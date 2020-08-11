The best cordless drill of 2020

For convenience and choice you can't beat a cordless drill. The thing is, there are an awful lot of them. Hundreds. Maybe even thousands. Picking the right combination of price and performance isn't easy.

Recently, we've been taking a close look at the latest models on offer to see if there are new developments you ought to be considering.

We found that some old favorites are still excellent buys, but there are new cordless drills that are even better. The following review will bring you up to speed.

Best cordless drills of 2020

1. DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: Our old favorite, this DeWalt model has been at or near the top of expert lists for several years for its power, reliability, and affordability, though it's no longer cutting edge.

2. Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill: We've long been fans of Black+Decker, but our new favorite in the budget category is the Craftsman. It has all the power and flexibility a DIY user needs.

3. DeWalt Max XR Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: If you're a pro and you want the best, it's no contest with this newcomer to our list -- the XR has the latest brushless motor technology, so it makes more efficient use of battery power and is virtually maintenance free.

What you need to know before buying a cordless drill?

The first decision you'll need to make is about power: 12 volt or 18/20 volt. A 12-volt cordless drill is invariably light and compact, so it's very easy to use. However, while calling them underpowered is perhaps a bit critical, they are best for small drilling and driving tasks -- OK for wood and plastic, but not for brick or cinder block. The 12-volt models offer minimal savings over their 18/20-volt rivals. Cheap cordless drills of either specification start at around $50, and premium models cost as much as $350 (depending on kit contents).

Understandably, there is often some misunderstanding about 18-volt versus 20-volt cordless power. They are actually the same. Twenty volts is the initial surge (all electric motors do it), but 18 volts is what they run at. Some manufacturers use the larger figure -- perhaps to suggest their tool is more powerful. It isn't.

The other recent development in cordless drills that is causing confusion is UWO (Unit Watts Out). First introduced by DeWalt, it's a figure that's supposed to represent the combination of torque and speed. Their argument is that torque is only about the motor output, not the power delivered at the chuck. A UWO number is supposed to resolve that. The problem is, few manufacturers are using it, and you can't accurately compare UWO with torque. Wider adoption, if it comes, will clarify things -- but at the moment most cordless drill buyers (ourselves included) find it frustrating.

Maximum speeds aren't of huge importance -- all cordless drills are pretty fast -- but it is nice to have two or more speed ranges. It's most useful when you want slower drilling or driving speeds, because it gives you greater control when you pull the trigger. A variable hammer action is a nice addition (though not common on cheaper cordless drills). Most have LED work lights, a keyless chuck and a belt hook.

The other major factor isn't so much about the cordless drill as the battery. Voltage is indicative of maximum power, but battery life -- measured in Amp hours (Ah) -- impacts on run time. Supplied batteries in many cases are 1.3Ah or 1.5Ah. If you've only got one of those, it will probably need charging after about 20 minutes of use -- and it will take a half hour or more to recharge. For DIY tasks, maybe that's not a problem, but it can soon get annoying. Most people will want a spare, and more Ah is always better, though higher output will mean more cost.

FAQ

Q. What chuck size should I look for?

A. You'll have a choice of 1/4, 3/8, or 1/2 inch. Chuck size is a good indication of the drill's intended purpose. 12-volt cordless drills usually have a 1/4-inch chuck, because they're light duty tools. A 3/8-inch chuck is normally found on drills designed for general purpose DIY. You'd expect to find a 1/2-inch chuck on professional gear (though they are found on some homeowner models).

Q. Is the number of clutch settings important on a cordless drill?

A. Frankly, no. Having the feature is important, because it lets you set how tightly you drive in screws, so you don't damage the heads or force them in too far. However, having a dozen or more settings is overkill. Most people will only ever use two or three.

In-depth reviews for best cordless drills

Best of the best: DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

What we like: Dependable workhorse with plenty of power, and two speed ranges for added flexibility. Relatively lightweight and ergonomic. Kit includes two batteries, charger and bag. Useful work lights. A pro tool for DIY money.

What we dislike: Brush motor. Batteries are only 1.3Ah. Occasional chuck failures.

Best bang for your buck: Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill

What we like: The ideal choice for DIY users that want a powerful cordless drill. Two speed ranges, durable 1/2-inch keyless chuck, LED work light, and decent charge times. Battery and charger included.

What we dislike: Brush motor. Battery run time could be better. But it's still good value.

Choice 3: DeWalt Max XR Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

What we like: Tough build quality. Tremendous power and reliability. Versatile three-speed transmission. Variable hammer action for masonry work (and extra handle for control). Three-mode LED. Comes in a hardshell case with charger and two 5.0Ah batteries.

What we dislike: It's expensive (though still competitive). Very rare reports of clutch problems.

