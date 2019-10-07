You might think a copper cookware set would look great in your kitchen -- and it will -- but it's not just for show. Copper conducts heat effectively and evenly, so copper cookware heats rapidly for efficient cooking and doesn't produce annoying hotspots. It's a must-have set for any kitchen connoisseur.

We've included all the basic information you need to find the best copper cookware set; plus we've listed a few of our favorites. Our top choice is the Matfer Eight-Piece Bourgeat Copper Cookware Set, which is a rugged yet beautiful collection of copper cookware that's built to last.

Considerations when choosing copper cookware sets

Items in set

A copper cookware set could contain two pans, or it could contain 10, so you need to think about what items you want your set to contain. Small copper cookware sets often contain one or two saucepans, a braising pan, and a sauté pan or skillet. Larger sets tend to contain more saucepans and perhaps a large stockpot, a sauté pan, a braising pan, and a couple of different-sized skillets.

Number of pieces

Keep in mind that when a set is listed that it contains 10 pieces, lids and accessories may be counted in those 10 pieces. For example, it would be sensible to assume that a 10-piece set contains 10 pans, but each lid is counted as one piece. So a 10-piece set will consist of five pans and five lids, or six pans and four lids (depending on which items in your chosen set have lids).

Lining material

While you can find solid copper pans, it's more common for them to have a lining material inside because copper is reactive and not great to cook directly on. Traditionally, copper pans have tin lining, but tin isn't particularly durable and will wear away with use. Those pans would need to be "retinned" every so often. Stainless steel is a far more common lining for contemporary copper cookware because it won't wear down and is great to cook on.

Features

Oven-safe

If you want to be able to put dishes from the stove straight into your oven, check that your chosen copper cookware is oven-safe.

Lids

The majority of copper cookware sets contain some lids. The best sets have copper lids lined with stainless steel, so they match the color of the pans. Less expensive sets often have plain stainless steel lids.

Flared edges

Pans with flared or rolled edges are easier to pour liquids from without spilling.

Price

Copper cookware sets vary in price depending on the size of the set and the overall quality. Inexpensive sets cost less than $50 per pan (multiply that by the number of pans in the set), whereas the most expensive options can cost as much as $500 per pan.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to polish copper cookware?

A. You can choose to polish the outside of your copper cookware if you want to maintain a shine, but it's by no means essential. Without being polished, copper cookware will tarnish or develop a patina, which some people like the look of. If you do choose to polish copper cookware, you can buy copper polish, or you can use naturally acidic products such as vinegar or lemon juice.

Q. Can I use my copper cookware on an induction cooktop?

A. Induction cooktops work using the properties of magnetism. Copper cookware isn't naturally magnetic, so it's usually unsuitable for use on induction cooktops. The exception is any copper cookware that has an induction plate mounted in the bottom, but these plates can interfere with the way that copper conducts heat.

Copper cookware sets we recommend

Best of the best: Matfer Bourgeat's Copper Cookware Eight-Piece Set

Our take: A truly high-end choice but worth the money if you have the budget for it -- the kind of cookware that can last for generations.

What we like: Well-balanced handles are kept in place with extra-heavy rivets. Lids and pans are both copper with a stainless steel lining. A pleasure to cook with.

What we dislike: Not suitable for use on an induction stove.

Best bang for your buck: Calphalon's Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Set

Our take: An affordable option that contains pans with copper outer layers, aluminum cores, and stainless steel interiors.

What we like: Attractive brushed-copper finish. Quick and even heating. Flared rims for easy pouring. Set includes six pieces of cookware and four lids.

What we dislike: Copper layer isn't as thick as on more expensive sets.

Choice 3: Lagostina Martellata's Tri-Ply Hammered Copper Cookware 10-Piece Set

Our take: This 10-piece set contains all the pieces of stovetop cookware that most home cooks require.

What we like: Features an aluminum core and a stainless steel interior. Copper outer layer has a hammered finish. Sturdy riveted handles.

What we dislike: Lids are made from stainless steel, so they don't match the pans.

