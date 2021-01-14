The best copper farmhouse sink

To add rustic charm to your home, a copper farmhouse sink weds both form and function. Farmhouse sinks hearken back to the time before running water and feature wide, deep basins and exposed fronts. Nowadays, copper farmhouse sinks are compatible with garbage disposals — and running water.

In addition to its quaint appeal, copper is an antimicrobial metal. To find a sink that will last for years, it’s important to pay attention to the gauge and purity of this shiny material. To learn more about buying a copper farmhouse sink, keep reading our guide. At the end, we’ve included our top recommendations, like this beautiful double-basin sink by Premier Copper Products.

Considerations when choosing copper farmhouse sinks

Copper gauge

Copper is a malleable, soft metal. For your sink to hold up over time, select a thick copper. A copper’s gauge is the measure of its thickness in weight per square foot. The thickest gauge is 14 and the thinnest is 20. We recommend a sink between 14 and 18 gauge, so it won’t get dinged over time by your pots and pans.

Copper purity

Copper has natural antimicrobial benefits, which is why it’s best to select a 100% pure copper sink. If that’s not within your price point, opt for a high-quality copper of 99.9% purity. Be wary of “copper” sinks that don’t advertise their copper purity; they may contain sealants or even lead, which is harmful to your health.

Seams

Another potential lead hazard is a copper farmhouse sink with soldered seams. The soldering process involves an alloy that contains lead and tin. These seams can leak and become discolored over time, not to mention, leach lead. To be on the safe side, select a sink welded with copper rods.

Size

Copper farmhouse sinks are available in various lengths from 20 to 60 inches. Part of the overall style of these sinks is their exposed front, also called a front apron, that extends down over your cabinets. These front aprons are typically 10 inches high, but you can find models with retrofitted aprons at seven inches.

Features

Number of basins

Most copper farmhouse sinks have a single basin, but if you prefer a sink with two basins — like one for soaking and the other for washing dishes — some models have double basins.

Basin split

If you’ve opted for a double basin, you have a choice of how the basin is split. For a symmetrically split sink, opt for a 50-50 split. For a sink with one smaller and one larger basin, choose either a 60-40 or 70-30 split.

Finish

Copper farmhouse sinks may have either a smooth or hammered finish. Mass-produced copper sinks have smooth finishes. Handmade sinks are often hammered, which offers not only a homespun appearance but can also hide dents and dings. Overall, hammered finishes are more durable than smooth ones.

Scrollwork

Some models feature decorative work on the front apron. An ornamental design can add visual interest to your kitchen décor, but it costs more.

Price

Copper farmhouse sinks range in price between $399 and $2,385. For a mid-range sink with 99% purity or higher, expect to spend between $650 and $1,470.

FAQ

Q. What is a patina?

A. When exposed to oxygen (air), copper oxidizes like all other metals. However, it doesn’t rust, but instead darkens to rose, brown, or even bluish or green hues. This darkening or change in shade is called a patina and is not harmful.

Q. I don’t like how my copper sink has developed a patina. Can I remove it?

A. While some consumers appreciate the antique look of a patina, if you don’t like its appearance, you can remove it by creating a paste of baking soda and warm water. Allow the paste to sit on the spot for a few minutes, then gently scrub it before rinsing. Be sure to dry the sink when you’re done.

Copper farmhouse sinks we recommend

Best of the best: Premier Copper Products Scroll Double-Basin Farmhouse Sink

Our take: A state-of-the-art copper farmhouse sink featuring ornamental scrollwork.

What we like: Constructed from durable, 14-gauge copper. Hammered finish and decorative scroll design add elegance. Double basin allows for organization.

What we dislike: Quite pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Sinkology Lange Farmhouse Sink

Our take: An affordable copper farmhouse sink with a forgiving hammered surface and generous basin size.

What we like: Extra-large basin size. Made from 100% pure copper. Comes with a copper strainer drain. Lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Some consumers don’t receive matching strainer drain.

Choice 3: Miseno Single-Basin Copper Farmhouse Sink

Our take: A beautiful, classic design that features a hammered finish and durable construction.

What we like: 14-gauge copper for lifetime durability. Extra-deep basin offers an authentic farmhouse look while keeping dishes out of sight.

What we dislike: Pricey. Finish must be maintained by careful, regular cleaning.

