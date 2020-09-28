The best cordless phone of 2020

Cordless phones give you all the benefits of using a landline phone without being stuck in one spot next to the base.

They're great if you want to talk privately in your bedroom or office while having the phone base positioned in a shared space so the whole household can use it.

For many people, however, cordless phones are a bit of a mystery, as cell phones have increasingly become the popular choice.

Here, we've researched the latest in cordless phone technology to bring you the best of 2020. Our updated short list includes two new options plus an old favorite.

Best cordless phones of 2020

1. AT&T EL52300 Cordless Phone: A quality cordless phone that's a long-standing favorite of ours. We love that you get the option to choose between one, two, and three handsets and that there's a built-in answering service.

2. VTech CS6114 Cordless Phone: An extremely affordable cordless phone that's new to our list, thanks to its great range of features at a low price. It uses updated technology to avoid interference.

3. Panasonic Expandable Cordless Phone System: This expandable system lets you choose from one, two, three, or five handsets with the ability to add more if needed. It's one of our new picks due to its variety of outstanding features.

What you should know before buying a cordless phone

Consider how many handsets you want with your cordless phone. In an average household, you might only want a single handset, but large homes may benefit from having two or three handsets dotted around so you can answer more quickly. Small businesses may also need a few handsets. When you have more than one handset, you have one main base unit plus a smaller base for each additional handset.

It's nice to be able to store numbers on your cordless phone, so you don't have to remember all your friends' and family's numbers or refer to an address book each time you want to make a call. Check how many numbers you can store -- basic models may only store around 20 to 30 numbers, whereas more advanced models can store 150 numbers or more.

Having a built-in digital answering machine allows you to receive messages if you miss somebody's call. It saves you from having to set up an additional answering service or buy a separate unit to store messages. That said, some people would rather not receive voice messages, since friends and family know to text them or try them on their cell, so most messages on their landline are likely to be from nuisance callers. Call waiting is another useful feature if you don't want to miss an important call while on the line with somebody else.

Depending on the number of handsets and any extra features, cordless phones can cost anywhere from around $15 to $150. If you'll only be using your cordless phone occasionally, we recommend a simple, no-frills model.

FAQ

Q. Do cordless phones support caller ID?

A. Yes, the majority of cordless phones have a caller ID function. Once you've stored a contact in your phone, their name will flash on the screen when they call. Otherwise, you'll see the number that's calling you. This makes it easy to refuse calls from anyone who isn't on your contact list or whose number you don't recognize.

Q. What is DECT 6.0?

A. DECT 6.0 stands for Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications Technology 6.0. Most new cordless phones use DECT 6.0, but you may find some older models that don't. In the past, cordless phones were often plagued by interference from wireless signals coming from baby monitors, WiFi, radio signals, and similar. DECT 6.0 prevents this interference, however, so you get a clear line with increased range.

In-depth reviews for best cordless phones

Best of the best: AT&T EL52300 Cordless Phone

What we like: Uses DECT 6.0 to avoid interference from other devices. Choice of fixed and expandable options. Features caller ID and a digital answering system.

What we dislike: Handsets feel slightly flimsy.

Best bang for your buck: VTech CS6114 Cordless Phone

What we like: Simple to use and reasonably priced. Backlit keypad and LCD display. Has call waiting and caller ID functions. DECT 6.0 eliminates interference.

What we dislike: No answering machine or speakerphone option.

Choice 3: Panasonic Expandable Cordless Phone System

What we like: An excellent phone system from a trusted manufacturer. Can use intercom to communicate between handsets. Ten hours of talk time before handset needs recharging.

What we dislike: It's easy to miss the message alert.

