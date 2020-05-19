The best cooling pillow

Do you find yourself flipping to the "cool side" of the pillow every night? Temperature regulation is a top priority while you sleep, which is why you should consider upgrading to a cooling pillow.

Regular pillows are made with cotton, polyester, or down, which can trap heat. Cooling pillows are made with materials that promote airflow by dispersing heat away from the body. Memory foam and gel are often used in these pillows and provide the additional perk of customized comfort.

Read our buying guide to learn more about how to get a good night's rest with a cooling pillow. We're including our top recommendations at the end, such as our favorite, ViscoSoft's Cooling Arctic Gel Contour Pillow. This wave-contoured pillow controls the flow of heat away from your body.

Considerations when choosing cooling pillows

Construction

Gel: There's more than one way gel is incorporated into cooling pillows. Gel-wrapped pillows are considered the "coolest" option, as their layer is closest to your face. Gel-core pillows provide moderate cooling and are well-liked for their cranial support.

Gel-shredded designs feature a fluffy filling made of gel fibers, and they have the look and feel of regular pillows. Gel-infused pillows are permeated with tiny gel beads that work together to disperse heat.

Middle layers: The middle layers of many cooling pillows are composed of memory foam, which may be perforated to promote airflow. This layer drives the loft as well as firmness, as it makes up the vast majority of the pillow. It's also responsible for providing support, namely to the head and neck.

Shell: The shells of cooling pillows are typically made with breathable materials such as cotton or bamboo. Some are made of synthetic materials, like polyester or rayon, which have moisture-wicking properties. For that reason, polyester and rayon shells are preferred by those who suffer from night sweats.

Features

Sizes and shapes

Many cooling pillows are available in the basic sizes of standard, queen, and king. You can also find a variety of cooling pillows in unique, more accommodating sizes to better suit your body and sleeping position. Keep in mind that these are sometimes contoured as well, so they might not fit perfectly inside regular pillow cases.

Firmness

If you're shopping for cooling pillows for firmness, you might be surprised to know that it's not a well-articulated feature in packing or product descriptions. Their construction is much different from that of regular pillows, so it can be challenging to appropriately describe firmness. Even so, some cooling pillows are available in more than one firmness.

Hypoallergenic

Many cooling pillows are hypoallergenic, as well as antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-odor. Designs in this category are also resistant to dust, mold, mites, and other allergens. As far as construction and materials go, hypoallergenic pillows are made without harsh chemicals and latex.

Price

Basic cooling pillows cost approximately $30, though they don't have too much gel. Mid-range cooling pillows cost closer to $60 and include options specially designed for sleep positions. Top-quality cooling pillows with premium construction can cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can kids benefit from cooling pillows?

A. Absolutely, and it may be exactly what they need to have a more comfortable, restful night's sleep. With that said, it's best for older kids (teens) to use cooling pillows, as they may not be a safe option for younger sleepers.

Q. Is it normal for my new cooling pillow to have a strange odor?

A. Many consumers note that cooling pillows arrive with clinical or chemical smells. This comes from the packaging and occasionally from the gel and foam. To help it dissipate, shake out the pillow and let it air out for a couple nights prior to sleeping on it.

Cooling pillows we recommend

Best of the best: ViscoSoft's Cooling Arctic Gel Contour Pillow

Our take: Layered gel cooling pillow with a dipped center to accommodate side sleepers.

What we like: Wave-flow construction for maximum ventilation. Comes with a three-year warranty.

What we dislike: Initial out-of-the-box odor takes longer than expected to dissipate.

Best bang for your buck: Restoration's 1500 Series Gusseted Gel Pillow

Our take: Pair of gusseted cooling pillows with a normal pillow shape.

What we like: Dust-, mite-, and mold-resistant. Plush, heat-regulating gel-fiber fill.

What we dislike: Loft is a bit higher than depicted.

Choice 3: White Noise's Lomita Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow

Our take: Mid-loft cooling pillow is popular among all types of sleepers.

What we like: 100% hypoallergenic and removable cover. Cooling gel and foam blend in a lightweight design.

What we dislike: Pillow might be more effective at providing comfort than cooling.

