The best cookware set of 2020

Whether you only cook for special occasions or make tasty recipes on a frequent basis, you need a cookware set with essential pieces for frying, boiling, sauteing, and more.

Choosing a collection of pots and pans requires analyzing your cooking style and budget. Fortunately, sets crafted of different heat-friendly materials with various pieces are available to suit casual, bargain-minded cooks and gourmet chefs alike.

We took a glimpse at the 2020 market to inform you about outstanding cookware sets. While two of our tried-and-true favorites are still at the top of our list, we also want to introduce you to a nonstick set that's becoming a fan-favorite pick.

Best cookware sets of 2020

You can get a detailed look at the cookware sets on our shortlist later in this article, but here's a glance at what makes them stand out among the pack.

1. All-Clad's D3 Stainless Cookware Set

Beautiful stainless steel cookware set with 10 pieces for numerous meal prep needs. This set made our original list for its superb 3-ply construction that makes it suitable for any type of stovetop.

2. Cuisinart's Multiclad Stainless Steel 12-Piece Set

This professional-grade stainless steel set has made our list before for its high-quality pieces at a tough-to-beat price.

3. Rachael Ray's Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

The celebrity chef has created a hit with her affordable cookware line. This durable and colorful 12-piece nonstick set is a new entry on our list.

What you need to know before buying a cookware set

When you shop for a cookware set, you'll quickly realize the sheer volume of options available. Understanding key features and prioritizing your cooking needs can simplify your search.

Cookware sets are made of different types of metals, each with pros and cons. Stainless steel is one of the most popular cookware materials because it can be used on just about any type of stovetop and is extremely durable. However, inexpensive options are less likely to heat precisely and evenly than costlier sets. Keeping food from sticking on stainless steel pots and pans can also be challenging.

Aluminum sets are lightweight and affordable but are not suitable for cooking on induction stovetops or preparing acidic foods that may react with the metal. On the other hand, hard-anodized aluminum has an oxidized layer that makes it more durable and versatile.

Copper cookware is beautiful and conducts heat well, but it lacks in durability and can't be used on induction stovetops. These sets can also be pricey.

Cast iron pieces can last a lifetime and beyond and are compatible with extremely high temperatures. Pots and pans made of this tough metal can even be used on a grill or over a campfire. Keep in mind that cooking with cast iron comes with a learning curve. Seasoning with oil is also necessary to avoid stuck-on food as well as the development of rust.

Many modern home cooks prefer cookware with a nonstick coating that prevents food from sticking. Although potentially harmful chemicals found in these coatings were a concern in the past, modern options, including a ceramic glaze, are made without PFOA or PTFE.

Cookware sets come with a varying number of pieces. You can find small sets with just a few pots and pans that are suitable for singles or couples, as well as comprehensive sets with 12 pieces or more for pros or large families. Quality sets should have fitted lids, and some even come with a few utensils.

You can pay anywhere from about $50 all the way to $1,000 or more for a well-stocked set, so there are cookware sets available for just about any budget.

FAQ

Q. Is nonstick ceramic coating durable?

A. For the most part, yes. When cared for properly, the ceramic coating on your cookware should hold up to regular use. However, just like other nonstick cookware surfaces, special care is required to prevent the likelihood of fading and chipping.

Only use approved utensils on ceramic-coated cookware, and don't exceed the manufacturer's recommendations for cooking temperatures. Likewise, follow your cookware's instructions when it comes to cleaning your pots and pans. Finally, don't stack other items inside ceramic cookware when you store it to prevent scratching the surfaces.

Q. Will using a cooking spray prevent food from sticking to an uncoated stainless-steel pan?

A. Yes, but be sure to coat the entire surface and preheat the pan before placing food in it to cook. Oils with high smoke points like avocado, sunflower, corn, and almond oils work well, too.

In-depth recommendations for best cookware sets

Best of the best: All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware Set

What we like: Professional-quality craftsmanship. Triple-layer stainless steel construction can withstand high temperatures on any stovetop and is built to last a lifetime.

What we dislike: Handles get hot to the touch. Price is high.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Multiclad Stainless Steel 12-Piece Set

What we like: Attractive price point for the quality. Even heat distribution. Handles are designed to stay cool. Dishwasher-safe. Lids fit tight and secure to lock in heat and flavor.

What we dislike: Pans may feel too heavy for some users.

Choice 3: Rachael Ray's Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

What we like: Aesthetically appealing with plenty of colors to choose from. Nonstick coating is nontoxic. Affordable. Rubberized handles improve grip. Glass lids are shatter-resistant.

What we dislike: Some reported that the pieces dent easily.

