed trigger provides good control. Wide torque range. Drilling option. Useful work light and belt clip. Great value if you have compatible batteries.

What we dislike: Tool only. Battery and charger almost double the price. Bulky.

