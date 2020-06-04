The best contact lens

If you've worn eyeglasses for years, you might be wondering if the grass is greener with contacts, as they're often considered a more convenient option in many ways.

It's important to know that while contact lenses may eliminate bulky, uncomfortable frames, they come with a major change in lifestyle. Changing and cleaning contacts is a commitment in and of itself, let alone the cost of continuously buying lenses. Even so, many contact lens wearers claim the change comes with benefits that far outweigh the downsides.

If you're curious which contact lenses suit you best, read our buying guide. We're sharing information on what to expect, and we're including a few recommendations. Our top choice is Waldo Daily Contact Lenses, which are designed for maximum comfort with a low-friction design and UV protection.

Considerations when choosing contact lenses

Visiting the optometrist

As is the case with eyeglasses, you need a prescription to obtain contact lenses. Make an appointment with an optometrist, whose exam helps determine the fit and type of contact lenses you need.

Information on your prescription

Your prescription contains four pieces of information about your lenses: power, base curve, diameter, and brand. All of this information is necessary, otherwise the pharmacy or retailer can't fill your prescription.

Power refers to the strength of your prescription and is expressed in positive numbers for farsightedness, and negative numbers for nearsightedness. The base curve is the curvature of the lens, and the diameter is the width of the lens. The brand is also written, as it refers to the specific fit of your lenses.

Filling your prescription

You can fill your prescription at the optician's office; however, you can also obtain your contact lenses from online retailers, as well as pharmacies or department stores with optical centers. No matter which retailer or office you choose, be prepared for a one- to two-week waiting period to receive your lenses.

Features

Soft vs. hard contact lenses

Soft contact lenses are made with silicone hydrogel, which aids in retaining moisture. Not only does this design help to prevent dry eyes, it also allows water and oxygen to reach the eye through efficient absorption.

Hard contact lenses are made with a specific type of plastic. Also known as rigid glass permeable (RGP) lenses, they contain microscopic holes that let water and oxygen penetrate the surface to reach the eye.

Disposable lenses

Contact lenses are worn for a set period of time before requiring disposal -- daily, biweekly, or monthly. Daily lenses don't require overnight cleaning, but they're delicate and susceptible to tears. Biweekly lenses are far more durable, but if you don't clean them properly, you end up with a major protein buildup. Monthly lenses are even more durable, but if you happen to tear or lose one, they can be more expensive to replace.

Price

The average wearer can expect to spend between $175 and $350 annually on contact lenses. Those who require extended wear or lenses for dry eyes may spend closer to $250 to $450. Specialty lenses that correct vision issues such as astigmatism may spend upwards of $200 to $700 annually.

FAQ

Q. How many contact lenses will I get at a time?

A. More often than not, you can order a supply that lasts three months, six months, or one year at a time. Depending on the retailer or the manufacturer, you could be eligible for discounts when you order in bulk.

Q. My contact lenses keep tearing no matter how careful I am. What do I do?

A. You have two options: first, contact the manufacturer to see if they'll provide replacements, since you could have received defective lenses. Another option is to make an appointment with your optometrist to see what other types of lenses (namely more durable ones) you're able to wear instead.

Contact lenses we recommend

Best of the best: Waldo Daily Contact Lenses

Our take: Comfortable dailies with convenient, reliable shipping.

What we like: Shape is non-irritating and holds moisture. Easy to adjust quantities on orders.

What we dislike: Some users experience difficulty getting used to the shape.

Best bang for your buck: Warby Parker Scout Daily Contact Lenses

Our take: Affordable option for dailies packaged in eco-conscious packaging.

What we like: Breathable construction and flexible. Trim, no-waste packaging that's easy to unpack.

What we dislike: May not be best for those prone to dry eyes.

Choice 3: Acuvue Oasys Soft Disposable Contact Lenses

Our take: Long-wear two-week design from a tried-and-true brand.

What we like: Hydraclear technology and UV protection. Durable enough to hold up to daily cleaning.

What we dislike: An expensive option, but well worth the comfort.

