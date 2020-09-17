The best corded phone

Smartphones might be in almost everybody's pockets, but you'll still find people who want the simplicity of a corded phone to use at home. This might be to avoid spending too much time on devices when home with family or because you prefer having a landline.

This guide tells you what you need to know about corded phones, from keypad options to built-in answering machines and other extra features. We've also recommended a few models at the end, including our favorite, the Panasonic Corded/Cordless Phone System, which comes with a built-in baby monitor.

Considerations when choosing corded phones

Power requirements

The majority of corded phones don't need plugging into a power outlet. If they have an LCD display screen, it will be battery-powered. However, some models give you the option of running the screen via an outlet. Check what batteries, if any, your phone requires and make sure you have them on hand if they aren't included.

Clarity

The clarity of calls on corded phones tends to be excellent, so no more cutting out or being unable to understand the person on the end of the line. That said, not all phones have equal clarity. Some inexpensive models can sound fuzzy on occasion, especially when calling long-distance. Check customer reviews to find a model with excellent clarity.

Keypad

Most corded phones have simple press-button keypads, with the exception of a small number of retro models that have rotary dials. You can find options with extra-large keypads, which is great for far-sighted users.

Features

Display screen

Many corded phones have built-in LCD display screens to show you the number dialed, as well as incoming numbers and even full-on caller ID in some cases.

Additional cordless handsets

You can find corded phones that come with one or more cordless handsets. This means you get the benefits of a corded phone along with the flexibility of a cordless phone.

Answering machine

If you want people to be able to leave you messages on your landline phone, choose a model with a built-in answering machine.

Price

Most corded phones cost between $20 and $50, but you can occasionally find some more expensive options, such as those sold bundled with additional cordless handsets.

FAQ

Q. I already have a cell phone -- why do I need a corded landline phone?

A. Many younger people have stopped using corded phones and cordless landline phones because they find them unnecessary when they have cell phones, but there are some benefits to using a corded phone. Since most corded phones don't require mains electricity to run, you can use them in a power outage or other emergency, whereas your cell phone will quickly run out of juice. If you live in an area with poor cell reception, you get a better, clearer connection using a corded phone. You might also wish to spend less time on your devices but don't want to switch your phone off in case somebody needs to reach you. When you have a corded phone, you can switch your smartphone off safe in the knowledge that anyone who needs you urgently can call you on your landline phone.

Q. Are there any additional costs to a corded phone?

A. When you use a corded phone, you need to pay for your phone calls or pay for a monthly package with calls included. Some providers include local calls for free and only charge you for monthly calls. If you don't already have a working line installed, you have to pay extra for engineers to put in a new one or reconnect an old one.

Corded phones we recommend

Best of the best: Panasonic's Corded/Cordless Phone System

Our take: In addition to the corded base unit, you receive two cordless handsets to place in other areas of the house.

What we like: Can be used as a baby monitor. The additional cordless handsets are handy in large homes. Large LCD display. Simple to block nuisance numbers.

What we dislike: Cordless handsets run out of battery power relatively quickly.

Best bang for your buck: AT&T's Corded Standard Phone

Our take: An affordable corded phone with an extra-large display for easy reading.

What we like: The large buttons are great for anyone who struggles with small, fiddly keypads. Built-in answering machine and caller ID. Hearing-aid compatible.

What we dislike: Some of the more advanced features can be tricky to use.

Choice 3: Home Intuition's Amplified Single-Line Corded Desk Telephone

Our take: The extra-loud ringer makes this phone easy to hear from any room.

What we like: We love the classic appearance of this phone. Ringer is adjustable if you don't need it at full blast. Extremely simple to use.

What we dislike: No LCD screen or extra features -- but some people like it that way.

