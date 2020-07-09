The best convertible car seat of 2020

Virtually every state mandates the use of rear-facing car seats for infants, toddlers, and young children, but switching from one configuration to the other as a child grows can be expensive.

To address this issue, many car seat manufacturers now offer 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 convertible models to provide excellent protection for infants all the way up to grade schoolers. A rear-facing car seat can easily become a booster seat, and finally a forward-facing restraint for older children.

We've revisited our recommendations for convertible car seats, taking into account such things as advances in design and new safety features. Some of our original picks are still on that list, along with a new budget-friendly option from Maxi-Cosi.

Best convertible car seats of 2020

Here's our updated short list of worthwhile convertible car seats, based on consumer responses, safety features, and ease of use. Scroll to the bottom of this article for more in-depth reviews of our choices.

1. Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat

Once installed, this car seat doesn't budge an inch, and it features additional side-impact protection not always found on other models. It remains our top pick because of its strong emphasis on safety.

2. Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat

This may be considered a budget model, but it still packs a punch when it comes to safety. We also like its extendable design, which allows toddlers to remain rear-facing longer.

3. Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat

A newcomer to our short list, the Maxi-Cosi offers exceptional comfort for sometimes fussy occupants. It's a great choice for long car trips.

What you need to know before buying a convertible car seat

One of the most important investments new parents make is a car seat for their growing child. However, the needs of an infant are far different from the needs of a 5-year-old when it comes to passenger safety. Infants and toddlers are especially vulnerable to serious injuries if they're facing forward during an accident. A rear-facing car seat provides maximum protection to the child's head and neck, and the back seat compartment is much safer than the front passenger seat.

Older children still need a booster seat until they're old enough to wear standard seatbelts and face forward. In the past, this meant the purchase of at least two car seats, one for infants and toddlers and one for older children. A convertible car seat eliminates that dilemma through clever design. When a child outgrows the original rear-facing configuration, parents can convert the seat into a front-facing booster seat.

When shopping for a convertible car seat, safety should be the main consideration. This means an ample amount of cushioning to absorb the energy of low-speed impacts. The car seat must also fit securely in the rear seats, aided by the seatbelts and additional straps. The shell of the car seat should be sturdy enough to absorb impact, but also light enough to allow the car seat to function as a baby carrier.

Ease of use is important, because parents often have to install and uninstall a car seat numerous times throughout the day. Achieving the proper level of security can require a significant amount of effort. Latching is also a factor, because some car seat models do not place straps and buckles in ideal locations. All straps and restraints must be placed at or below the level of the child's shoulder. Anything at neck or head level can be hazardous during an accident.

A convertible car seat can run anywhere between $100 and $800, but the difference between a $300 model and an $800 model is often aesthetics, not safety ratings. Keep in mind that most convertible car seats include an expiration date, mostly because the plastic components can become more brittle after years of use.

FAQ

Q. How will I know when it's time to convert my child's car seat to the next level?

A. The child's age is a general guideline for conversion from one configuration to the next, but different children grow at different rates. You may want to adjust the chair's straps before completely converting to the next level.

Q. I found a used convertible car seat at a thrift store. Is it safe to use?

A. Many convertible car seats have an expiration date, and you want to inspect the entire chair for any signs of wear or damage. If you suspect a convertible car seat has been involved in an accident, do not use it.

In-depth recommendations for best convertible car seats

Best of the best: Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat

What we like: The engineering on this car seat is incredible, especially when it comes to safety features.The shell is energy absorbent, and the reclining angle is adjustable. Designed to last for years.

What we dislike: Proper installation is not always intuitive. Wider than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat

What we like: The price point is exceptionally affordable for new parents, and its expandable design extends its lifespan. Latches and buckles are intuitively positioned for easier passenger installation and extraction.

What we dislike: Installation can be challenging. Upholstery is not stain-resistant.

Choice 3: Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat

What we like: The amount of padding and air-filled cushioning makes this model especially comfortable and protective. 85-pound weight capacity, good for forward-facing older children. Contains side-impact airbags.

What we dislike: Some plastic components don't feel sturdy. Straps can be hard to adjust.

