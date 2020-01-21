Best cookbooks for eating healthy in 2020

When a new year rolls around, we all want to put our best foot forward.

For most of us, that means getting healthier, so we pledge to hit the gym more often and skip on junk food in favor of clean alternatives.

But you'll never stick to your resolution of choosing fresh veggies and greens over your favorite fried foods if you're not armed with plenty of delicious, good-for-you recipes that are easy to whip up even on busy weeknights.

Want to follow through with your healthy eating resolution in the new year? We've got a list of some of the best cookbooks to support you in your goal to get healthy in 2020.

The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100: $18.86 at Amazon

Want to make sure you live as long as you can? Longevity expert Dan Buettner has gathered recipes from the so-called Blue Zones, which are thought to be the happiest, healthiest areas in the world. You'll find tasty dishes like heart of palm ceviche from Costa Rica and herbed lentil minestrone from Sardinia. Not only are these recipes healthy enough to improve your health and extend your life, but they're easy to follow, too.

7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse: $11.51 at Amazon

If you're carrying some extra pounds that you really want to shed in 2020, this detox cookbook can help you get rid of unwanted fat. It's full of food and drink recipes that help your body naturally detoxify and support the growth of healthy bacteria so you have more energy. You get breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even snack recipes that promise to help you shed up to 15 pounds in 7 days.

The Defined Dish: Whole30 Endorsed, Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes: $17.99 at Amazon

Anyone wanting to incorporate more whole foods and cut inflammatory foods from their diet will love this Whole30 endorsed cookbook. The recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and grain-free, but are perfect for reintroducing ingredients like yogurt and beans after you've completed a strict Whole30 elimination. You can enjoy tasty dishes like chicken-fried steak with creamy cauliflower gravy and black pepper chicken that are easy to prepare even after a busy day.

The New American Heart Association Cookbook, 9th Edition: $10.99 at Amazon

Whether you're trying to shed pounds or are looking to improve your cardiac health, this AHA cookbook offers 800 recipes that can help reduce dietary saturated fat and cholesterol. They focus on fresh ingredients and aim for quick and easy preparation, too. Best of all, the book offers some general healthy lifestyle and heart tips that go beyond food.

The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Your Essential Guide to Living the Keto Lifestyle: $6.99 at Amazon

Want to give a keto diet a try but don't know where to start? This book helps deconstruct the ketogenic diet and lifestyle to make the transition as simple as possible. It's got 75 delicious recipes like pesto zucchini noodles, plus a 14-day meal plan to take any confusion out of following a keto diet.

Instant Pot: Eat Real, Lose Weight: $14.99 at Amazon

So many people love the Instant Pot because it makes getting dinner on the table quick and easy, so this weight loss cookbook that features 125 recipes for the Instant Pot is sure to be a hit with healthy eaters. Best of all, its recipes are kid- and family-friendly, so you don't have to cook separate meals for everyone else in the house when you're looking to shed extra weight.

The Complete Clean Eating Cookbook: $16.75 at Amazon

If your resolution is to eat more "real" food in 2020, this clean eating cookbook is the perfect guide. It features recipes that use whole foods and limit sugar and even features some one-pot or five-ingredients-or-less options. You get three different two-week meal plans, too, so you can transition to clean eating without too much fuss.

The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: $20.13 at Amazon

When it comes to healthy, delicious eating, the Mediterranean diet usually tops most lists. It showcases fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, fish, and olive oil and is often linked to a decreased risk of heart disease, stroke, and Alzheimer's disease. This book contains over 500 delicious recipes that make use of all the Mediterranean diet's principles -- and are usually easy enough to prepare on even the busiest weeknight.

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: $10.99 at Amazon

Can't give up your favorite fried foods but want to eat healthier? You can "fry" food with little to no oil in an air fryer, so you can still satisfy your cravings without feeling too guilty. This cookbook has 75 healthy recipes for the air fryer, including standouts like chicken-veggie spring rolls, crispy coconut shrimp, and pickle-brined chicken tenders.

Weight Watchers New Complete Cookbook, SmartPoints Edition: $17.59 at Amazon

For years, Weight Watchers has been one of the leaders in the weight loss industry, using a lot of common sense ideas about nutrition rather than fad diet tips. This cookbook contains more than 500 recipes that follow the WW plan, including sections for appetizers and beverages, small plates, grilled meals, and 20-minute dishes. You also get over 60 color photos to see exactly how the finished dishes should look.

The Complete Anti-Inflammatory Diet for Beginners: $12.59 at Amazon

Chronic inflammation can cause a variety of health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and fatty liver disease. This book makes it easy to follow an anti-inflammatory diet, even if you're totally new to the concept. With 75 recipes that are budget-friendly and easy to make, you'll have plenty of options to choose from. There's a two-week meal plan, too, to take all the guesswork out of following the diet.

The How Not to Die Cookbook: $21.49 at Amazon

We're all worried about living as long as we possibly can, and this book can help reverse many of the causes of disability and premature death. Most of the recipes are plant-based and easy to follow, including crowd-pleasers like spaghetti squash puttanesca. One of the authors is a doctor, too, so there's plenty of science and facts to back up the diet.

The Plant Paradox Cookbook: $19.79 at Amazon

Penned by a renowned cardiac surgeon, this cookbook focuses on the toxins known as lectins that are found in foods most of us think of as healthy like tomatoes, zucchini, brown rice, and quinoa. It explains lectin-free eating step by step and features 100 recipes that follow the diet. You'll even learn how to make high-lectin foods safe to eat, so you don't have to give up any of your favorite foods.

Eat Happy: Gluten Free, Grain Free, Low Carb Recipes Made from Real Foods for a Joyful Life: $23.49 at Amazon

Want a diet that's not only healthy but can help you feel better emotionally too? This cookbook has more than 150 grain-free, gluten-free recipes that don't contain any processed sugar but can still satisfy a sweet tooth. With tasty favorites like shepherd's pie and tater tots, you won't feel restricted but can still lose weight and/or treat your celiac disease.

Gordon Ramsay's Healthy, Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life: $23.06 at Amazon

Looking for healthy food that's approved by a gourmet chef? This cookbook from famed TV chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay features more than 100 recipes that are not only high in flavor but can help fuel you for your next run or build your strength back up after a workout. It includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, side, and snack ideas, including standouts like grilled salmon with garlic, mushroom, and lentil salad.

The 5-Ingredient Fresh and Easy Cookbook: $6.99 at Amazon

You don't need to let your busy schedule keep you from eating healthy with this simple, easy cookbook. All its recipes use five ingredients or less and are easy to prepare on the most hectic of weeknights. There are plenty of one-pot and no-cook recipes and a bunch of tips on stocking your kitchen and preparing your ingredients to make cooking quicker and easier.

